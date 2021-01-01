COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Toxicological Evaluation of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128204900

Toxicological Evaluation of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Products

1st Edition

Editor: Manuel Peitsch
Author: Julia Hoeng
Paperback ISBN: 9780128204900
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 400
Description

There is a broad and evolving diversity of electronic nicotine delivery devices (ENDS) with different levels of toxicant emissions and flavor ingredients and their associated toxicological profiles. Toxicological Evaluation of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Relative to Cigarette Smoking and Cessation discusses the scientific basis for the toxicological assessment and evaluation of ENDS. It covers short and long term-effects and relative risk of ENDS compared with cigarette and cessation as well as the risks associated with nicotine absent of smoke. The book also examines the potential role of ENDS and how it may impact a reduction in both tobacco harm reduction and the implications for disease risk. Toxicological Evaluation of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems aims to be a comprehensive resource to toxicologists, health practitioners, and public health professionals by providing the scientific information necessary to assess the relative risk of ENDS compared with cigarette smoking and to cessation and the potential of ENDS to reduce the burden of disease caused by cigarette smoking.

Key Features

  • Delivers a comprehensive overview of current state of science
  • Offers an integrated analysis of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products
  • Provides guidance for methodologies

Readership

Toxicologists (academia, regulatory authorities and industry); Public health professionals (academia, government)

Table of Contents

1. Tobacco Harm Reduction
2. Electronic nicotine delivery devices (ENDS)
3. The scientific basis for the assessment of ENDS
4. Quantification of HPHC in ENDS aerosols
5. Aerosol physics and dynamics
6. Advanced analytical chemistry methods to characterize ENDS aerosols
7. Other species of toxicological concern
8. Impact of ENDS on indoor air quality
9. A systems-based approach to toxicity testing
10. Translational aspects of toxicity testing
11. Dosimetry and human-relevant exposure
12. Aerosol generation, exposure, and collection
13. Toxicological assessment in vitro
14. Toxicological assessment in vivo
15. Assessment in in vivo models of disease
16. Flavors and their toxicological assessment
17. A clinical strategy for ENDS testing
18. The disease risk reduction potential of ENDS
19. Residual risk associated to nicotin
20. Conclusion

About the Editor

Manuel Peitsch

Manuel Peitsch

Dr. Peitsch is Chief Scientific Officer and VP of Research and Development at Philip Morris International. He has extensive experience in tobacco harm reduction, smoking-related diseases, systems biology, toxicology, bioinformatics, chemoinformatics, high-performance computing, and knowledge management. An innovation-focused results-driven biomedical research leader, Dr. Peitsch has many years of experience managing large multi-cultural teams across several countries. He holds several patents related to proteomics, genomics, and computer science and has published over 200 book chapters, technical reports, and articles in top ranking scientific journals (cited over 22000 times). He has done pioneering work in the area of molecular modeling, cell biology, computational text analytics, and systems biology/toxicology and is a founder of several initiatives, including two start-up companies, the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, and the [BC]2 conference (http://www.bc2.ch). He is Chairman of the Executive Board of the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics and an active scientific advisor to several academic and commercial entities. He has also served on the Swiss National Research Council. Dr. Peitsch is a Computerworld Honors Laureate and a recipient of several awards including the New England Business and Technology Award and the United Devices Grid Visionary Award. He holds a BSc in life sciences, MSc in physical chemistry, and PhD in biochemistry. He is also Professor of Bioinformatics at the University of Basel.

Affiliations and Expertise

Philip Morris International, Research and Development, Neuchatel, Switzerland

About the Author

Julia Hoeng

Julia Hoeng

Dr. Hoeng is Director of Systems Biology at Phillip Morris International and program leader. She has a profound understanding of inhalation toxicology and computational modeling of smoking-related diseases, lung cancer, COPD, and CVD. Dr. Hoeng holds a BSc in biology, MSc in bioinformatics, PhD in protein crystallography, and an executive MBA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Philip Morris International, Research and Development, Neuchatel, Switzerland

