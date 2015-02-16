Toxicology Handbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780729542241, 9780729584951

Toxicology Handbook

3rd Edition

Authors: Jason Armstrong Ovidiu Pascu
eBook ISBN: 9780729584951
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542241
eBook ISBN: 9780729584944
eBook ISBN: 9780729584968
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 16th February 2015
Page Count: 560
Description

Toxicology Handbook is a practical evidence-based guide on the care of the poisoned patient.

This concise text is informed by the latest clinical research and takes a rigorous and structured risk assessment-based approach to decision making in the context of clinical toxicology.

It assists the clinician to quickly find information on poisons, toxins, antidotes, envenomings and antivenoms and determine the appropriate treatment for the acutely poisoned patient.

Key Features

    • Guides clinicians through drug administration and treatment
    • Includes 'handy tips' and 'pitfalls'
    • Incorporates drug dosages and administration are based on current pharmacological regulations

    Table of Contents

    CHAPTER 1 APPROACH TO THE POISONED PATIENT
    1.1 Overview 
    1.2 Resuscitation 
    1.3 Risk assessment 
    1.4 Supportive care and monitoring 
    1.5 Investigations 
    1.6 Gastrointestinal decontamination 
    1.7 Enhanced elimination 
    1.8 Antidotes 
    1.9 Disposition

    CHAPTER 2 SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
    2.1 Approach to snakebite 
    2.2 Approach to mushroom poisoning 
    2.3 Approach to plant poisoning 
    2.4 Coma 
    2.5 Hypotension 
    2.6 Seizures 
    2.7 Delirium and agitation 
    2.8 Serotonin syndrome 
    2.9 Anticholinergic syndrome 
    2.10 Cholinergic syndrome 
    2.11 Neuroleptic malignant syndrome 
    2.12 Alcohol use disorder 
    2.13 Amphetamine use disorder 
    2.14 Opioid use disorder 
    2.15 Sedative-hypnotic use disorder 
    2.16 Solvent abuse 
    2.17 Body packers and stuffers 
    2.18 Osmolality and the osmolar gap 
    2.19 Acid – base disorders 
    2.20 The 12-lead ECG in toxicology 
    2.21 Poisoning during pregnancy and lactation 
    2.22 Poisoning in children
    2.23 Poisoning in the elderly 

    CHAPTER 3 SPECIFIC TOXINS
    3.1 Alcohol: Ethanol 
    3.2 Alcohol: Ethylene glycol 
    3.3 Alcohol: Isopropanol (isopropyl alcohol) 
    3.4 Alcohol: Methanol (methyl alcohol) 
    3.5 Alcohol: Other toxic alcohols 
    3.6 Amiodarone 
    3.7 Amisulpride 
    3.8 Amphetamines 
    3.9 Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors 
    3.10 Anticoagulant rodenticides 
    3.11 Anticonvulsants: Newer agents 
    3.12 Antihistamines (non-sedating) 
    3.13 Antihistamines (sedating) 
    3.14 Arsenic
    3.15 Baclofen 
    3.16 Barbiturates 
    3.17 Benzodiazepines 
    3.18 Benztropine 
    3.19 Beta-blockers 
    3.20 Bupropion 
    3.21 Button batteries 
    3.22 Calcium channel blockers 
    3.23 Cannabinoids (marijuana) 
    3.24 Carbamazepine 
    3.25 Carbon monoxide 
    3.26 Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine 
    3.27 Chloral hydrate 
    3.28 Clonidine 
    3.29 Clozapine 
    3.30 Cocaine 
    3.31 Colchicine 
    3.32 Corrosives 
    3.33 Cyanide
    3.34 Digoxin: Acute overdose
    3.35 Digoxin: Chronic poisoning 
    3.36 Diphenoxylate-atropine 
    3.37 Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) 
    3.38 Glyphosate 
    3.39 Hydrocarbons 
    3.40 Hydrofluoric acid 
    3.41 Hydrogen peroxide 
    3.42 Insulin 
    3.43 Iron 
    3.44 Isoniazid 
    3.45 Lead 
    3.46 Lithium: Acute overdose
    3.47 Lithium: Chronic poisoning 
    3.48 Local anaesthetic agents 
    3.49 Mercury 
    3.50 Metformin 
    3.51 Methotrexate 
    3.52 Mirtazapine 
    3.53 Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) 
    3.54 Newer oral anticoagulants (NOACs)
    3.55 Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) 
    3.56 Olanzapine 
    3.57 Opioids 
    3.58 Organochlorines 
    3.59 Organophosphorus agents (organophosphates and carbamates) 
    3.60 Paracetamol: Acute overdose 
    3.61 Paracetamol: Modified-release formulations
    3.62 Paracetamol: Repeated supratherapeutic ingestion 
    3.63 Paraquat 
    3.64 Phenothiazines and butyrophenones (antipsychotic agents) 
    3.65 Phenytoin 
    3.66 Potassium chloride 
    3.67 Quetiapine 
    3.68 Quinine 
    3.69 Risperidone 
    3.70 Salicylates 
    3.71 Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) 
    3.72 Strychnine 
    3.73 Sylfonyureas
    3.74 Theophylline 
    3.75 Thyroxine 
    3.76 Tramadol 
    3.77 Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) 
    3.78 Valproic acid (sodium valproate) 
    3.79 Venlafaxine and desvenlafaxine 
    3.80 Warfarin 

