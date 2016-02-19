TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 9
Description
TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 9 provides information pertinent to the trends in the field of analytical chemistry. This book discusses a variety of topics related to analytical chemistry, including flow chemography, condensation polymers, sedimentary organic matter, nucleosides, and fuzzy expert systems. Organized into 43 parts encompassing 87 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of particle induced X-ray emission and its analytical applications. This text then discusses direct memory access data acquisition, which is an efficient method of collecting data from analytical instrumentation. Other chapters consider the application of flow injection analysis in industrial research laboratory. This book discusses as well the utilization of the time-of-flight mass spectroscopy method. The final chapter deals with brassinosteroids, a group of steroidal plant growth substances that possess B-ring lactone and two vicinal diols. This book is a valuable resource for analytical chemists, biochemists, molecular biologists, physicists, engineers, scientists, and researcher workers.
Table of Contents
January, 1990
Meeting Reports
5th International Conference on Particle-Induced X-Ray Emission and its Analytical Applications
2nd International Conference on Chemical Kinetics
Computer Corner
Programming Direct Memory Access Data Acquisition
Feature
Flow Chemography—The Future of Chemical Education
Trends
Chemical Degradation of Condensation Polymers as a Preliminary to Chromatographic Examination
The Resurgence in Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry
Practical Applications of Solid State 13C NMR to the Structural Elucidation of Sedimentary Organic Matter
Use of Silica With Reversed-Phase Type Eluents for the Analysis of Basic Drugs and Metabolites
Recent Advances in Multimodal Thin-Layer Chromatography
February, 1990
Meeting Reports
Chromatography, International Symposium 1989
International Symposium on the Analysis of Nucleoside, Nucleotide and Oligonucleotide Compounds
Computer Corner
Mouse Manipulations in C
Trends
Expert Systems in Chemical Analysis
Process Control—A Challenge for Expert System Technology
An Expert System for the Validation of High-Performance Liquid Chromatographic Methods
Application of Expert Systems Programming to High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Method Development
A Knowledge-Based System for Structure Analysis from Infrared and Mass Spectral Data
Fuzzy Expert Systems
March, 1990
Monitor
The Accuracy and Completeness of References Cited in Selected Analytical Chemistry Journals
Meeting Reports
8th International Symposium on Affinity Chromatography and Biological Recognition
11th International Symposium on Microchemical Techniques
Computer Corner
Software to Test the Hypothesis of Normal Distribution of Data According to Kolmogorov"s Test
Feature
A Practical Guide To pH Measurement in Freshwaters
Observer
Industrial Applications of Vibrational Spectroscopy
Trends
Biospecific Assays With Time-Resolved Fluorescence Detection
Circular Dichroism—I. Theory and Practice
Characterization of Semiconductors by Photoluminescence and Electroluminescence Measurements in Electrolyte Solutions
April, 1990
Editorial
Vibrational Spectroscopy, Fourier Transforms and Analytical Chemistry
Opinion
Process Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
Meeting Reports
Analytical Methods In Biotechnology
Computer Corner
Interrupt Driven Data Acquisition With The IBM Personal Computer
Trends
Fourier Transform Raman Spectroscopy in an Industrial Environment
Fourier Transform Mid-Infrared Spectroscopy for Food Analysis
Application of Fourier Transformation in High Resolution Gas Chromatographie Trace Analysis
Circular Dichroism — II. Analytical Applications
May, 1990
Editorial
Glasnost, Perestroyka and Analytical Chemistry
Monitor
Some Recent Trends in the Use of Instrumental Methods for Trace Metal Analysis
Meeting Reports
41st Pittsburgh Conference and Exposition on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy
Computer Corner
