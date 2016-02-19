TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 8
Description
TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 8 provides information pertinent to the trends in the field of analytical chemistry. This book presents a variety of topics related to analytical chemistry, including protein purification, biotechnology, Raman spectroscopy in pharmaceutical field, electrokinetic chromatography, and flow injection analysis. Organized into 50 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of scientometric investigations that enable the quantitative study of the evolution of its various components and can thereby uncover how information is utilized to diffuse and generate knowledge. This text then discusses the economic significance of sensing and control as being the main factors in determining process economics and in offering products and business opportunities. Other chapters consider the important relationship between Raman spectroscopy and other analytical methods. This book discusses as well the interfaces between a gas chromatograph and a Fourier transform infrared spectrometer. The final chapter deals with chemometrics routines. This book is a valuable resource for analytical chemists, and biochemists.
Table of Contents
January, 1989
Feature
Analytical Chemistry: The Most Frequently Cited Papers During the Past 25 Years
Meeting Reports
4th International Symposium on Separation Science and Biotechnology
4th Conference on Computer Applications in Analytical Chemistry (Compana 88)
Computer Corner
Method Validation: Software to Plot Calibration Lines and their Response Residuals, and to Detect Outliers According to Cook"s Distance
Biotechnology Focus
Analytical Strategies in Biotechnology
Trends
Analytical Applications of Raman Spectroscopy in the Pharmaceutical Field
New Interfacing Techniques for Capillary High-Performance Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
Applications of Picosecond Spectroscopy to Analytical Chemistry
Automatic Precipitation-Dissolution in Continuous Flow Systems
Books
Flow Perturbation Gas Chromatography
Audio Course
Laboratory Safety and Health
Software
Protein Purification
February, 1989
Opinion
Perspectives on Analytical Research And Development Within the Pharmaceutical Industry: Focus on Proteinaceous Drugs
Meeting Reports
25th International Symposium on Advances in Chromatography
5th International Symposium on Bioluminescence and Chemiluminescence
April, 1989
Opinion
Analytical Chemistry in the 1990s
Commentaries
Meeting Reports
Third International Colloquium on Solid Sampling With Optical Atomic Spectroscopy
Fifth International Conference on Quantitative Surface Analysis
Computer Corner
Program for Doehlert Matrix Design of Experiments
Erratum
Trends
Electrokinetic Chromatography : An Interface Between Electrophoresis and Chromatography
Sample Preparation Using Bonded Silica: Recent Experiences and New Instrumentation
Trace Level Analysis of Vinca Alkaloids in Biological Fluids
Application of Polarography in Petrochemical Analysis
Books
Chromatography: Concepts and Contrasts
Analytical Applications of Spectroscopy
Fundamentals of Thin Layer Chromatography (Planar Chromatography)
Immunoassays for Veterinary and Food Analysis, Vol. 1
May, 1989
Feature
How to Be a (Reasonably) Successful Consultant
Monitor
Textbook Trails of Eponymic Knowledge in Analytical Chemistry
Computer Corner
A Simple Look At The Structure of Data Matrices
Trends
On-Line Coupled High-Performance Liquid Chromatography-Gas Chromatography
Simple High-Performance Liquid Chromatographic Methods For Resolving Complex Mixtures
Novel Kinetic Approaches to Flow Injection Analysis
Analysis of Eumelanin-Related Indolic Compounds
Analytical Procedures for Determining Acylcarnitines in Biological Fluids
Sequential Simplex Optimization
Books
Electrochemical Detection Techniques in the Applied Biosciences, Vol. 1, Analysis and Clinical Applications
June/July, 1989
Editorial
Materials Analysis in High Technology—From Analytical Chemistry to Analytical Science
Trends
The Challenge of High Technology for Analytical Chemistry
Sputtered Neutral Mass Spectrometry
X-Ray Fluorescence Analysis Using Synchrotron Radiation
