Toxocara and Toxocariasis, Volume 108

1. Toxocara, protecting pets and improving the lives of people

2. History of Toxocara and Larva Migrans

3. Toxocara Life cycle and Morphology

4. Larval toxocariasis in non-human hosts

5. Toxocara genome and the promises it holds for medicine

6. The immune response of the host to larval toxocariasis

7. Serodiagnostic methods for diagnosing larval toxocariasis ology

8. Future Diagnostics for Larval Toxocariasis

9. Clinical Pathology of Larval Toxocariasis

10. Imaging of Toxocariasis

11. Toxocariasis and the Spectrum of Clinical Disease

12. Visceral Larva Migrans

13. Toxocariasis via Ingestion of Tissues of Paratenic Hosts (Beef, Duck, etc.)

14. Ocular Larva Migrans, Diagnosis and Treatment

15. Toxocara-induced Neural Larva Migrans (neurotoxocarosis) in rodent model hosts

16. Neural Larva Migrans, Diagnosis and Treatment

17. Pathogenesis of Neurotoxocariasis

18. Neurocognitive and Neuropsychiatric Effects of Toxocariasis

19. Seroprevalence – Global Overview

20. Seroprevalence USA

21. Seroprevalence Mexico

22. Seroprevalence Central American and Caribbean

23. Seroprevalence Brazil

24. Seroprevalence South America

25. Seroprevalence of human toxocarosis in Europe – a review and meta-analysis

26. Seroprevalence Russia

27. Toxocara prevalence in dogs, cats and the environment in Russia

28. Seroprevalence China

29. Seroprevalence in Southeast Asia

30. Seroprevalence Turkey

31. Seroprevalence Africa, An Overview

32. Seroprevalence in Northern Africa

33. Pathology of larvae and adults in dogs and cats

34. Chemotherapy for Dogs and Cats

35. Fecal Diagnostics

36. Non-morphological Diagnostics

37. Global View of Environmental Contamination

38. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), Canada,

39. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), USA, Mexico, Central America

40. Toxocara prevalence in dogs and cats, Brazil

41. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), South America

42. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), Russia

43. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), Western Asia

44. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), China

45. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), South and Central Asia

46. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), Southeast Asia

47. Prevalence of Toxocara in dogs and cats in Africa

48. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), Australasia