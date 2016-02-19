TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 11
Description
TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 11 presents relevant topics in global analytical chemistry research. This book discusses the fundamental principle of competitive immunoassays. Organized into 27 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the general and important contributions relating to the presentation of forensic evidence to courts of law. This text then discusses the importance of the analysis of scanned measuring quantities. Other chapters consider the advantages as well as the drawbacks of coupled chromatographic methods. This book discusses as well the status of analytical chemistry within the broader scientific arena as a practical rather than fundamentally oriented discipline. The final chapter deals with the properly functioning process control system in manufacturing insulin by reversed-phase high-performance liquid chromatography (RP–HPLC). This book is a valuable resource for analytical, organic, clinical, and regulatory chemists. Electrochemists, scientists, students, engineers, researcher workers, and other practitioners will also find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
January, 1992
Feature
United Kingdom Forensic Science Services at a Cross Road?
Monitor
Immunoassays: From RIA To VIA
Computer Corner
Analysis of Scanned Data by Methods of Time Series Analysis
Trends
Selectivity and Sensitivity in Coupled Chromatographic Techniques as Applied in Pesticide Residue Analysis
Hyphenated Techniques Applied to Environmental Speciation Studies
Capillary Electrophoresis in Chemical/Pharmaceutical Quality Control
In-Situ Fluorescence Analysis Using Nanosecond Decay Time Imaging
Image Analysis in Chemistry. I. Properties of Images, Greylevel Operations, the Multivariate Image
February, 1992
Opinion
Analytical Chemistry. What Is it? Who Needs it? Why Teach it?
Trends
Bioluminesence/Chemiluminescence Based Sensors
Electronic Gas and Odour Detectors That Mimic Chemoreception in Animals
Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry for Biological Analysis
Fluorogenic Reagents for the Derivatization of Catecholamines and Related Compounds for Liquid
Chromatographic Analysis of Biological Samples
Silica Based, Solid Phase Reagents for Derivatizations in Chromatography
March, 1992
Computer Corner
Quantitative Multicomponent Analysis of Complex Mixtures by Means of Full Spectrum Quantitation and Principal Component Analysis
Interface
Computer Considerations for a Flow Reversal/Flow Recycle Continuous Flow Analysis System
Trends
Mapping Post-Translational Modifications of Viral Proteins by Mass Spectrometry
Supported Liquid Membrane Techniques for Sample Preparation and Enrichment in Environmental and Biological Analysis
Fluorescence Detection in Capillary Electrophoresis
Image Analysis in Chemistry. II. Multivariate Image Analysis
April, 1992
Computer Corner
Simulations of Analytical Processes Using Visual Basic
Interface
Computer-Aided Voltammetric Method Development Employing a Knowledge-Based Expert System
Trends
Biomolecular Tracing Through Accelerator Mass Spectrometry
Solid-Phase Reactors in Flow Injection Analysis
Capillary Electrophoresis: A Powerful Tool for Biomedical Analysis and Research?
Analysis of Antioxidants in Polymer Material by a Strategy Employing Tandem Mass Spectrometry and Liquid Chromatography
May, 1992
Computer Corner
Data Analysis of Chaotic Chemical Reactions
Trends
Bioanalytical Sample Preparation Using Microdialysis and Ultrafiltration Capillaries
Monitoring Molecules in the Conscious Brain by Microdialysis
Models of Time-Series Analysis - A Helpful Tool for the Evaluation of Noisy Data in Distribution Analysis
High-Molecular-Weight Hydrocarbons: A New Frontier in Organic Geochemistry
Gasoline Analysis by Rapid Scanning Absorbance Detection for Capillary Gas Chromatography
June/July, 1992
Monitor
Shpol"skii Fluorimetry: the Anatomy of an Eponym
Computer Corner
The Kaiman Filter in Quantitative Multicomponent Analysis
Trends
Bio-Analytical Applications of Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
Diode Laser-Induced Fluorescence Detection in Chromatography
X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy in Chemistry. I. Extended X-Ray Absorption Fine Structure
Toxicological Drug Screening by Thin-Layer Chromatography
August, 1992
Computer Corner
Automated FIA Demonstrated On Chemiluminometric Lactate Determination Using the Software Package FIACRE
Trends
Mechanism of the Peroxyoxalate Chemiluminescence Reaction
X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy in Chemistry. II. X-Ray Absorption Near Edge Structure
Speciation of Mercury in Different Compartments of the Environment
Fuel Residues and Organic Combustion Products in Diesel Exhaust Emissions: Sources, Sampling and Analysis
The Potential Uses of Bonded Liquid Crystal Materials in High-Performance Liquid Chromatography and Supercritical-Fluid Chromatography
September, 1992
Monitor
The Comparative Standing of Individual Instrumental Analytical Techniques
Computer Corner
On the Efficiency of Algorithms for Multivariate Linear Calibration Used in Analytical Spectroscopy
Trends
The History and Analytical Chemistry of Beer Bitter Acids
Gel-Filled Capillaries for Nucleic Acid Separations in Capillary Electrophoresis
Plasma Spectrometric Detection for Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
Perspectives in Residue Analysis; the Use of Immobilized Antibodies in (Multi) Residue Analysis
Electrochemistry of Biopolymers
Comparison of Use of Immobilized Cells and Immobilized Enzymes for Bioanalysis: Considerations in Determination of Ethanol
October, 1992
Monitor
Electrospray Ionization-Mass Spectrometry: A Quantitative Snapshot on an Instrumental Breakthrough
Computer Corner
A Program for the Graphical Evaluation of pKa Values From Spectrophotometric Data
Trends
Mass Spectrometric Detection for Thin-Layer Chromatographie Separations
Capillary Electrophoresis With Electrochemical Detection
High-Field NMR Spectroscopy As An Analytical Tool for Quantitative Determinations: Pitfalls, Limitations and Possible Solutions
Detection of Bioactive Compounds Using a Lipid-Coated Quartz-Crystal Microbalance
November/December, 1992
Computer Corner
MSDCARB - A Database and Software for Mass Spectral Data of Carbohydrates
Trends
Abrasive Stripping Voltammetry - An Electrochemical Solid State Spectroscopy of Wide Applicability
Polymer Coatings As Stationary Phases in High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
Automatic Determination of Physico-Chemical Parameters by the Flow-Rate Gradient Technique
Hydrogen Peroxide in the Marine Environment: Cycling and Methods of Analysis
Lasers in Mass Spectrometry
In-Process Control of Insulin Production by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1992
- Published:
- 1st January 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274713
About the Editor
U.A.Th. Brinkman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Analytical Chemistry, Free University Amsterdam, The Netherlands
A.E. Bruno
A.L. Burlingame
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA