TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 8 provides information pertinent to the trends in the field of analytical chemistry. This book presents a variety of topics related to analytical chemistry, including protein purification, biotechnology, Raman spectroscopy in pharmaceutical field, electrokinetic chromatography, and flow injection analysis. Organized into 50 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of scientometric investigations that enable the quantitative study of the evolution of its various components and can thereby uncover how information is utilized to diffuse and generate knowledge. This text then discusses the economic significance of sensing and control as being the main factors in determining process economics and in offering products and business opportunities. Other chapters consider the important relationship between Raman spectroscopy and other analytical methods. This book discusses as well the interfaces between a gas chromatograph and a Fourier transform infrared spectrometer. The final chapter deals with chemometrics routines. This book is a valuable resource for analytical chemists, and biochemists.

Table of Contents



January, 1989

Feature

Analytical Chemistry: The Most Frequently Cited Papers During the Past 25 Years

Meeting Reports

4th International Symposium on Separation Science and Biotechnology

4th Conference on Computer Applications in Analytical Chemistry (Compana 88)

Computer Corner

Method Validation: Software to Plot Calibration Lines and their Response Residuals, and to Detect Outliers According to Cook"s Distance

Biotechnology Focus

Analytical Strategies in Biotechnology

Trends

Analytical Applications of Raman Spectroscopy in the Pharmaceutical Field

New Interfacing Techniques for Capillary High-Performance Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Applications of Picosecond Spectroscopy to Analytical Chemistry

Automatic Precipitation-Dissolution in Continuous Flow Systems

Books

Flow Perturbation Gas Chromatography

Audio Course

Laboratory Safety and Health

Software

Protein Purification

February, 1989

Opinion

Perspectives on Analytical Research And Development Within the Pharmaceutical Industry: Focus on Proteinaceous Drugs

Meeting Reports

25th International Symposium on Advances in Chromatography

5th International Symposium on Bioluminescence and Chemiluminescence

April, 1989

Opinion

Analytical Chemistry in the 1990s

Commentaries

Meeting Reports

Third International Colloquium on Solid Sampling With Optical Atomic Spectroscopy

Fifth International Conference on Quantitative Surface Analysis

Computer Corner

Program for Doehlert Matrix Design of Experiments

Erratum

Trends

Electrokinetic Chromatography : An Interface Between Electrophoresis and Chromatography

Sample Preparation Using Bonded Silica: Recent Experiences and New Instrumentation

Trace Level Analysis of Vinca Alkaloids in Biological Fluids

Application of Polarography in Petrochemical Analysis

Books

Chromatography: Concepts and Contrasts

Analytical Applications of Spectroscopy

Fundamentals of Thin Layer Chromatography (Planar Chromatography)

Immunoassays for Veterinary and Food Analysis, Vol. 1

May, 1989

Feature

How to Be a (Reasonably) Successful Consultant

Monitor

Textbook Trails of Eponymic Knowledge in Analytical Chemistry

Computer Corner

A Simple Look At The Structure of Data Matrices

Trends

On-Line Coupled High-Performance Liquid Chromatography-Gas Chromatography

Simple High-Performance Liquid Chromatographic Methods For Resolving Complex Mixtures

Novel Kinetic Approaches to Flow Injection Analysis

Analysis of Eumelanin-Related Indolic Compounds

Analytical Procedures for Determining Acylcarnitines in Biological Fluids

Sequential Simplex Optimization

Books

Electrochemical Detection Techniques in the Applied Biosciences, Vol. 1, Analysis and Clinical Applications

June/July, 1989

Editorial

Materials Analysis in High Technology—From Analytical Chemistry to Analytical Science

Trends

The Challenge of High Technology for Analytical Chemistry

Sputtered Neutral Mass Spectrometry

X-Ray Fluorescence Analysis Using Synchrotron Radiation

High Spatial Resolution Auger Electron Spectroscopy and X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform IR Analysis of Thin Solid Films

