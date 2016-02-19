Toxocara and Toxocariasis, Volume 108
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Toxocara, protecting pets and improving the lives of people
2. History of Toxocara and Larva Migrans
3. Toxocara Life cycle and Morphology
4. Larval toxocariasis in non-human hosts
5. Toxocara genome and the promises it holds for medicine
6. The immune response of the host to larval toxocariasis
7. Serodiagnostic methods for diagnosing larval toxocariasis ology
8. Future Diagnostics for Larval Toxocariasis
9. Clinical Pathology of Larval Toxocariasis
10. Imaging of Toxocariasis
11. Toxocariasis and the Spectrum of Clinical Disease
12. Visceral Larva Migrans
13. Toxocariasis via Ingestion of Tissues of Paratenic Hosts (Beef, Duck, etc.)
14. Ocular Larva Migrans, Diagnosis and Treatment
15. Toxocara-induced Neural Larva Migrans (neurotoxocarosis) in rodent model hosts
16. Neural Larva Migrans, Diagnosis and Treatment
17. Pathogenesis of Neurotoxocariasis
18. Neurocognitive and Neuropsychiatric Effects of Toxocariasis
19. Seroprevalence – Global Overview
20. Seroprevalence USA
21. Seroprevalence Mexico
22. Seroprevalence Central American and Caribbean
23. Seroprevalence Brazil
24. Seroprevalence South America
25. Seroprevalence of human toxocarosis in Europe – a review and meta-analysis
26. Seroprevalence Russia
27. Toxocara prevalence in dogs, cats and the environment in Russia
28. Seroprevalence China
29. Seroprevalence in Southeast Asia
30. Seroprevalence Turkey
31. Seroprevalence Africa, An Overview
32. Seroprevalence in Northern Africa
33. Pathology of larvae and adults in dogs and cats
34. Chemotherapy for Dogs and Cats
35. Fecal Diagnostics
36. Non-morphological Diagnostics
37. Global View of Environmental Contamination
38. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), Canada,
39. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), USA, Mexico, Central America
40. Toxocara prevalence in dogs and cats, Brazil
41. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), South America
42. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), Russia
43. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), Western Asia
44. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), China
45. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), South and Central Asia
46. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), Southeast Asia
47. Prevalence of Toxocara in dogs and cats in Africa
48. Prevalence in Dogs (and cats), Australasia
Description
Toxocara and Toxocariasis, Volume 108 in the Advances in Parasitology series, includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, along with reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history, all topics which help to shape current thinking and applications. This latest release includes chapters on organism and the recognition of the disease, dogs (and cats) disease, diagnosis, prevalence of infection, and treatment, and more.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
- Contains contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
- Features reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which help to shape current thinking and applications
Readership
PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128209585
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Dwight Bowman Author
Dr. Bowman is a Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Cornell University, NY, and has been associated with the department since 1987 (previously an assistant professor,1987-1993). He received the MS degree in Parasitology from Tulane University in 1976. He then received his PhD from Tulane University in 1983 studying Parasitology. He has held successive positions at Cornell University since 1987. He has obtained continuous funding (corporate and federal) throughout his career to study animal parasitology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Parasitology, Department of Micorbiology and Immunology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA