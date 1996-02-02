Toxic Chemicals in the Workplace - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884158714, 9780080543093

Toxic Chemicals in the Workplace

1st Edition

A Manager's Guide to Recognition, Evaluation, and Control

Authors: T. M. Fraser, M.D.
eBook ISBN: 9780080543093
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884158714
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 2nd February 1996
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5100.00
4335.00
63.64
54.09
35.99
30.59
58.95
50.11
44.95
38.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
5100.00
4335.00
43.95
37.36
54.95
46.71
34.99
29.74
56.95
48.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book examines toxic chemicals that may be present in the workplace and--with easy-to-understand, nontechnical language--examines the steps an organization can take to manage them.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: Recognition and evaluation. What's the problem? Mrs. Madison's Mysterious Malady. Chemistry and the workplace. What polluted the secretarial pool? What happens to toxic chemicals in the body? Harry Hemmler's unlucky day. What's in the air? The strange case of Johnny Calabrese. How deadly is dust? Jake Whitman's plight. Basic toxicity and how to measure it. The man in the next motel room. SECTION II: Five steps to the development of a control strategy. Step One: Recognize the need. Step Two: Define the problem. Step Three: Evaluate the risk. Step Four: Establish permissible limits of exposure. Step Five: Control the exposure. APPENDIX I: Hazards from various processes. APPENDIX II: Useful sources. INDEX.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080543093
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884158714

About the Author

T. M. Fraser, M.D.

Affiliations and Expertise

T.M. Fraser, M.D., is the founder/director of the Center for Occupational Health and Safety, and Professor Emeritus of the Department of Systems Design at the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.