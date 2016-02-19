Towards the Elimination of Racism reviews the information gained from previous studies that tackle racist attitudes and examines the possible direction of future research that tackle racism. The main emphasis of the selection is on finding ways to change negative racial attitudes. The book first details the trends of research in racial prejudice, and then proceeds to discussing the theories of prejudice acquisition and reduction. Next, the title reviews several studies that deal with attitude and behavior change. In the last part, the text tackles the role of various institutions in addressing the problem of racism. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of behavioral science and its related disciplines, such as sociology, anthropology, and philosophy.