High Spatial Resolution Auger Electron Spectroscopy and X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
Fourier Transform IR Analysis of Thin Solid Films
Electron Holography
Atomic Resolution Analysis With Scanning Tunneling Microscopy
Surface Studies With Optical Second-Harmonic Generation
Books
Laser Remote Chemical Analysis
Materials Characterization and Chemical Analysis
August, 1989
Meeting Reports
1st International Symposium on Chromatography and Isolation of Insect Hormones, Pheromones and Related Compounds
1st International Workshop on Element Concentration Cadasters in Ecosystems
2nd International Symposium on Polymer Analysis and Characterization
Computer Corner
Principal Components of a Fuzzy Clustering
Trends
Enantiomeric Separation of Drugs and Related Compounds Based on Their Interaction With α1-acid Glycoprotein,
Biopolymer Determinations By High-Performance Liquid Chromatography With Low Angle Laser Light Scattering Photometry
Micellar Catalysis For The Derivatization of Carboxylic Acids In Physiological Matrices
Software Driven Instrumentation. Application to on-Line Process Liquid Chromatography
Books
The Basics of Technical Communicating
Selective Sample Handling and Detection in High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Part A
Beispiele Zur Datenanalyse Mit BASIC-Programmen
Methods in Biochemical Analysis (Vol. 33)
Chromatographic Enantioseparation : Methods and Applications
Monitor
Charting National Research Performances in Analytical Chemistry, 1981-1985
Meeting Reports
First International Symposium of High Performance Capillary Electrophoresis
Sixth International Symposium on Preparative Liquid Chromatography
Sixth Symposium on Ion Chromatography
Computer Corner
Display Methods for Dendrograms
Trends
Microsequencing of Peptides and Proteins
Production and Properties of Microbial Enzymes Participating in Polyamine and Sialic Acid Metabolisms and their Analytical Applications to Monitoring Tumor Cell Growth
Automated Kinetic-Based Determinations for Routine Analysis: Recent Developments
Chromatographic Techniques for Lipid Analysis
Books
Electroanalytical Techniques in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Inorganic Mass Spectrometry
October, 1989
Opinion
Undergraduate Analytical Chemistry: Inducing a Metamorphosis
Monitor
National Research Efforts in Analytical Chemistry, 1981-1985
Meeting Reports
19th IAEAC Annual Symposium on Environmental Analytical Chemistry and 5th Metal Speciation Workshop in Groundwaters
3rd International Symposium on Quantitative Luminescence Spectrometry in Biomedicai Sciences
Chemically Modified Oxide Surfaces Symposium
Computer Corner
Peak Simulation for Non-Segmented Continuous Flow Systems
An Adaptation of Arthur for Microcomputers
Trends
In Situ Coupling Between Electrochemistry and Mass Spectrometry — A Literature Review
Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy With Tunable Semiconductor Diode Lasers
New Sample Introduction Devices for Analytical Atomic Spectrometry
Developments in the Speciation of Mercury in Natural Waters
Multinuclear Solid-State NMR in Silicate and Zeolite Chemistry
Books
Basic Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry: A Knowledge Base
Practical HPLC Method Development
Modern Supercritical-Fluid Chromatography
Analytical and Biomedicai Application of Ion-Selective Field-Effect Transistors
November/December, 1989
Meeting Reports
3rd International Laboratory Information Management Systems Conference
2nd Workshop on Microwave Ashing and Digestion for Trace Element Analysis
1st International Symposium on Field Flow Fractionation
Computer Corner
A Program for Calculating Mahalanobis Distances Using Principal Component Analysis
Trends
Toxicological Screening by Liquid Chromatography
Analysis of Biological Fluids by High-Field Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Fast Atom Bombardment Mass Spectrometry of Protein and Carbohydrate Biopolymers
Surface Analysis of Environmental Samples
Books
Atlas of Polymer and Plastic Analysis
Electrochemical Detection Techniques in the Applied Biosciences
Microcomputers and Laboratory Instrumentation
Troubleshooting LC Systems
Software
PARVUS, An Extendable Package of Programs for Data Exploration, Classification and Correlation
Author Index
Subject Index
Meetings Reported on In Vol. 8
Books, Software and Video Courses Reviewed in Vol. 8
