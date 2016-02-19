R.S.H. Yang, Introduction to the Toxicology of Chemical Mixtures.

Real Life Case Studies or Special Problem-Related Situations:

J.B. Silkworth, Love Canal: Development of the Toxicologic Evaluation of Its Complex Chemical Contamination.

D.C. Villeneuve, I. Chu, and C.G. Rousseaux, Toxicology Studies on Mixtures of Chemical Contaminants in the Great Lakes.

W.C. Lauer, G.W. Wolfe, and L.W. Condie, Health Effect Studies on Recycled Drinking Water fromSecondary Wastewater.

R.E. Wyzga and L.S. Goldstein, Assessing the Carcinogenic Potency of Environmental Coal Tars, By-Products of Coal Gasification.

R.S.H. Yang, Toxicology of Chemical Mixtures Derived from Hazardous Waste Sites or Applications of Pesticides and Fertilizers.

R.F. Henderson and J.L. Mauderly, Diesel Exhaust: An Approach for the Study of the Toxicity of Chemical Mixtures.

J.E. Chambers and G.D. Dorough, Toxicologic Problems Associated with Pesticide Mixtures and Pesticide Impurities.

J. Huff, Carcinogenic Hazards from Eating Fish and Shellfish Contaminated with Disparate Complex Chemical Mixtures.

Target Organ Toxicity or Special Toxicologic Responses Related to Chemical Mixture Exposures:

D.R. Germolec and M.I. Luster, Immune Alterations Resulting from Exposure to Chemical Mixtures.

A.D. Kligerman, In Vivo Cytogenetic Effects from Exposures to Chemical Mixtures.

R.J. Kavlock and S.D. Perreault, Multiple Chemical Exposure and Risks of Adverse Reproductive Function and Outcome.

H.M. Mehendale, Mechanism of the Interactive Amplification of Halomethane Hepatotoxicity and Lethality by Other Chemicals.

J.E. Simmons, Nephrotoxicity Resulting from Multiple Chemical Exposures and Chemical Interactions.

R. Hasegawa, S. Takayama, and N. Ito, Effects of Low Level Exposure to Multiple Carcinogens in Combination. Contemporary Issues:

J. Lewtas, L.C. King, and D.M. DeMarini, New Approaches to Bioassay- and Biomarker-Directed Identification of Genotoxic Components in Complex Mixtures: DNA Adduct Identification and Mutation Spectra.

K. Krishnan, M.E. Andersen, H.J. Clewell, III, and R.S.H. Yang, Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic Modeling of Chemical Mixtures.

B.R. Hollebone, Application of Physicochemical Concepts to Mechanistic Elucidation of Toxicologic Interactions.

J.R. Nuckols, J.K. Berry, and L. Stallones, Defining Populations Potentially Exposed to Chemical Waste Mixtures Using Computer-Aided Mapping and Analysis.

K.F. Reardon, Challenges for In Situ Bioremediation of Chemical Mixtures.

D.A. Dawson, Chemical Mixture Toxicity Assessment Using an Alternative-Species Model: Applications, Opportunities, and Perspectives.

M.M. Mumtaz , C.T. DeRosa, and P.R. Durkin, Approaches and Challenges in Risk Assessments of Chemical Mixtures.

D.J. Svensgaard and R.C. Hertzberg, Statistical Methods for the Toxicological Evaluation of the Additivity Assumption as Used in the Environmental Protection Agency Chemical Mixture Risk Assessment Guidelines.

W.H. Carter, Jr., and C. Gennings, Analysis of Chemical Combinations: Relating Isobolograms to Response Surfaces.

C.J. Portier and C.D. Sherman, Potential Effects of Chemical Mixtures on the Carcinogenic Process within the Context of the Mathematical Multistage Model. Index.