Weighted Least Squares Evaluation of Slope From Data Having Errors in Both Axes
Trends
Miniaturization in Column Liquid Chromatography
Soil-Gas Surveys for Detection and Delineation of Groundwater Contamination
A Small Expert System for Solid Phase Extraction
Solid-State Electrochemical Oxygen Sensors for Operation at Room Temperature
June/July, 1990
Monitor
National Publication Productivities and Performances in Analytical Chemistry Core Journals, 1981-1985
Meeting Reports
2nd International Symposium on High Performance Capillary Electrophoresis
1st International Symposium on Hyphenated Techniques in Chromatography
Computer Corner
APL as a Development Language for Multivariate Spectroscopic Applications
Biotechnology Focus
Real-Time Monitoring of Cellular Biomass: Methods and Applications
Trends
New Lamps for Old — Recent Progress in UV Sources for Absorption Detectors in Liquid Chromatography
Analytical Applications of Electrogenerated Chemiluminescence
Practical Options for Microwave Digestions
August, 1990
Meeting Reports
1st International Symposium on Near Infrared Spectroscopy Used in the Food and Feed Industry
2nd International Symposium on Applications of Analytical Techniques to Industrial Process Control
Symposium Characterization of Macromolecules Used as Pharmaceutical Excipients
Feature
The Environmental Analysis of Archaeological Sites
Computer Corner
Programming Control and Data Acquisition Routines for the IEEE-488 Instrumentation Interface
Biotechnology Focus
Specific Monitoring of Chromatographic Procedures
Trends
Analytical Approaches to the Monitoring of Toxicological Levels of Cadmium in Environmental Sites
Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy and Flammability Studies of Novelty Aerosols
Ligand Exchange for Trace Enrichment and Selective Detection of Ionic Compounds
September, 1990
Opinion
The Future of Bioseparations
Meeting Reports
20th International Roland W. Frei Memorial Symposium on Environmental Analytical Chemistry, and 4th Workshop on the Chemistry and Analysis of Environmental Hydrocarbons
2nd International Symposium on Applied Mass Spectrometry in the Health Sciences
2nd International Symposium on the Analysis of Anabolizing and Doping Agents in Biosamples
Computer Corner
Program for Pareto-Optimality in Multieriteria Problems
Trends
Approaches to High Resolution 1H NMR in Solids
Analytical Applications of NMR Imaging Techniques
Quantitative Luminescence Imaging in the Biosciences Using the CCD Camera: Analysis of Macro and Micro Samples
October, 1990
Monitor
The Geography of World Research in Analytical Chemistry, 1981-1985
Meeting Reports
4th International LIMS Conference
4th Symposium on The Analysis of Steroids
Geoanalysis 90, an International Symposium
Computer Corner
Software for Randomization Tests
Trends
Two-Dimensional NMR Analysis of Polymers in Solution
Polyamine Determination in Clinical Laboratories by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
Fractals and Fractal-Like Concepts in Chemical Analysis
Principal Components Regression in Practice. An Evaluation of EMD Battery Activity from X-Ray Diffraction Patterns
November/December, 1990
Monitor
Some Recent Trends in Instrumental Organic Analysis
Meeting Reports
2nd Scientific Computing and Automation (Europe) Conference and Exhibition
J. Heyrovský Centennial Congress on Polarography and 41st Meeting of the International Society of Electrochemistry
8th International Symposium on Mass Spectrometry in Life Sciences
Computer Corner
Easy Analytical Calculations and Data Publication With GKSoft Graph
Biotechnology Focus
Flow-ELISA: Binding Assays for Process Control
Trends
Laser Desorption Ionization Mass Spectrometry of Large Biomolecules
Rotating Disk Voltammetric Measurements in Neurobiology and Neuropharmacology
Stable Carbon Isotope Ratio Analysis on Single Components in Crude Oils by Direct Gas Chromatography-Isotope Analysis
The Analysis of Brassinosteroids—Plant Growth-Promoting Substances
Author Index
Subject Index
Meetings Reported on in Vol. 9
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1990
- Published:
- 1st January 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274669
About the Editor
U A Th Brinkman
J.R. Durig
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, MO, USA