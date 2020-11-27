Toxicology
1st Edition
Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Toxicology: Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants examines the nature of oxidative stress as a consequence of exposure to toxins and how antioxidant approaches can mitigate the impact of toxicant exposures. The first section on "Oxidative Stress and Toxicology" covers the basic biology of oxidative stress from molecular biology to physiological pathology as well as the mechanisms of action of specific toxicants like pesticides, metals and other chemicals/drugs. The second section "Antioxidants and Toxicology" considers antioxidant approaches and therapies for toxic exposures. With contributions from an international group of experts as well as useful sections such as a summary section, a dictionary of terms, and applications to other areas of toxicology, Toxicology: Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants is an informative, consolidated reference that helps bridge the interrelationship between toxicology, oxidative stress and antioxidants for toxicologists, health practitioners, regulatory and environmental scientists.
Key Features
- Provides a novel collection of information linking both sides of redox biology (oxidants and antioxidants) and toxicology
- Explores the role of free radical mediated damage and toxicology
- Contributions from experts on toxicological science in relation to oxidative stress and on antioxidant approaches for reducing the impact of toxicant exposures
Readership
Toxicologists specifically in the field of mechanistic research; regulatory scientists that have proposed the use of antioxidants as a means to ameliorate the effects of toxicant exposures; Environmental scientists; Health Practitioners; Pathologists and Investigative biologists; Food scientists and technologists
Table of Contents
PART 1 TOXICOLOGY AND OXIDATIVE STRESS
AGRICULTURAL AND INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS
1. Organophosphate pesticides toxicity, liver cells and linking oxidative stress
2. Organophosphate insecticide toxicity and linking oxidative stress
3. Organochlorine pesticide toxicity and linking oxidative stress
4. Paraquat and reactive oxygen species damage
5. Atrazine and oxidative stress
6. Fungicide and oxidative stress: a focus on Ziram
7. Dioxins and oxidative stress
8. Polyaromatic hydrocarbons
9. Oxidative stress and neonicotinoid insecticides
METALS
10. Lead toxicity and linking oxidative stress
11. Cadmium toxicity and linking oxidative stress (author to link in human aspects)
12. Mercury toxicity and linking oxidative stress as indicated by malondialdehyde
13. Chromium toxicity and linking oxidative stress
14. Arsenic toxicity and linking oxidative damage
15. Rare earth element toxicity and genes in linking oxidative stress pathways
DRUGS, FOOD DERIVED, CHEMICALS AND OTHER AGENTS
16. Asbestos fibers and oxidative stress
17. Anticancer agents and apoptotic cell death: linking antioxidant genes
18. Chlorine toxicity, oxidative stress and impact on isoprostanes
19. Ionic liquids as toxic agents and effects reactive oxygen species
20. 1,2-Dichloropropanetoxicity and reactive oxygen species
21. Aflatoxin B1 toxicity and the role of oxidative stress
22. Acetaminophen toxicity: the role of free radical mediated injury
23. Alcohol toxicity and the role of oxidative stress
24. Air pollution and pulmonary oxidative stress
25. Radiation and oxidative stress
26. Statins and oxidative stress with statins
PART 2 ANTIOXIDANTS AND TOXICOLOGY
AGRICULTURAL AND INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS
27. An overview of antioxidants
28. Garlic extract and protection in malathion induced damage: facets of oxidative stress
29. Laurocerasus officinalis roem. (cherry laurel) fruit and protection against organophosphate insecticides
30. Resveratrol and protection in malathion-induced oxidative stress
METALS
31. Vitamin C and protection against arsenic
32. Fragaria ananassa and protection against cadmium toxicity
33. Citicoline as a nutraceutical and protection in metal poisoning
34. Acai fruit (Euterpe oleracea) and protection in mercury related oxidative stress
35. Antioxidant N-acetyl-l-cysteine in chromium protection
36. Nigella sativa seeds in lead related oxidative stress
37. Catechin and protection in cadmium toxicity
38. Kolaviron (KV) as an antiodant: modelling arsenite toxicity
DRUGS, FOOD DERIVED, CHEMICALS AND OTHER AGENTS
39. Moringa oleifera leaf extract and acetaminophen protection
40. All-trans-retinoic acid and protection against renal toxicant p-aminophenol
41. Rhus tripartita extracts and ethanol-induced toxicity: glutathione-S-transferases and beyhond
GENERAL ASPECTS
42. Antioxidants in Cynara scolymus and applications to toxicological sciences
43. Antioxidants in Crataegus Monogyna L flowers and applications to toxicological sciences
44. Nutrient based RiduROS and use in oxidant stress protection in radiation
45. Vernonia amygdalina (Del.) as an antioxidant in toxic injury
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 27th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190920
About the Editors
Vinood Patel
Dr Vinood B. Patel BSc PhD FRSC is currently a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Westminster and honorary fellow at King’s College London. He presently directs studies on metabolic pathways involved in liver disease, particularly related to mitochondrial energy regulation and cell death. Research is being undertaken to study the role of nutrients, antioxidants, phytochemicals, iron, alcohol and fatty acids in the patho-physiology of liver disease. Other areas of interest include identifying new biomarkers that can be used for diagnosis and prognosis of liver disease, understanding mitochondrial oxidative stress in Alzheimers disease and gastrointestinal dysfunction in autism. Dr. Patel graduated from the University of Portsmouth with a degree in Pharmacology and completed his PhD in protein metabolism from King’s College London in 1997. His post-doctoral work was carried out at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical School studying structural-functional alterations to mitochondrial ribosomes, where he developed novel techniques to characterize their biophysical properties. Dr. Patel is a nationally and internationally recognized liver researcher and was involved in several NIH funded biomedical grants related to alcoholic liver disease. Dr. Patel has edited biomedical books in the area of nutrition and health prevention, autism, biomarkers, and has published over 150 articles and in 2014 he was elected as a Fellow to The Royal Society of Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Clinical Biochemistry, University of Westminster, London, UK
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.