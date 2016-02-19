Toxicology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology, Paris, 1978
Editors: Y. Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9781483188591
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 316
Description
Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Volume 9: Toxicology is a collection of papers that tackles advances in toxicological research in context of pharmacology. The text first covers reactive metabolites and their implications for toxicology. Next, the selection deals with the experimental and clinical correlations of behavioral toxicology. The text also tackles toxicology and pharmacology of topical application. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of health related disciplines.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Dedication
Reactive Metabolites and Their Implications for Toxicology
Metabolic Activation of Chemicals to Reactive Electrophiles: An Overview
DNA Binding and Polycyclic Hydrocarbon Carcinogenesis
Environmental Chemicals Causing Cancer and Genetic Birth Defects: Mutagenicity Testing for Reactive Metabolites
Biological Activity of Polycyclic Hydrocarbon Metabolites and the Bay Region Theory
Stereoselective Metabolic Activation of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Metabolic Inactivation of Reactive Metabolites
Factors Influencing DNA Damage and Its Repair with Cellular Implications for Toxicology
New Aspects of Nitrosamine-Induced Carcinogenesis
Tissue Specificity in Metabolic Activation
Formation of Chemically Reactive Metabolites from Drugs
Metabolic Activation of Aminostilbene Derivatives and Diethylstilbestrol
Metabolic Activation of Chlorinated Ethylene Derivatives
Carbenes and Free Radicals of Haloalkanes as Toxic Intermediates
Concluding Remarks
Behavioral Toxicology: Experimental and Clinical Correlations
The Agenda of Behavioral Toxicology
Duration of Exposure: An Important Variable in Behavioral Toxicology
Changes in Performance, Personality and Subjective Well-Being as Indicators of Long-Term Exposure to Toxic Environments
Neurophysiological Characteristics of the Action of Toxic Substances on the Organism
Neurochemical Changes Associated With the Behavioral Toxicity of Organophosphate Compounds
Approach to a Behavioral Screen in Toxicity Testing
Alertness Impairing Substances and Transport and Occupational Safety: Laboratory Assessment of Hazard
Toxicology and Pharmacology of Topical Applications
Principles of Percutaneous Absorption
Epidermal Response to Antihyperkeratotic Agents
Toxicological and Pharmacological Aspects of Topical Agents in Relation to the Dermis
Toxicological and Pharmacological Aspects of Topical Agents in Relation to Specific Cutaneous Structures: The Melanocytes
The Pilosebaceous Unit: Toxicological and Pharmacological Aspects of Topical Agents
Toxicology and Pharmacology of Topically-Applied Agents on the Eccrine Sweat Gland
Carcinogenicity of Cosmetic Materials
Invited Lecture
Toxins Acting at the Presynaptic Part of the Neuromuscular Junction
Index
