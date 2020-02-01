Toxicology Cases for the Clinical and Forensic Laboratory
1st Edition
Description
The practice of clinical and forensic toxicology has seen powerful changes, witnessing an insurgence of advanced screening modalities like high-resolution mass spectrometry and novel entities like designer drugs. Toxicology Cases for the Clinical and Forensic Laboratory brings together carefully selected case studies to teach important principles related to drugs and toxins exposures. Each case study includes contemporary clinical and forensic toxicologist studies with a comprehensive analytical and clinical approach to patient management addressing overdoses from designer drugs, to NSAIDS, to opioids, to stimulants.These cases present a comprehensive, analytical and clinical approach to managing a drug overdose - a must-have for clinical and forensic laboratory scientists, along with toxicology and pathology residents who need to know aspects of both.
Key Features
- Brings together expert cases encompassing analytical toxicology, clinical medicine, and basic science in a consolidated format
- Presents unique and challenging cases in clinical laboratories contributed by experts in the field
- Consolidated format that make concepts in toxicology easy to learn and teach
- Key learning points highlighted with multiple choice questions
Readership
Residents and fellows in pathology and clinical chemistry, practicing pathologists and clinical chemists, clinical toxicologists, clinical laboratory scientists working in clinical and forensic toxicology laboratories
Table of Contents
SECTION I - Basic Principles
1. Clinical and Forensic Toxicology
2. Pharmacokinetics and Toxicokinetics
3. Laboratory methods in Toxicology
4. Overview of Drug Testing
5. Role of the Laboratory for Management of an Overdose
SECTION II – Overview and Case Studies
6. Volatiles and Glycols
7. Sedative Hypnotics
8. Stimulants
9. Cannabinoids
10. Psychedelics
11. Designer Drugs
12. Anti-cholinergic agents
13. Cholinergic Agents
14. Metals
15. Toxic Gases
16. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)
17. Immunosuppressant Drugs
18. Antineoplastic Drugs
19. Cardiac Drugs
20. Antiepileptic Drugs
21. Antidepressants
22. Plants and Venoms
23. Antimicrobials
24. Opioids (prescription: Methadone, Oxycodone (such as OxyContin®), Hydrocodone (such as Vicodin®)4
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158463
About the Editor
Hema Ketha
Dr. Hema Ketha completed her post-doctoral research training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN focusing on areas exploring the role of vitamin D physiology in bone and kidney diseases, protein purification and protein interactions, mouse model studies of bone disease and development, validation and clinical implementation of liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analytical methods for vitamin D metabolic profiling. Then she pursued post-doctoral clinical training in clinical chemistry at the Mayo Clinic before joining the Department of Pathology at the University of Michigan. She is currently a Technical Director, Toxicology and Mass Spectrometry, LabCorp, Burlington, NC. Her research interests are in clinical endocrinology, toxicology and clinical LC-MS/MS. She has won several awards from professional organizations including the AACC and ACLPS for her work in the areas of clinical chemistry and clinical mass spectrometry. She has research interests in areas of clinical endocrinology, toxicology and clinical LC-MS/MS. Additionally, she works on evaluating various immunoassays for current send-out esoteric analytes that can be validated and implemented at Michigan’s clinical laboratory. She has authored peer-reviewed publications and won several awards from professional organizations including the AACC and ACLPS for her work in the areas of clinical chemistry and clinical mass spectrometry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Clinical Chemistry and Toxicology, Director of Toxicology and Drug Analysis, Associate Director, Clinical Chemistry, Department of Pathology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Uttam Garg
Dr. Uttam Garg has published over 150 research papers, review articles, and book chapters in the area of clinical biochemistry, therapeutic drug monitoring and toxicology, and Co-Edited a book on Clinical Applications of Mass Spectrometry. His research interests include methods development in clinical laboratory diagnosis. His research interests include clinical method development on a variety of diagnostic platforms including mass spectrometry. He received his Ph.D. in Experimental Medicine from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in India. He received his postdoctoral training in Pharmacology at and Clinical Chemistry at New York Medical College and University of Minnesota Medical School respectively. Before joining his current position, he served as faculty at the NYU Medical Center and the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Clinical Chemistry Laboratories, Children’s Mercy Hospitals and Clinics; Professor of Pediatrics Pathology, University of Missouri School of Medicine, Kansas City, MO, USA