Toxina botulínica
4th Edition
- La cuarta edición de Toxina botulínica facilita a médicos con cualquier grado de experiencia el conocimiento de las mejores técnicas de inyección.
- La organización del texto ofrece una orientación actual y fidedigna acerca de procedimientos como la hipertrofia de maseteros y el tratamiento de los tipos más oscuros de piel, los usos terapéuticos de las toxinas botulínicas y sus perspectivas futuras en el campo de la dermatología. Los autores, encabezados por los Dres. Jean y Alastair Carruthers, proporcionan indicaciones basadas en la evidencia y explican paso a paso los procedimientos para llevar a cabo las distintas técnicas, sus dificultades y trucos, con el objetivo de que pueda incorporar con éxito los procedimientos más novedosos en su consulta.
- Contiene nuevos capítulos, además de información novedosa sobre la toxina daxibotulínica de tipo A inyectable (RT002), la toxina botulínica de tipo A para administración tópica y el alcohol bencílico.
- Incluye descripciones y razonamientos complejos y claros sobre la localización de las inyecciones en los tratamientos de rejuvenecimiento facial, del cuello y de la hiperhidrosis, con vídeos de gran calidad (en inglés) en los que se muestran las técnicas de inyección.
- En cada capítulo se explican las diferencias posológicas y las características particulares de los distintos preparados de toxina botulínica.
- Dispone de un formato bien organizado con puntos clave, datos destacados y casos clínicos obtenidos de situaciones reales.
- Incluye nuevas imágenes y vídeos (en inglés) de los procedimientos que describen con exactitud cómo realizar las técnicas.
Contiene versión electrónica en ExpertConsult, que permite realizar búsquedas en el texto, las figuras y la bibliografía desde diversos dispositivos.
- 224
- Spanish
- © Elsevier 2018
- 23rd February 2018
- Elsevier
- 9788491133124
- 9788491132943
Alastair Carruthers
Dr. Alastair Carruthers, M.A., B.M.,B.Ch, FRCP(LON), FRCPC
Dr. Alastair Carruthers is a Cosmetic Dermasurgeon who operates his own clinical practice (Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc.) in Vancouver, BC. He is also a Clinical Professor of Dermatology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
During his 20 years of practice, Dr. Carruthers has made several major contributions to the field of dermatology. Foremost among these was the use of the BOTOX® procedure in cosmetic applications, a discovery he made with his wife, Dr. Jean Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have been at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. Today, BOTOX®, which inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating, is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in the world.
Dr. Carruthers has also made significant advances in the area of Tissue Augmentation. These materials, both temporary and permanent, are used to lift and support the structures beneath the skin. In 1998 Dr. Carruthers was the first dermatologist in North America to begin injecting Artecoll. Through the extensive research performed in their Vancouver based facility, Drs. Carruthers continue to have articles published and lecture extensively on these subjects.
With over 100 published articles to his credit, Dr. Carruthers is a member of the Editorial Board of “Dermatologic Surgery”. He is also a member of several national and international associations, including the American Dermatology Association and the Canadian Dermatology Association, where he served as President from 1998 to 1999. In addition, he has been elected Vice President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.
Dr. Carruthers has also contributed extensively to studies about the relationship between skin cancer and sun exposure.
Clinical Professor, Division of Dermatology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCS (UK), FRCS (C), Diplomate of the American Board in Cosmetic Surgery, Fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Dr. Jean Carruthers is a Cosmetic Surgeon and a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Dr. Carruthers has lectured worldwide on a variety of subjects pertaining to cosmetic ophthalmology, including the cosmetic use of the BOTOX® procedure, which she co-founded with her husband, Dr. Alastair Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have remained at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. BOTOX® inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating. Today, BOTOX® is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in North America. They are now also researching the cosmetic use of the newest therapeutic neurotoxin, Botulinum type B, commercially produced as MyoBloc.
Dr. Carruthers has published more than eighty peer reviewed scientific articles and twenty-eight scientific book chapters on a variety of topics, including the use of botulinum toxin and soft tissue augmenting agents, aesthetic lasers and cosmetic laser blepharoplasty. She is an International Editor for such publications as Dermatologic Surgery, the Journal of Cosmetic Laser Surgery and the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery.
Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of British Columbia, Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc, Vancouver, Canada