    CHAPTER 4 ANTIDOTES
    4.1 Atropine 
    4.2 Calcium 
    4.3 Cyproheptadine 
    4.4 Desferrioxamine 
    4.5 Dicobalt edetate 
    4.6 Digoxin immune Fab 
    4.7 Dimercaprol 
    4.8 Ethanol 
    4.9 Flumazenil 
    4.10 Folinic acid 
    4.11 Fomepizole 
    4.12 Glucose 
    4.13 Hydroxocobalamin 
    4.14 Insulin (high dose) 
    4.15 Intravenous lipid emulsion 
    4.16 Methylene blue 
    4.17 N-acetylcysteine 
    4.18 Naloxone 
    4.19 Octreotide 
    4.20 Penicillamine 
    4.21 Physostigmine 
    4.22 Pralidoxime 
    4.23 Pyridoxine 
    4.24 Sodium bicarbonate 
    4.25 Sodium calcium edetate 
    4.26 Sodium thiosulfate 
    4.27 Succimer 
    4.28 Vitamin K 

    CHAPTER 5 ENVENOMINGS
    5.1 Black snake
    5.2 Brown snake 
    5.3 Death adder 
    5.4 Tiger snake group 
    5.5 Taipan 
    5.6 Sea snake 
    5.7 Australian scorpions 
    5.8 Bluebottle jellyfish (Physalia species) 
    5.9 Stonefish 
    5.10 Box jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri) 
    5.11 Irukandji syndrome 
    5.12 Blue-ringed octopus 
    5.13 Redback spider 
    5.14 Funnel-web (big black) spider
    5.15 White-tailed spider 
    5.16 Ticks 

    CHAPTER 6 ANTIVENOMS
    6.1 CSL Black Snake Antivenom 
    6.2 CSL Brown Snake Antivenom 
    6.3 CSL Death Adder Antivenom 
    6.4 CSL Tiger Snake Antivenom 
    6.5 CSL Taipan Antivenom 
    6.6 CSL Sea Snake Antivenom 
    6.7 CSL Polyvalent Snake Antivenom 
    6.8 CSL Stonefish Antivenom 
    6.9 CSL Box Jellyfish Antivenom 
    6.10 CSL Redback Spider Antivenom 
    6.11 CSL Funnel-web Spider Antivenom 

    APPENDICES
    Appendix 1 Poison Information Telephone Numbers
    Appendix 2 Example ECGs
    Appendix 3 Conversion factors and therapeutic ranges for important toxins
    Appendix 4 Alcohol pathways
    Appendix 5 Therapeutic over-warfarinisation
    Appendix 6 Management of allergic reactions to antivenoms
     

    Details

    About the Authors

    Jason Armstrong

    Ovidiu Pascu

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Consultant Emergency Physician and Clinical Toxicologist, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Perth, WA Poisons Information Centre; Clinical Senior Lecturer in Emergency Medicine, University of Western Australia, WA, Australia

