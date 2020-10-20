Toxicology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 36-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Steve Ensley and Dr. Tim Evans, focuses on Toxicology. Topics include: Hepatotoxic Plants that Poison Livestock; Plant-induced photosensitivity and dermatitis in livestock; Plant-induced reproductive disease, abortion and teratology in livestock; Myotoxic and cardiovascular toxic plants; Toxic plants that damage the gastrointestinal and urinary systems and miscellaneous toxic plants; Diagnostic guidelines for ruminant toxicosis; The use of blood/liver analysis to evaluate trace mineral status in ruminant livestock; Water quality for cattle; Biofuels coproducts tolerance and toxicology for ruminants; Ruminant mycotoxicosis; Commercial and industrial chemical hazards for ruminants; Safety of antibiotic drugs in food animals: comparison of findings from preapproval studies and postapproval experience in the United States with safety information in published literature; Treatment of animal toxicosis: a regulatory perspective, Selenium toxicosis; Sulfur toxicosis; Lichen toxicosis caused by Xanthoparmelia; Fescue/ergot toxicosis in ruminants; and Cu toxicosis in small ruminants and camelids.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 20th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323754620
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323754613
About the Editor
Steve M. Ensley
