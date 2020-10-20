Toxicology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323754620, 9780323754613

Toxicology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 36-3

1st Edition

Editor: Steve M. Ensley
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323754620
eBook ISBN: 9780323754613
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th October 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Steve Ensley and Dr. Tim Evans, focuses on Toxicology. Topics include: Hepatotoxic Plants that Poison Livestock; Plant-induced photosensitivity and dermatitis in livestock; Plant-induced reproductive disease, abortion and teratology in livestock; Myotoxic and cardiovascular toxic plants; Toxic plants that damage the gastrointestinal and urinary systems and miscellaneous toxic plants; Diagnostic guidelines for ruminant toxicosis; The use of blood/liver analysis to evaluate trace mineral status in ruminant livestock; Water quality for cattle; Biofuels coproducts tolerance and toxicology for ruminants; Ruminant mycotoxicosis; Commercial and industrial chemical hazards for ruminants; Safety of antibiotic drugs in food animals: comparison of findings from preapproval studies and postapproval experience in the United States with safety information in published literature; Treatment of animal toxicosis: a regulatory perspective, Selenium toxicosis; Sulfur toxicosis; Lichen toxicosis caused by Xanthoparmelia; Fescue/ergot toxicosis in ruminants; and Cu toxicosis in small ruminants and camelids.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
20th October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323754620
eBook ISBN:
9780323754613

About the Editor

Steve M. Ensley

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.