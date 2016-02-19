TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 11 presents relevant topics in global analytical chemistry research. This book discusses the fundamental principle of competitive immunoassays. Organized into 27 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the general and important contributions relating to the presentation of forensic evidence to courts of law. This text then discusses the importance of the analysis of scanned measuring quantities. Other chapters consider the advantages as well as the drawbacks of coupled chromatographic methods. This book discusses as well the status of analytical chemistry within the broader scientific arena as a practical rather than fundamentally oriented discipline. The final chapter deals with the properly functioning process control system in manufacturing insulin by reversed-phase high-performance liquid chromatography (RP–HPLC). This book is a valuable resource for analytical, organic, clinical, and regulatory chemists. Electrochemists, scientists, students, engineers, researcher workers, and other practitioners will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



January, 1992

Feature

United Kingdom Forensic Science Services at a Cross Road?

Monitor

Immunoassays: From RIA To VIA

Computer Corner

Analysis of Scanned Data by Methods of Time Series Analysis

Trends

Selectivity and Sensitivity in Coupled Chromatographic Techniques as Applied in Pesticide Residue Analysis

Hyphenated Techniques Applied to Environmental Speciation Studies

Capillary Electrophoresis in Chemical/Pharmaceutical Quality Control

In-Situ Fluorescence Analysis Using Nanosecond Decay Time Imaging

Image Analysis in Chemistry. I. Properties of Images, Greylevel Operations, the Multivariate Image

February, 1992

Opinion

Analytical Chemistry. What Is it? Who Needs it? Why Teach it?

Trends

Bioluminesence/Chemiluminescence Based Sensors

Electronic Gas and Odour Detectors That Mimic Chemoreception in Animals

Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry for Biological Analysis

Fluorogenic Reagents for the Derivatization of Catecholamines and Related Compounds for Liquid

Chromatographic Analysis of Biological Samples

Silica Based, Solid Phase Reagents for Derivatizations in Chromatography

March, 1992

Computer Corner

Quantitative Multicomponent Analysis of Complex Mixtures by Means of Full Spectrum Quantitation and Principal Component Analysis

Interface

Computer Considerations for a Flow Reversal/Flow Recycle Continuous Flow Analysis System

Trends

Mapping Post-Translational Modifications of Viral Proteins by Mass Spectrometry

Supported Liquid Membrane Techniques for Sample Preparation and Enrichment in Environmental and Biological Analysis

Fluorescence Detection in Capillary Electrophoresis

Image Analysis in Chemistry. II. Multivariate Image Analysis

April, 1992

Computer Corner

Simulations of Analytical Processes Using Visual Basic

Interface

Computer-Aided Voltammetric Method Development Employing a Knowledge-Based Expert System

Trends

Biomolecular Tracing Through Accelerator Mass Spectrometry

Solid-Phase Reactors in Flow Injection Analysis

Capillary Electrophoresis: A Powerful Tool for Biomedical Analysis and Research?

Analysis of Antioxidants in Polymer Material by a Strategy Employing Tandem Mass Spectrometry and Liquid Chromatography

May, 1992

Computer Corner

Data Analysis of Chaotic Chemical Reactions

Trends

Bioanalytical Sample Preparation Using Microdialysis and Ultrafiltration Capillaries

Monitoring Molecules in the Conscious Brain by Microdialysis

Models of Time-Series Analysis - A Helpful Tool for the Evaluation of Noisy Data in Distribution Analysis

High-Molecular-Weight Hydrocarbons: A New Frontier in Organic Geochemistry

Gasoline Analysis by Rapid Scanning Absorbance Detection for Capillary Gas Chromatography

June/July, 1992

Monitor

Shpol"skii Fluorimetry: the Anatomy of an Eponym

Computer Corner

The Kaiman Filter in Quantitative Multicomponent Analysis

Trends

Bio-Analytical Applications of Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy

Diode Laser-Induced Fluorescence Detection in Chromatography

X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy in Chemistry. I. Extended X-Ray Absorption Fine Structure

Toxicological Drug Screening by Thin-Layer Chromatography

August, 1992

Computer Corner

Automated FIA Demonstrated On Chemiluminometric Lactate Determination Using the Software Package FIACRE

Trends

Mechanism of the Peroxyoxalate Chemiluminescence Reaction

X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy in Chemistry. II. X-Ray Absorption Near Edge Structure

Speciation of Mercury in Different Compartments of the Environment

Fuel Residues and Organic Combustion Products in Diesel Exhaust Emissions: Sources, Sampling and Analysis

The Potential Uses of Bonded Liquid Crystal Materials in High-Performance Liquid Chromatography and Supercritical-Fluid Chromatography

September, 1992

Monitor

The Comparative Standing of Individual Instrumental Analytical Techniques

Computer Corner

On the Efficiency of Algorithms for Multivariate Linear Calibration Used in Analytical Spectroscopy

Trends

The History and Analytical Chemistry of Beer Bitter Acids

Gel-Filled Capillaries for Nucleic Acid Separations in Capillary Electrophoresis

Plasma Spectrometric Detection for Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

Perspectives in Residue Analysis; the Use of Immobilized Antibodies in (Multi) Residue Analysis

Electrochemistry of Biopolymers

Comparison of Use of Immobilized Cells and Immobilized Enzymes for Bioanalysis: Considerations in Determination of Ethanol

October, 1992

Monitor

Electrospray Ionization-Mass Spectrometry: A Quantitative Snapshot on an Instrumental Breakthrough

Computer Corner

A Program for the Graphical Evaluation of pKa Values From Spectrophotometric Data

Trends

Mass Spectrometric Detection for Thin-Layer Chromatographie Separations

Capillary Electrophoresis With Electrochemical Detection

High-Field NMR Spectroscopy As An Analytical Tool for Quantitative Determinations: Pitfalls, Limitations and Possible Solutions

Detection of Bioactive Compounds Using a Lipid-Coated Quartz-Crystal Microbalance

November/December, 1992

Computer Corner

MSDCARB - A Database and Software for Mass Spectral Data of Carbohydrates

Trends

Abrasive Stripping Voltammetry - An Electrochemical Solid State Spectroscopy of Wide Applicability

Polymer Coatings As Stationary Phases in High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

Automatic Determination of Physico-Chemical Parameters by the Flow-Rate Gradient Technique

Hydrogen Peroxide in the Marine Environment: Cycling and Methods of Analysis

Lasers in Mass Spectrometry

In-Process Control of Insulin Production by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

Author Index

Subject Index



