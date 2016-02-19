TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry

Table of Contents



January, 1990

Meeting Reports

5th International Conference on Particle-Induced X-Ray Emission and its Analytical Applications

2nd International Conference on Chemical Kinetics

Computer Corner

Programming Direct Memory Access Data Acquisition

Feature

Flow Chemography—The Future of Chemical Education

Trends

Chemical Degradation of Condensation Polymers as a Preliminary to Chromatographic Examination

The Resurgence in Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry

Practical Applications of Solid State 13C NMR to the Structural Elucidation of Sedimentary Organic Matter

Use of Silica With Reversed-Phase Type Eluents for the Analysis of Basic Drugs and Metabolites

Recent Advances in Multimodal Thin-Layer Chromatography

February, 1990

Meeting Reports

Chromatography, International Symposium 1989

International Symposium on the Analysis of Nucleoside, Nucleotide and Oligonucleotide Compounds

Computer Corner

Mouse Manipulations in C

Trends

Expert Systems in Chemical Analysis

Process Control—A Challenge for Expert System Technology

An Expert System for the Validation of High-Performance Liquid Chromatographic Methods

Application of Expert Systems Programming to High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Method Development

A Knowledge-Based System for Structure Analysis from Infrared and Mass Spectral Data

Fuzzy Expert Systems

March, 1990

Monitor

The Accuracy and Completeness of References Cited in Selected Analytical Chemistry Journals

Meeting Reports

8th International Symposium on Affinity Chromatography and Biological Recognition

11th International Symposium on Microchemical Techniques

Computer Corner

Software to Test the Hypothesis of Normal Distribution of Data According to Kolmogorov"s Test

Feature

A Practical Guide To pH Measurement in Freshwaters

Observer

Industrial Applications of Vibrational Spectroscopy

Trends

Biospecific Assays With Time-Resolved Fluorescence Detection

Circular Dichroism—I. Theory and Practice

Characterization of Semiconductors by Photoluminescence and Electroluminescence Measurements in Electrolyte Solutions

April, 1990

Editorial

Vibrational Spectroscopy, Fourier Transforms and Analytical Chemistry

Opinion

Process Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy

Meeting Reports

Analytical Methods In Biotechnology

Computer Corner

Interrupt Driven Data Acquisition With The IBM Personal Computer

Trends

Fourier Transform Raman Spectroscopy in an Industrial Environment

Fourier Transform Mid-Infrared Spectroscopy for Food Analysis

Application of Fourier Transformation in High Resolution Gas Chromatographie Trace Analysis

Circular Dichroism — II. Analytical Applications

May, 1990

Editorial

Glasnost, Perestroyka and Analytical Chemistry

Monitor

Some Recent Trends in the Use of Instrumental Methods for Trace Metal Analysis

Meeting Reports

41st Pittsburgh Conference and Exposition on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy

Computer Corner

Weighted Least Squares Evaluation of Slope From Data Having Errors in Both Axes

Trends

Miniaturization in Column Liquid Chromatography

Soil-Gas Surveys for Detection and Delineation of Groundwater Contamination

A Small Expert System for Solid Phase Extraction

Solid-State Electrochemical Oxygen Sensors for Operation at Room Temperature

June/July, 1990

Monitor

National Publication Productivities and Performances in Analytical Chemistry Core Journals, 1981-1985

Meeting Reports

2nd International Symposium on High Performance Capillary Electrophoresis

1st International Symposium on Hyphenated Techniques in Chromatography

Computer Corner

APL as a Development Language for Multivariate Spectroscopic Applications

Biotechnology Focus

Real-Time Monitoring of Cellular Biomass: Methods and Applications

Trends

New Lamps for Old — Recent Progress in UV Sources for Absorption Detectors in Liquid Chromatography

Analytical Applications of Electrogenerated Chemiluminescence

Practical Options for Microwave Digestions

August, 1990

Meeting Reports

1st International Symposium on Near Infrared Spectroscopy Used in the Food and Feed Industry

2nd International Symposium on Applications of Analytical Techniques to Industrial Process Control

Symposium Characterization of Macromolecules Used as Pharmaceutical Excipients

Feature

The Environmental Analysis of Archaeological Sites

Computer Corner

Programming Control and Data Acquisition Routines for the IEEE-488 Instrumentation Interface

Biotechnology Focus

Specific Monitoring of Chromatographic Procedures

Trends

Analytical Approaches to the Monitoring of Toxicological Levels of Cadmium in Environmental Sites

Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy and Flammability Studies of Novelty Aerosols

Ligand Exchange for Trace Enrichment and Selective Detection of Ionic Compounds

September, 1990

Opinion

The Future of Bioseparations

Meeting Reports

20th International Roland W. Frei Memorial Symposium on Environmental Analytical Chemistry, and 4th Workshop on the Chemistry and Analysis of Environmental Hydrocarbons

2nd International Symposium on Applied Mass Spectrometry in the Health Sciences

2nd International Symposium on the Analysis of Anabolizing and Doping Agents in Biosamples

Computer Corner

Program for Pareto-Optimality in Multieriteria Problems

Trends

Approaches to High Resolution 1H NMR in Solids

Analytical Applications of NMR Imaging Techniques

Quantitative Luminescence Imaging in the Biosciences Using the CCD Camera: Analysis of Macro and Micro Samples

October, 1990

Monitor

The Geography of World Research in Analytical Chemistry, 1981-1985

Meeting Reports

4th International LIMS Conference

4th Symposium on The Analysis of Steroids

Geoanalysis 90, an International Symposium

Computer Corner

Software for Randomization Tests

Trends

Two-Dimensional NMR Analysis of Polymers in Solution

Polyamine Determination in Clinical Laboratories by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

Fractals and Fractal-Like Concepts in Chemical Analysis

Principal Components Regression in Practice. An Evaluation of EMD Battery Activity from X-Ray Diffraction Patterns

November/December, 1990

Monitor

Some Recent Trends in Instrumental Organic Analysis

Meeting Reports

2nd Scientific Computing and Automation (Europe) Conference and Exhibition

J. Heyrovský Centennial Congress on Polarography and 41st Meeting of the International Society of Electrochemistry

8th International Symposium on Mass Spectrometry in Life Sciences

Computer Corner

Easy Analytical Calculations and Data Publication With GKSoft Graph

Biotechnology Focus

Flow-ELISA: Binding Assays for Process Control

Trends

Laser Desorption Ionization Mass Spectrometry of Large Biomolecules

Rotating Disk Voltammetric Measurements in Neurobiology and Neuropharmacology

Stable Carbon Isotope Ratio Analysis on Single Components in Crude Oils by Direct Gas Chromatography-Isotope Analysis

The Analysis of Brassinosteroids—Plant Growth-Promoting Substances

Author Index

Subject Index

Meetings Reported on in Vol. 9

