TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 10 presents relevant topics in global analytical chemistry research. This book discusses the potential of flow injection analysis for water quality monitoring. Organized into 27 parts encompassing 67 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the amount of published information on analytical chemistry research. This text then examines the analytical technique in the electrophoretic separations in narrow bore tubes, which is capable of rapid, high-resolution separations of water-soluble components in small sample volumes. Other chapters consider the application of polynomial and B-spline interpolation to the description of cyclic voltammetric features. This book discusses as well the methods used to investigate the properties of ceramic high-transition-temperature superconductors. The final chapter deals with the importance of monitoring and protecting the environment based on measurement campaigns. This book is a valuable resource for analytical chemists, environmental chemists, and biochemists. Pharmacologists, scientists, students, researcher workers, and other practitioners will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents



January, 1991

monitor

"Hot" Topics in Global Analytical Chemistry Research: 1981-1990

Meeting Reports

8th International Symposium on Chromatography (ISC)

International Symposium on Capillary Electrophoresis

International Conference on Ion-Exchange Processes

Computer Corner

Second-Order Catalytic Electrode Reactions at Amperometric Biosensors. The Application of Polynomial and B-Spline Interpolation To the Description of Cyclic Voltammetric Features

Observer

Recent Developments in Water Quality Monitoring By Flow Injection Analysis

Trends

Drug Determination in Serum By Liquid Chromatography With Restricted Access Stationary Phases

Screening in Gas Chromatography With Atomic Emission Detection

Assessment of Stress in Plants By Analysis of Photosynthetic Performance

February, 1991

Meeting Report

EUROANALYSIS VII, 7th European Conference on Analytical Chemistry

Feature

The Application of Chemical, Physical, and Materials Analytical Methods To High-Tc Superconductor Ceramics

Trends

High-Resolution Physisorption Techniques for the Characterization of Adsorbents and Catalysts

Guidelines for Bioanalysis Using Column Liquid Chromatography

Techniques for NMR Imaging of Solids

Supercritical Fluid Extraction and Chromatography: Potential and Limitations

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry in Hyphenation: A Multielemental Analysis Technique With Almost Unlimited Potential

March, 1991

Meeting Reports

3rd International Symposium on Analytical Methods in Biotechnology

12th International Symposium on Capillary Chromatography

4th International Colloquium on Solid Sampling With Atomic Spectroscopy

4th Symposium on Automated Analysis

Trends

The Application of Electrospray Mass Spectrometry To the Characterization of Abnormal Or Variant Haemoglobins

Infrared Detection in Supercritical-Fluid Chromatography Using Xenon

Pre- and Post-Column Derivatization Reactions for Liquid Chromatography-Electrochemistry

Recent Advances in the Analysis of Vitamin D Metabolites

April, 1991

Monitor

Recent Trends in the Instrumental Analysis of Geochemical Materials

Meeting Report

AOAC Europe Regional Symposium - Analytical Science in Europe: Elimination of Barriers

Computer Corner

Decision Trees for Rapid Prototyping of Expert Systems

Trends

Integration of Separation and Detection in Continuous-Flow Systems

Chromatography of Metals - Current Achievements and Future Potential

Porphyrins as Reagents for Trace-Metal Analysis

Detecting DNA Bands in Electrophoresis Gels With Chemiluminescence

May, 1991

Meeting Report

HPCE "91, 3rd International Symposium on High-Performance Capillary Electrophoresis

Computer Corner

CANOM: A Computer Program for 13C NMR Analysis of Organic Mixtures

Trends

Micromachining of Monocrystalline Silicon and Glass for Chemical Analysis Systems. A Look Into Next Century"s Technology or Just a Fashionable Craze?

Rapid Signal Processing Techniques for Fourier Transform Infrared Remote Sensing

Structure Thermodynamic and Transport Properties of Biological Liquid Crystals Studied By X-Ray Methods

Polymer Coating of Surfaces in Column Liquid Chromatography and Capillary Electrophoresis

June/July, 1991

Meeting Report

42nd Pittsburgh Conference and Exposition on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy

4th IAEAC Hans Wolfgang Nürnberg Memorial Workshop on Toxic Metal Compounds and 2nd IAEAC Soil Residue Analysis Workshop

Computer Corner

Software for Finding Groups in Data

Trends

A Road Less Travelled: Normal Phase Microbore Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Using Direct Liquid Introduction

Application of Waveguiding in Solutions for Absorption and Fluorescence Spectrometry

Adsorption Processes During Crystalline Growth: An Analytical Tool

Proximate Analysis of Coal, Oil Shale, Low Quality Fossil Fuels and Related Materials By Thermogravimetry

August, 1991

Computer Corner

Estimating Enzyme Parameters without Iteration

Feature

Instrumentation Chemistry - A Versatile Strategy

Trends

Biomembrane Mimetic Sensing Chemistry

Analytical Applications of Synchrotron Radiation At the Photon Factory

Solid-State NMR in Japan

Intercalation on DNA by Synthetic Molecules

September, 1991

Meeting Reports

21st IAEAC Annual Symposium on Environmental Analytical Chemistry, and the 3rd Metal Speciation Workshop in Soils

2nd International Symposium on the Interface Between Analytical Chemistry and Microbiology

Computer Corner

Fast Data-Acquisition Based on A Novel Concept in Optical Spectroscopy

Feature

Basics of Video Image Analysis

Trends

Radon and Radon Progeny Measurements

Confocal Raman Microspectroscopy in Biology: Applications and Future Developments

Genetic Algorithms for Large-Scale Optimization in Chemometrics: An Application

The Use of Membrane Electrodes for the Determination of Inorganic Species in Pharmaceutical Analysis

October, 1991

Monitor

Capillary Electrophoresis: Prospects for Growth

Computer Corner

Computer-Assisted Rating of Gasoline Octane

Trends

Quantitative Aspects of Capillary Electrophoresis

Thermal Analysis of Fullerenes

Latent Variables and Cluster Analysis of Receptor Protein Sequences

Enzymes as Analytical Tools

Drug Membrane Sensors and Their Pharmaceutical Applications

November/December, 1991

Meeting Report

3rd Workshop on Chemistry and Fa Te of Modern Pesticides

Feature

Strategies for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development in Environmental Planning

Trends

Chemical Sensors for Environmental Analysis

Sample Handling Strategies for the Analysis of Non-Volatile Organic Compounds From Environmental Water Samples

Applications of Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in Monitoring Environmentally Important Compounds

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry - A New Window for Organic Environmental Analysis

Vibrational Spectroscopy for Chromatographic Detection in Environmental Analysis

Certified Reference Materials for the Quality Control of Measurements in Environmental Monitoring

Author Index

Subject Index

Cumulative Indexes, Vols. 6-10

Author Index

Subject Index



