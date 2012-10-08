Toxicology, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738465, 9781455747597

Toxicology, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Authors: James Kruse
eBook ISBN: 9781455747597
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738465
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th October 2012
Page Count: 960
Description

Topics include: Cocaine intoxication, Carbon monoxide poisoning, Update on miscellaneous drug overdoses, Toxidromes, Cardiac glycoside toxicity, Acetaminophen overdose, Envenomations, Methanol and ethylene glycol ingestion, and Toxicologic causes of ketoacidosis.

About the Authors

James Kruse Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Wayne State University School of Medicine; Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit; Chief, Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Detroit, MI