Electron Holography

Atomic Resolution Analysis With Scanning Tunneling Microscopy

Surface Studies With Optical Second-Harmonic Generation

Books

Laser Remote Chemical Analysis

Materials Characterization and Chemical Analysis

August, 1989

Meeting Reports

1st International Symposium on Chromatography and Isolation of Insect Hormones, Pheromones and Related Compounds

1st International Workshop on Element Concentration Cadasters in Ecosystems

2nd International Symposium on Polymer Analysis and Characterization

Computer Corner

Principal Components of a Fuzzy Clustering

Trends

Enantiomeric Separation of Drugs and Related Compounds Based on Their Interaction With α1-acid Glycoprotein,

Biopolymer Determinations By High-Performance Liquid Chromatography With Low Angle Laser Light Scattering Photometry

Micellar Catalysis For The Derivatization of Carboxylic Acids In Physiological Matrices

Software Driven Instrumentation. Application to on-Line Process Liquid Chromatography

Books

The Basics of Technical Communicating

Selective Sample Handling and Detection in High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Part A

Beispiele Zur Datenanalyse Mit BASIC-Programmen

Methods in Biochemical Analysis (Vol. 33)

Chromatographic Enantioseparation : Methods and Applications

Monitor

Charting National Research Performances in Analytical Chemistry, 1981-1985

Meeting Reports

First International Symposium of High Performance Capillary Electrophoresis

Sixth International Symposium on Preparative Liquid Chromatography

Sixth Symposium on Ion Chromatography

Computer Corner

Display Methods for Dendrograms

Trends

Microsequencing of Peptides and Proteins

Production and Properties of Microbial Enzymes Participating in Polyamine and Sialic Acid Metabolisms and their Analytical Applications to Monitoring Tumor Cell Growth

Automated Kinetic-Based Determinations for Routine Analysis: Recent Developments

Chromatographic Techniques for Lipid Analysis

Books

Electroanalytical Techniques in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine

Inorganic Mass Spectrometry

October, 1989

Opinion

Undergraduate Analytical Chemistry: Inducing a Metamorphosis

Monitor

National Research Efforts in Analytical Chemistry, 1981-1985

Meeting Reports

19th IAEAC Annual Symposium on Environmental Analytical Chemistry and 5th Metal Speciation Workshop in Groundwaters

3rd International Symposium on Quantitative Luminescence Spectrometry in Biomedicai Sciences

Chemically Modified Oxide Surfaces Symposium

Computer Corner

Peak Simulation for Non-Segmented Continuous Flow Systems

An Adaptation of Arthur for Microcomputers

Trends

In Situ Coupling Between Electrochemistry and Mass Spectrometry — A Literature Review

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy With Tunable Semiconductor Diode Lasers

New Sample Introduction Devices for Analytical Atomic Spectrometry

Developments in the Speciation of Mercury in Natural Waters

Multinuclear Solid-State NMR in Silicate and Zeolite Chemistry

Books

Basic Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry: A Knowledge Base

Practical HPLC Method Development

Modern Supercritical-Fluid Chromatography

Analytical and Biomedicai Application of Ion-Selective Field-Effect Transistors

November/December, 1989

Meeting Reports

3rd International Laboratory Information Management Systems Conference

2nd Workshop on Microwave Ashing and Digestion for Trace Element Analysis

1st International Symposium on Field Flow Fractionation

Computer Corner

A Program for Calculating Mahalanobis Distances Using Principal Component Analysis

Trends

Toxicological Screening by Liquid Chromatography

Analysis of Biological Fluids by High-Field Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Fast Atom Bombardment Mass Spectrometry of Protein and Carbohydrate Biopolymers

Surface Analysis of Environmental Samples

Books

Atlas of Polymer and Plastic Analysis

Electrochemical Detection Techniques in the Applied Biosciences

Microcomputers and Laboratory Instrumentation

Troubleshooting LC Systems

Software

PARVUS, An Extendable Package of Programs for Data Exploration, Classification and Correlation

Author Index

Subject Index

Meetings Reported on In Vol. 8

Books, Software and Video Courses Reviewed in Vol. 8