TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 10
Description
TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 10 presents relevant topics in global analytical chemistry research. This book discusses the potential of flow injection analysis for water quality monitoring. Organized into 27 parts encompassing 67 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the amount of published information on analytical chemistry research. This text then examines the analytical technique in the electrophoretic separations in narrow bore tubes, which is capable of rapid, high-resolution separations of water-soluble components in small sample volumes. Other chapters consider the application of polynomial and B-spline interpolation to the description of cyclic voltammetric features. This book discusses as well the methods used to investigate the properties of ceramic high-transition-temperature superconductors. The final chapter deals with the importance of monitoring and protecting the environment based on measurement campaigns. This book is a valuable resource for analytical chemists, environmental chemists, and biochemists. Pharmacologists, scientists, students, researcher workers, and other practitioners will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
January, 1991
monitor
"Hot" Topics in Global Analytical Chemistry Research: 1981-1990
Meeting Reports
8th International Symposium on Chromatography (ISC)
International Symposium on Capillary Electrophoresis
International Conference on Ion-Exchange Processes
Computer Corner
Second-Order Catalytic Electrode Reactions at Amperometric Biosensors. The Application of Polynomial and B-Spline Interpolation To the Description of Cyclic Voltammetric Features
Observer
Recent Developments in Water Quality Monitoring By Flow Injection Analysis
Trends
Drug Determination in Serum By Liquid Chromatography With Restricted Access Stationary Phases
Screening in Gas Chromatography With Atomic Emission Detection
Assessment of Stress in Plants By Analysis of Photosynthetic Performance
February, 1991
Meeting Report
EUROANALYSIS VII, 7th European Conference on Analytical Chemistry
Feature
The Application of Chemical, Physical, and Materials Analytical Methods To High-Tc Superconductor Ceramics
Trends
High-Resolution Physisorption Techniques for the Characterization of Adsorbents and Catalysts
Guidelines for Bioanalysis Using Column Liquid Chromatography
Techniques for NMR Imaging of Solids
Supercritical Fluid Extraction and Chromatography: Potential and Limitations
Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry in Hyphenation: A Multielemental Analysis Technique With Almost Unlimited Potential
March, 1991
Meeting Reports
3rd International Symposium on Analytical Methods in Biotechnology
12th International Symposium on Capillary Chromatography
4th International Colloquium on Solid Sampling With Atomic Spectroscopy
4th Symposium on Automated Analysis
Trends
The Application of Electrospray Mass Spectrometry To the Characterization of Abnormal Or Variant Haemoglobins
Infrared Detection in Supercritical-Fluid Chromatography Using Xenon
Pre- and Post-Column Derivatization Reactions for Liquid Chromatography-Electrochemistry
Recent Advances in the Analysis of Vitamin D Metabolites
April, 1991
Monitor
Recent Trends in the Instrumental Analysis of Geochemical Materials
Meeting Report
AOAC Europe Regional Symposium - Analytical Science in Europe: Elimination of Barriers
Computer Corner
Decision Trees for Rapid Prototyping of Expert Systems
Trends
Integration of Separation and Detection in Continuous-Flow Systems
Chromatography of Metals - Current Achievements and Future Potential
Porphyrins as Reagents for Trace-Metal Analysis
Detecting DNA Bands in Electrophoresis Gels With Chemiluminescence
May, 1991
Meeting Report
HPCE "91, 3rd International Symposium on High-Performance Capillary Electrophoresis
Computer Corner
CANOM: A Computer Program for 13C NMR Analysis of Organic Mixtures
Trends
Micromachining of Monocrystalline Silicon and Glass for Chemical Analysis Systems. A Look Into Next Century"s Technology or Just a Fashionable Craze?
Rapid Signal Processing Techniques for Fourier Transform Infrared Remote Sensing
Structure Thermodynamic and Transport Properties of Biological Liquid Crystals Studied By X-Ray Methods
Polymer Coating of Surfaces in Column Liquid Chromatography and Capillary Electrophoresis
June/July, 1991
Meeting Report
42nd Pittsburgh Conference and Exposition on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy
4th IAEAC Hans Wolfgang Nürnberg Memorial Workshop on Toxic Metal Compounds and 2nd IAEAC Soil Residue Analysis Workshop
Computer Corner
Software for Finding Groups in Data
Trends
A Road Less Travelled: Normal Phase Microbore Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Using Direct Liquid Introduction
Application of Waveguiding in Solutions for Absorption and Fluorescence Spectrometry
Adsorption Processes During Crystalline Growth: An Analytical Tool
Proximate Analysis of Coal, Oil Shale, Low Quality Fossil Fuels and Related Materials By Thermogravimetry
August, 1991
Computer Corner
Estimating Enzyme Parameters without Iteration
Feature
Instrumentation Chemistry - A Versatile Strategy
Trends
Biomembrane Mimetic Sensing Chemistry
Analytical Applications of Synchrotron Radiation At the Photon Factory
Solid-State NMR in Japan
Intercalation on DNA by Synthetic Molecules
September, 1991
Meeting Reports
21st IAEAC Annual Symposium on Environmental Analytical Chemistry, and the 3rd Metal Speciation Workshop in Soils
2nd International Symposium on the Interface Between Analytical Chemistry and Microbiology
Computer Corner
Fast Data-Acquisition Based on A Novel Concept in Optical Spectroscopy
Feature
Basics of Video Image Analysis
Trends
Radon and Radon Progeny Measurements
Confocal Raman Microspectroscopy in Biology: Applications and Future Developments
Genetic Algorithms for Large-Scale Optimization in Chemometrics: An Application
The Use of Membrane Electrodes for the Determination of Inorganic Species in Pharmaceutical Analysis
October, 1991
Monitor
Capillary Electrophoresis: Prospects for Growth
Computer Corner
Computer-Assisted Rating of Gasoline Octane
Trends
Quantitative Aspects of Capillary Electrophoresis
Thermal Analysis of Fullerenes
Latent Variables and Cluster Analysis of Receptor Protein Sequences
Enzymes as Analytical Tools
Drug Membrane Sensors and Their Pharmaceutical Applications
November/December, 1991
Meeting Report
3rd Workshop on Chemistry and Fa Te of Modern Pesticides
Feature
Strategies for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development in Environmental Planning
Trends
Chemical Sensors for Environmental Analysis
Sample Handling Strategies for the Analysis of Non-Volatile Organic Compounds From Environmental Water Samples
Applications of Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in Monitoring Environmentally Important Compounds
Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry - A New Window for Organic Environmental Analysis
Vibrational Spectroscopy for Chromatographic Detection in Environmental Analysis
Certified Reference Materials for the Quality Control of Measurements in Environmental Monitoring
Author Index
Subject Index
Cumulative Indexes, Vols. 6-10
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274706