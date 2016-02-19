Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Volume 9: Toxicology is a collection of papers that tackles advances in toxicological research in context of pharmacology. The text first covers reactive metabolites and their implications for toxicology. Next, the selection deals with the experimental and clinical correlations of behavioral toxicology. The text also tackles toxicology and pharmacology of topical application. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of health related disciplines.

Reactive Metabolites and Their Implications for Toxicology

Metabolic Activation of Chemicals to Reactive Electrophiles: An Overview

DNA Binding and Polycyclic Hydrocarbon Carcinogenesis

Environmental Chemicals Causing Cancer and Genetic Birth Defects: Mutagenicity Testing for Reactive Metabolites

Biological Activity of Polycyclic Hydrocarbon Metabolites and the Bay Region Theory

Stereoselective Metabolic Activation of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

Metabolic Inactivation of Reactive Metabolites

Factors Influencing DNA Damage and Its Repair with Cellular Implications for Toxicology

New Aspects of Nitrosamine-Induced Carcinogenesis

Tissue Specificity in Metabolic Activation

Formation of Chemically Reactive Metabolites from Drugs

Metabolic Activation of Aminostilbene Derivatives and Diethylstilbestrol

Metabolic Activation of Chlorinated Ethylene Derivatives

Carbenes and Free Radicals of Haloalkanes as Toxic Intermediates

Concluding Remarks

Behavioral Toxicology: Experimental and Clinical Correlations

The Agenda of Behavioral Toxicology

Duration of Exposure: An Important Variable in Behavioral Toxicology

Changes in Performance, Personality and Subjective Well-Being as Indicators of Long-Term Exposure to Toxic Environments

Neurophysiological Characteristics of the Action of Toxic Substances on the Organism

Neurochemical Changes Associated With the Behavioral Toxicity of Organophosphate Compounds

Approach to a Behavioral Screen in Toxicity Testing

Alertness Impairing Substances and Transport and Occupational Safety: Laboratory Assessment of Hazard

Toxicology and Pharmacology of Topical Applications

Principles of Percutaneous Absorption

Epidermal Response to Antihyperkeratotic Agents

Toxicological and Pharmacological Aspects of Topical Agents in Relation to the Dermis

Toxicological and Pharmacological Aspects of Topical Agents in Relation to Specific Cutaneous Structures: The Melanocytes

The Pilosebaceous Unit: Toxicological and Pharmacological Aspects of Topical Agents

Toxicology and Pharmacology of Topically-Applied Agents on the Eccrine Sweat Gland

Carcinogenicity of Cosmetic Materials

Invited Lecture

Toxins Acting at the Presynaptic Part of the Neuromuscular Junction

Index

