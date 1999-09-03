"... I found this a very readable and accessible textbook , which is well laid out with clear and helpful illustrations ... its coverage of topics not dealt with in other similar textbooks should make it an essential purchase for all academic and industry librarians." — British Toxicology Society Newsletter "A feast of toxicology, this large book consists of 52 chapters, once for each week of the year... Unlike many multi-author works, the standard of writing is uniform and of a high standard... The layout is pleasant, the diagrams and photographs are clear and tables of data abound. The absence of colour is overshadowed by the overall excellent quality of the publication. The editors are to be commended for making available such a comprehensive coverage of toxicology between the covers of a single volume. I would recommend this as a text for a full year of study in toxicology at advanced undergraduate level or higher." -Today's Life Science