Toxicology Cases for the Clinical and Forensic Laboratory

Dr. Hema Ketha completed her post-doctoral research training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN focusing on areas exploring the role of vitamin D physiology in bone and kidney diseases, protein purification and protein interactions, mouse model studies of bone disease and development, validation and clinical implementation of liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analytical methods for vitamin D metabolic profiling. Then she pursued post-doctoral clinical training in clinical chemistry at the Mayo Clinic before joining the Department of Pathology at the University of Michigan. She is currently a Technical Director, Toxicology and Mass Spectrometry, LabCorp, Burlington, NC. Her research interests are in clinical endocrinology, toxicology and clinical LC-MS/MS. She has won several awards from professional organizations including the AACC and ACLPS for her work in the areas of clinical chemistry and clinical mass spectrometry. Additionally, she works on evaluating various immunoassays for current send-out esoteric analytes that can be validated and implemented at Michigan's clinical laboratory. She has authored peer-reviewed publications.