Toxic Constituents of Plant Foodstuffs
1st Edition
Toxic Constituents of Plant Foodstuffs focuses on toxic substances in foods of plant origin, including protease inhibitors, hemagglutinins, goitrogens, cyanogens, saponins, gossypol, lathyrogens, and allergens. The book also considers adventitious toxic factors in processed foods and miscellaneous toxic factors such as stimulants and depressants, hypoglycemic agents, toxic amino acids, metal-binding constituents, and hepatotoxins.
This volume is organized into 13 chapters and begins with an overview of protease inhibitors, including their distribution in the plant kingdom, physical and chemical properties, and mechanism of interaction with proteases. The next chapters focus on the adventitious introduction of toxic factors into processed plant foods; the inactivation of the trypsin inhibitor and hemagglutinin found in legumes by cooking; and the extraction of a nontoxic, edible starch from cycads. The reader is also introduced to lathyrism, the toxicity of agglutinins, occurrence of goitrogens in thioglucoside-containing plants, and dietary sources of cyanogen.
This book will be of interest and value to food scientists who are concerned with the safety of food supply and public health officials tasked with enforcing regulations necessary to ensure the safety of a particular food.
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Introduction
Text
References
2. Protease Inhibitors
I. Introduction
II. Distribution in the Plant Kingdom
III. Physical and Chemical Properties of Inhibitors from Various Plants
IV. Specificity, Stoichiometry, and Kinetics of Reaction of Inhibitors with Proteases
V. Structural Features Essential for Activity
VI. Mechanism of Interaction with Proteases
VII. Nutritional and Physiological Significance of the Protease Inhibitors
VIII. Effect of Processing
References
3. Hemagglutinins
I. Introduction
II. Specific and Nonspecific Hemagglutinins
III. Comparative Toxicity of Agglutinins
IV. Preparation and Properties
V. Composition
VI. Mode of Action
VII. Detection
VIII. Detoxification and Significance
IX. Future Outlook
References
4. Goitrogens
I. Introduction
II. Crucifers of Economic Value
III. Thioglucoside Chemistry
IV. Chemically Identified Goitrogens in Thioglucoside-Containing Plants
V. Possible Relation of Simple Goiter to Crucifers in Food
VI. Goitrogens in Cow's Milk
VII. Feeding Studies with Seed Meals from Crucifers
VIII. Problems of Analysis
IX. Goitrogens from Plants with No Thioglucosides
X. Areas of Future Research
References
5. Cyanogens
I. Dietary Sources of Cyanogen
II. Chemistry of Cyanogenetic Glucosides
III. Human Metabolism of Inorganic Cyanide
IV. Toxicology of Cyanogenetic Plants
References
6. Cycads
I. Plant Characteristics
II. Medicinal Uses
III. Cycads as Foods
IV. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
V. Current Research
VI. Cycasin, the Toxic Principle
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
7. Saponins
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Composition and Structure
III. General Characteristics, Occurrence, Properties, and Uses
IV. Alfalfa Saponins
V. Soybean Saponins
VI. Saponins in other Foods and Feeds
VII. Methods for Identification and Quantitative Determination of Saponins
VIII. General Remarks and Conclusions
References
8. Gossypol
I. Introduction
II. Gossypol Pigments
III. Occurrence in Cottonseed
IV. Isolation, Reactions, and Analysis of Gossypol
V. Gossypol in Meals, Oils, and Soapstock
VI. Role of Gossypol in Utilization of Cottonseed Meal
VII. Physiological Effects
VIII. Utilization
IX. Summary
References
9. Lathyrogens
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Compounds with Osteolathyrogenic Activity
IV. Compounds with Neurolathyrogenic Activity
V. Biosynthesis of Lathyrogens
VI. Analytical Procedures for Detection and Estimation
VII. L. savitus as Food
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
10. Favism
I. Favism as an Inborn Error of Metabolism: Epidemiological, Genetic, and Enzymological Aspects of the Disease
II. The Selective Toxicity of Fava Beans: Search for the Causative Agent of Favism
III. The Mechanism of the Biochemical Lesion Underlying Red Cell Destruction in Drug-Induced Hemolysis and Favism
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
11. Allergens
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Disorders
III. Detection of Food Allergens
IV. Immunological Aspects
V. Specific Food Allergens
VI. Summary
References
12. Adventitious Toxic Factors in Processed Foods
I. Introduction
II. Problems of Raw Materials
III. Food Additives
IV. Factors Arising from Processing
V. Accidental Chemical Contaminants
VI. Conclusions
References
13. Miscellaneous Toxic Factors
I. Introduction
II. Estrogenic Factors
III. Stimulants and Depressants
IV. Hypoglycemic Agents
V. Hepatotoxins
VI. Toxic Amino Acids
VII. Antivitamin Factors
VIII. Antienzymes
IX. Metal-Binding Constituents
X. Flatus-Producing Factors
XI. Other Plants with Toxic Constituents
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- 516
- English
- © Academic Press 1969
- 1st January 1969
- Academic Press
- 9780323147378