Toxic Interactions
1st Edition
Description
Toxic Interactions is a collection of papers that discusses the basic principles behind the mechanism of toxicological interactions. This book deals with interacting chemicals and their effects on certain exposed organs or molecules. Concerning discussion of the principles, contributed papers explain the role of xenobiotic biotransformation processes in inactivating reactive intermediates of toxicants. Other authors discuss the effects of endogenous molecules and the consequences of chemically induced depletion of protective agents, as well as the pharmacokinetic principles that affect chemical interactions. Several authors also review experiments on the types of chemicals that produce or increase the degree of toxicity. The text reviews the results of liver and kidney injuries from exposure to two or more chemicals, while other papers focus on lung and heart toxicity. For example, direct mechanism of cardio toxicity includes toxicity due to an increase in plasma concentrations of the compound, or as in latent cardiac toxicity that is a product of another action on another system of organs. Professors in pharmacology, practitioners of general medicine, specialists or researchers dealing with microchemistry, toxicology or drug therapy will find this reference valuable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Principles
1. Factors to Consider in the Design and Evaluation of Chemical Interaction Studies in Laboratory Animals
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Considerations
III. Dose-Response Considerations
IV. Endpoint Considerations
V. Time-Interval Considerations
VI. Biotransformation Considerations
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
2. The Role of the Mixed-Function Oxidase System in the Toxication and Detoxication of Chemicals: Relationship to Chemical Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of the Mixed-Function Oxidase System
III. Relationship of the Mixed-Function Oxidase System to Chemical Interactions
IV. Summary
References
3. Oxidation of Xenobiotics by Prostaglandin H Synthase
I. Introduction
II. Prostaglandin H Synthase
III. Involvement of Peroxidatic Enzymes in Toxic and Carcinogenic Processes
IV Mechanism of Prostaglandin H Synthase Metabolism of Xenobiotics
V Modifying and Preventing Toxic and Carcinogenic Reactions Mediated by Peroxidases
VI. Summary
References
4. The Role of Glutathione in Protection against Chemically Induced Cell Injury
I. Introduction
II. Glutathione: Physiological and Biochemical Aspects
III. Normal Cellular Functions of Glutathione
IV. Chemically Induced Perturbations in Cellular Glutathione Status
V. Glutathione and Cell Death
VI. Conclusion
References
5. Displacement Interactions Resulting from Competition for Binding Sites on Proteins
I. Introduction
II. General Discussion of Sites of Interactions
III. Serum Proteins as Sites for Toxic Interactions
IV. Methods of Experimental Analysis
V. Analysis of Binding
VI. Competition
VII. Prospects for the Future
VIII. Significance in Medicine and Toxicology
References
6. The Impact of Renal Dysfunction on Drug Handling and How to Compensate for It
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Renal Dysfunction on Handling of Drugs
III. Effects of Renal Dysfunction on Response to Drugs
IV Impact of Renal Dysfunction on Drug-Drug Interactions
V Strategies for Dose Adjustment in Renal Dysfunction
VI. Conclusion
References
Part II Chemical Interactions and Hepatotoxicity
7. Use of Microfluorometric and Micropolarographic Techniques to Study Zone-Specific Hepatotoxicity
I. Introduction
II. Development of Techniques to Study Functional Aspects of Metabolic Zonation
III. Characterization of Mixed-Function Oxidation in Periportal and Pericentral Regions
IV. Conjugation in Periportal and Pericentral Regions
V. Metabolism of Alcohols in Periportal and Pericentral Regions of the Liver Lobule
VI. Future Directions
References
8. Chemical Alterations of Volatile, Anesthetic Agent-Induced Hepato- and Nephrotoxicity
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of Anesthetic Agents and Toxicological Consequences
III. Chemical Alterations of Anesthetic Agent-Induced Hepatoand Nephrotoxicity
References
9. Prevention of Chemically Induced Liver Injury
I. Introduction
II. Inhibition of Metabolic Activation to Reactive Metabolites
III. Chemical Trapping of Necrogenic Reactive Metabolites
IV. Increased Intensity of Inactivating Biotransformations
V. Inhibition of Lipid Peroxidation
VI. Modulation of Late Stages of the Process
References
Part III Alteration of Chemically Induced Nephrotoxicity
10. Biochemical Mechanisms of Chemically Induced Nephrotoxicity
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Renal Damage Produced by Toxic Chemicals
III. Biotransformation of Toxic Chemicals in the Kidney
IV. Mechanisms Responsible for Chemically Induced Nephrotoxicity
V. Potentiation of the Action of Nephrotoxicants by Environmental Contaminants
VI. Conclusion
References
11. Toxic Actions of the Aminoglycoside Antibiotics on the Kidney
I. Introduction
II. Pathogenesis
III. Molecular Determinants of Aminoglycoside Toxicity
IV. Clinical Features of Aminoglycoside Nephrotoxicity
V. Interactions with Other Drugs
References
12. Ketonic Potentiation of Haloalkane-Induced Nephrotoxicity
I. Introduction
II. Ketonic Solvent Potentiation of CHC13 Nephrotoxicity
III. Interactions between 2-Hexanone and Other Nephrotoxicants
IV. Mechanisms Involved in 2-Hexanone Potentiation of Nephrotoxicity
V. Conclusions
References
13. Chronic Chemical Injury to the Kidney
I. Introduction
II. Chronic Chemical Nephropathies Recognized in Humans
III. Chronic Chemical Nephrotoxicity in Experimental Systems
IV. Conclusions
References
Part IV Chemical Interactions and Other Target Organ Toxicities
14. Toxicological Interactions in the Pathogenesis of Lung Injury
I. Toxicological Interactions and Human Lung Disease
II. Mechanisms of Toxicological Interaction in the Lung
III. Conclusions
References
15. Drug-Induced Cardiotoxicity
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Calcium Transport in Cardiac Muscle
III. Role of Calcium in the Cardiotoxic Actions of Drugs
IV. Interactions of Cardiotoxic Drugs
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
Published:
28th July 1990
Imprint:
Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269702