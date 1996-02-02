Toxic Chemicals in the Workplace
1st Edition
A Manager's Guide to Recognition, Evaluation, and Control
This book examines toxic chemicals that may be present in the workplace and--with easy-to-understand, nontechnical language--examines the steps an organization can take to manage them.
SECTION I: Recognition and evaluation. What's the problem? Mrs. Madison's Mysterious Malady. Chemistry and the workplace. What polluted the secretarial pool? What happens to toxic chemicals in the body? Harry Hemmler's unlucky day. What's in the air? The strange case of Johnny Calabrese. How deadly is dust? Jake Whitman's plight. Basic toxicity and how to measure it. The man in the next motel room. SECTION II: Five steps to the development of a control strategy. Step One: Recognize the need. Step Two: Define the problem. Step Three: Evaluate the risk. Step Four: Establish permissible limits of exposure. Step Five: Control the exposure. APPENDIX I: Hazards from various processes. APPENDIX II: Useful sources. INDEX.
- 192
- English
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1996
- 2nd February 1996
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- 9780080543093
- 9780884158714
T. M. Fraser, M.D.
T.M. Fraser, M.D., is the founder/director of the Center for Occupational Health and Safety, and Professor Emeritus of the Department of Systems Design at the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.