Toxicology and Experimental Models
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 8th International Congress of Pharmacology, Tokyo, 1981
Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics II, Volume 5: Toxicology and Experimental Models is the fifth of a six-volume compilation of the scientific papers of invited speakers of the Eighth International Congress of Pharmacology. Organized into six parts, this book begins by elucidating the rational interpretation of species and strain differences in toxicity for the prediction of risk to man. Subsequent parts discuss the chemical interactions resulting in liver and kidney injury; the role of heme synthesis and degradation in predicting drug toxicity; and delayed toxic effects of pre- and perinatal drug exposure. Other chapters describe models of experimental peptic ulcers and therapeutic agents and models and quality control of laboratory animals.
Introduction
The Rational Interpretation of Species and Strain Differences in Toxicity for the Prediction of Risk to Man
The rational interpretation of species and strain differences for the prediction of risk to man - Introduction
The potential value of immunopathology in toxicity studies
Lessons from studies in animals for the evaluation of human risk from teratogenic agents
Genetic variability in man as a complicating factor in the extrapolation of toxicological data from animals
The rational interpretation of species and strain differences in toxicity for the prediction of risk to man: Review and concluding remarks
Chemical Interactions Resulting in Liver and Kidney Injury
Ethanol potentiation of liver injury
Potentiation of liver and kidney injury by ketones and ketogenic substances
Biochemical mechanisms of acetaminophen (paracetamol) induced hepatic and renal toxicity
The hepatotoxicity and nephrotoxicity of hexachlorobutadiene
Modulation of nephrotoxicity by environmental chemicals
Heme Synthesis and Degradation: Its Role in Predicting Drug Toxicity
Heme synthesis and degradation: its role in predicting drug toxicity - Opening remarks
Effects of drugs and chemicals on d-aminolevulinic acid synthase, the rate-limiting enzyme of heme synthesis
Effects of drugs and metals on heme degradation by the heme oxygenase system
Liver haem as a target for drug toxicity
Toxic effects of metals on the synthesis and disposition of heme
The heme biosynthetic pathway in the prediction of haloaromatic hydrocarbon toxicity
Delayed Toxic Effects of Pre- and Perinatal Drug Exposure
An overview on delayed toxic effects of pre- and perinatal drug exposure
Improvements in the postnatal detection of central nervous system defects
Maldevelopment of CNS induced by perinatal metabolic insults and possibilities of its regulation
Altered postnatal development following intrauterine exposure to hormonally active chemicals
Alcohol Intoxication and Withdrawal
Alcohol intoxication and withdrawal: Introductory remarks
The role of mitochondrial NADH reoxidation in the hepatic metabolism of ethanol: studies with perfused livers from ethanol and CCl4-treated rats
Thanol and membrane cholesterol
Suceptibility to ethanol of neurons in lateral vestibular, spinal trigeminal and lateral geniculate nuclei
Dissociation of components of ethanol intoxication and tolerance
Models of Experimental Peptic Ulcers and Therapeutic Agents
Models of experimental peptic ulcers and therapeutic agents
Possible roles of central catecholamines in regulation of gastric functions
Duodenal ulcer and dopamine: new elements in pathogenesis and therapy
Defensive mechanism in peptic ulcer and assessment of anti-ulcer agents
Differential role of histamine in duodenal versus gastric experimental ulcer
Can the mechanisms of aspirin-induced gastric mucosal injury be identified?
Screening of anti-ulcer agents using experimental ulcer models
Models and Quality Control of Laboratory Animals
Introduction to models and quality control of laboratory animals
Consideration of provision and characterization of animal models
New animal models in pharmaceutical research
Species variation in evaluation of safety of drugs in the developing animal
Defined laboratory animals
Quality control in diets - the attainable
Problems and improvements in the development of good laboratory practice
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148489
H. Yoshida
Osaka International University for Women, Osaka, Japan
Y. Hagihara
S. Ebashi
National Institute for Physiological Sciences, Myodaiji, Okazaki, Japan