Toxicology is a comprehensive text for researchers and graduate students in toxicology and public health. It addresses every aspect of the field, starting with the fundamentals and incorporating such areas as organ toxicology, applications, and environmental toxicology. In addition to covering the traditional subject matter of toxicology, special emphasis has been placed on recent areas of interest, such as risk assessment, apoptosis, and methodical developments.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Comprehensive text, covering all aspects of the field of toxicology
- Analyzes the importance of toxicokinetics and metabolism as well as cellular targets for the mechanisms of toxic effects
- Identifies the various classes of chemical compounds responsible for the toxic effects
- Describes the approaches and methods used by various disciplines which investigate toxic effects and their prevention
- Adapted from a very successful German text, this edition is completely revised and expanded
- The text is well illustrated with diagrams, charts, and tables
Readership
Graduate students in toxicology, pharmacology, and public health; researchers; libraries.
Table of Contents
H. Marquardt and S. Schäfer, Foreword. Fundamentals:
D. Milles, History of Toxicology.
L. Hothorn and G. Hajian, Biostatistics in Toxicology.
B. Fichtl, Toxicokinetics.
F. Oesch and M. Arand, Xenobiotic Metabolism.
M. Younes, Free Radicals and Reactive Oxygen Species.
D. Brusick, Genetic Toxicology.
H. Marquardt, Chemical Carcinogenesis.
R. Schulte-Hermann, B. Marian, and W. Bursch, Tumor Promotion.
K. Tindall and R. Tennant, Transgenic Rodent Models.
J.-A. Gustafsson and C. Corton, Receptor Biology and Pathobiology.
D. Polka, Mechanisms of Toxicity: Programmed Cell Death (Apoptosis).
J.P. Groton, P.J. van Bladeren, F.R. Cassee, C. De Rosa, and V. Feron, Mixtures.
Organtoxicity:
R. Kahl, The Liver.
C. Cojocel and E. Lock, The Kidney.
H. Muhle and R. McClellan, Respiratory Tract.
P. Eyer and R. Klimmek, Blood and Blood Forming Organs.
D. Neubert, Immune System.
J. Riviere and N. Montiero-Riviere, Skin Toxicology.
R. Pfeiffer, Eye.
D. Ray and K. Andreas, Nervous System.
D. Neubert and F. Welsch, Reproduction and Development.
J. Thomas and M. Thomas, Endocrine System-Adrenal Cortex Thyroid and Pancreas.
K. Schümann, B. Elsenhans, and E. Richter, Gastrointestinal Tract.
P. Boor, Cardiovascular Toxicology.
Toxicology of Compounds:
G. Koss and I. Tesseraux, Hydrocarbons.
H. Bolt and J. Borlak, Halogenated Hydrocarbons.
S. Magda, Flurohydrocarbons.
E. Rose, E. Hodgson, and M. Roe, Pesticides.
G. Koss and D. Wolfe, Dioxin and Dioxin-like Polychlorinated Hydrocarbons and Biphenyls.
E. Richter and G. Sabbioni, Aromatic Amines, Nitroarenes and Heterocyclic Aromatic Amines.
W. Köhl and G. Eisenbrand, N-Nitroso Compounds.
S. Schäferwq, B. Elsenhans, R.L.F. Dawes, K. Schumann, and W. Forth, Metals.
P. Eyer, Gases.
D. Warheit, T. Hesterberg, and G. Hart, Fiber Toxicology.
L. Szinicz and S. Baskin, Chemical and Biological Agents.
D. Hoffmann and E. Wynder, Active and Passive Smoking.
J. Corbett, W. Dressler, and R. Sharma, Cosmetics.
E. Löser and G. Stropp, Polymers.
U. Hagen, R.J. Preston, R. Fry, and J. Kummermehr, Radiation.
J. Westendorf, The Toxicology of Natural Compounds.
H. Bigalke and H. Wellhoner, Bacterial Toxins.
Application of Toxicology:
H.W. Rüdiger, Biomonitoring and Occupational Medicine.
Environmental Toxicology:
R. Bull, Water.
D.J. Paustenbach and T. Rodrigues, The Role of Toxicology and Risk Assessment in Environmental Remediation.
Krekeler, Ecotoxicology.
Hattan and A. Rulis, Food Toxicology.
Gelbke, B. Hildebrand, and E. Kerfoot, Toxicological Evaluation Methods for the Registration of Chemicals.
H. Spielmann, Alternatives in Toxicological Testing.
A. Somogyi, Regulatory Toxicology.
Risk Assessment:
D. Neubert and R. Conolly, Possibilities and Methods of Quantitative Risk Assessment.
S. Safe, Toxicity Equivalents and Their Use in Hazard and Risk Assessment.
Appendix:
I. Ollroge, Threshold Values and Recommendations.
H. Marquardt and S. Schäfer, Addresses of Toxicology Center and Information Sources.
- No. of pages:
- 1330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 3rd September 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543116
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124732704
About the Editor
Hans Marquardt
Dr. Seigfried Schäfer and Dr. Hans. Marquardt are the editors of the very successful German edition of Toxicology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hamburg University Medical School and Department of Toxicology and Environmental Medicine of the Fraunhofer Society, Hamburg, Germany
Siegfried Schäfer
Dr. Seigfried Schäfer and Dr. Hans Marquardt are the editors of the very successful German edition of Toxicology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Solvay Parma Deutschland, Hannover, Germany
Roger O. McClellan
Dr. Roger O. McClennan is president and CEO of the very highly regarded and respected non-profit Chemical Industry Institute of Toxicology. CIIT conducts research directed toward reducing the uncertainties in assessing human health risks of exposures to chemicals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Industry Institute of Toxicology (CIIT), Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, U.S.A.
Frank Welsch
Frank Welsch is a senior scientist at the very highly regarded and respected non-profit Chemical Industry Institute of Toxicology. CIIT conducts research directed toward reducing the uncertainties in assessing human health risks of exposures to chemicals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Industry Institute of Toxicology (CIIT), Research Traingle Park, North Carolina, U.S.A...
Reviews
"... I found this a very readable and accessible textbook , which is well laid out with clear and helpful illustrations ... its coverage of topics not dealt with in other similar textbooks should make it an essential purchase for all academic and industry librarians." — British Toxicology Society Newsletter "A feast of toxicology, this large book consists of 52 chapters, once for each week of the year... Unlike many multi-author works, the standard of writing is uniform and of a high standard... The layout is pleasant, the diagrams and photographs are clear and tables of data abound. The absence of colour is overshadowed by the overall excellent quality of the publication. The editors are to be commended for making available such a comprehensive coverage of toxicology between the covers of a single volume. I would recommend this as a text for a full year of study in toxicology at advanced undergraduate level or higher." -Today's Life Science