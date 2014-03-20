Toxicological Aspects of Drug-Facilitated Crimes
1st Edition
Description
Toxicological Aspects of Drug-Facilitated Crimes provides readers with an overview of the field of DFC: its history, toxicological effects, analysis, interpretation of results, the roles that age, gender and race may play, and clinical presentations of these drugs. The most commonly used drugs in DFC are addressed (alcohol, cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine), as well as an emerging range of pharmaceuticals (benzodiazepines, hypnotics, sedatives, neuroleptics, histamine H1-antagonists, or anesthetics), which are becoming more widely used, but are more difficult to detect. Edited by a world-renowned expert in the field of Forensic and Analytical Toxicology, Pascal Kintz, this book investigates toxicants of emerging concern and brings together a number of experts in the field to address the most recent discoveries on DFC toxicology.
Key Features
- Brings together the latest research on the toxicological analysis of drug-facilitated crimes (DFC), with real-life case studies
- Provides up-to-date analytical techniques for determining toxicity levels in blood, urine, and hair
- Covers all types of toxicants involved in DFC, including alcohol, cannabis, MDMA, and a wide variety of pharmaceuticals
Readership
Professional toxicologists and pharmacologists working in drug analysis and forensics; forensic toxicology students; lawyers and judges.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. The History of Drug-Facilitated Crimes in France
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 2. Epidemiology of Drug-Facilitated Crimes and Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assaults
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Epidemiological Data on Drug-Facilitated Crime in France
- 3 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in the USA
- 4 Epidemiological Data on Drug-Facilitated Crime in Canada
- 5 Epidemiological Data on Drug-Facilitated Crime in Australia
- 6 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in the United Kingdom
- 7 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in Ireland
- 8 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in the Netherlands
- 9 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in Germany
- 10 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in Denmark
- 11 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in Norway
- 12 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in Sweden
- 13 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in Poland
- 14 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in Belgium
- 15 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in Italy
- 16 Epidemiological Data on Drug-facilitated Crime in Spain
- 17 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Drugs Involved in Drug-Facilitated Crime—Pharmacological Aspects
- 1 Benzodiazepines
- 2 GHB: Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, Sodium Oxybate, 4-hydroxybutyrate, Xyrem
- 3 Barbiturates–
- 4 H1 Antagonists–
- 5 Antipsychotic Drugs–
- 6 Other Drugs
- References
- Chapter 4. Ethanol- and Drug-Facilitated Crime
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ethanol
- 3 Biomarkers
- 4 Alcohol and DFC (DFSA): Epidemiological Studies
- 5 Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- References
- Chapter 5. Memory Impairment after Drug-Facilitated Crimes
- 1 Theory of Forgetting and Amnesia
- 2 Memory Mechanisms
- 3 The Recent Molecular Biology of Memory
- 4 Memory Archive in the Brain or Consolidation in the Hippocampal Ca1 Region: Major Role of a Protein Kinase: PKMZETA
- 5 Metaplasticity Governs Synaptic Tagging and Capture: The Role of Plasticity Related Proteins (PRPs)
- 6 Synaptic Plasticity, the Role of Other Possible Mechanisms
- 7 Key Role of Serotonergic Neurons in Synaptic Transmission
- 8 A Very Recent Theory of Hippocampal Functions in Memory
- 9 Amnesia or Loss of Memory is Divided into Two Groups
- 10 Pharmaceuticals and Anterograde Amnesia
- References
- Chapter 6. Cannabis and Drug-Facilitated Crimes
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cannabis Plant
- 3 Cannabis Products
- 4 Cannabis Consumption
- 5 Mechanisms of Action
- 6 Acute Effects in Humans
- 7 Metabolism and Toxicokinetics
- 8 Interpretations of Cannabis Analysis
- 9 Implication of Cannabis in Drug-Facilitated Crimes
- 10 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 7. Drugs Involved in Drug-Facilitated Crimes (DFC): Analytical Aspects: 1—Blood and Urine
- 1 General Considerations Regarding Urine and Blood Sampling
- 2 General Analytical Considerations
- 3 Methodology
- 4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 8. Drugs Involved in Drug-Facilitated Crimes (DFC): Analytical Aspects: 2—Hair
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Physiology of Hair Growth and Incorporation of Drugs in Hair
- 3 Hair Analysis for Drug-Facilitated Crime
- 4 Interpretation of Results
- 5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 9. Case Reports in Drug-Facilitated Crimes: From A for Alprazolam to Z for Zopiclone
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Discussion
- 4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 10. The Specific Problem of Children and Old People in Drug-Facilitated Crime Cases
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Age as a Factor of Influence of Drug Distribution
- 3 The Specific Problem for Children
- 4 The Specific Problem for the Elderly
- 5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 11. Clinical Aspects of Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 20th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124169692
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124167483
About the Editor
Pascal Kintz
Docteur en pharmacie, docteur en toxicologie
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D., University L. Pasteur of Strasbourg, France
Reviews
"...provides a good introduction into the role of analytical toxicology in DFC...useful for postgraduate students and young scientist but also for experienced scientist starting to work in the field of forensic sciences." -- Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, October 15,2014
"This book provides readers with an overview of the field of drug-facilitated crime: its history, toxicological effects, analysis, interpretation of results, the roles that age, gender, and race may play, and clinical presentations of these drugs." - EvidenceMagazine.com,Sep-Oct 2014