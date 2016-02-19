Towards the Elimination of Racism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080183169, 9781483187488

Towards the Elimination of Racism

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Editors: Phyllis A. Katz
eBook ISBN: 9781483187488
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 464
Description

Towards the Elimination of Racism reviews the information gained from previous studies that tackle racist attitudes and examines the possible direction of future research that tackle racism. The main emphasis of the selection is on finding ways to change negative racial attitudes. The book first details the trends of research in racial prejudice, and then proceeds to discussing the theories of prejudice acquisition and reduction. Next, the title reviews several studies that deal with attitude and behavior change. In the last part, the text tackles the role of various institutions in addressing the problem of racism. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of behavioral science and its related disciplines, such as sociology, anthropology, and philosophy.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Part I - Introduction

1 Racism and Social Science: Towards a New Commitment

Part II - Theories of Prejudice Acquisition and Reduction

2 Contemporary Sociological Theories of Racism

3 Psychological Approaches to Understanding Intergroup Conflict

4 The Acquisition of Racial Attitudes in Children

Part III - Review of Research: Attitude and Behavior Change

5 Laboratory Controlled Studies of Change of Racial Attitudes

6 Nonreactive Measures in Racial Attitude Research: A Focus on "Liberals"

7 Attitude Change in Children: Can the Twig be Straightened?

8 The Role of Intergroup Contact in Change of Prejudice and Ethnic Relations

Part IV - Change in the Real World

9 Racial Issues in Mass Media Institutions

10 Achieving Racial Equality: An Analysis of Resistance to Social Reform

11 Federal Legal Remedies for Racial Discrimination


About the Editor

Phyllis A. Katz

