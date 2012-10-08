Toxicology, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 28-4
1st Edition
Authors: James Kruse
eBook ISBN: 9781455747597
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738465
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th October 2012
Page Count: 960
Description
Topics include: Cocaine intoxication, Carbon monoxide poisoning, Update on miscellaneous drug overdoses, Toxidromes, Cardiac glycoside toxicity, Acetaminophen overdose, Envenomations, Methanol and ethylene glycol ingestion, and Toxicologic causes of ketoacidosis.
About the Authors
James Kruse Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Wayne State University School of Medicine; Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit; Chief, Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Detroit, MI
