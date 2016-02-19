Towards the Elimination of Racism
Towards the Elimination of Racism reviews the information gained from previous studies that tackle racist attitudes and examines the possible direction of future research that tackle racism. The main emphasis of the selection is on finding ways to change negative racial attitudes. The book first details the trends of research in racial prejudice, and then proceeds to discussing the theories of prejudice acquisition and reduction. Next, the title reviews several studies that deal with attitude and behavior change. In the last part, the text tackles the role of various institutions in addressing the problem of racism. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of behavioral science and its related disciplines, such as sociology, anthropology, and philosophy.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I - Introduction
1 Racism and Social Science: Towards a New Commitment
Part II - Theories of Prejudice Acquisition and Reduction
2 Contemporary Sociological Theories of Racism
3 Psychological Approaches to Understanding Intergroup Conflict
4 The Acquisition of Racial Attitudes in Children
Part III - Review of Research: Attitude and Behavior Change
5 Laboratory Controlled Studies of Change of Racial Attitudes
6 Nonreactive Measures in Racial Attitude Research: A Focus on "Liberals"
7 Attitude Change in Children: Can the Twig be Straightened?
8 The Role of Intergroup Contact in Change of Prejudice and Ethnic Relations
Part IV - Change in the Real World
9 Racial Issues in Mass Media Institutions
10 Achieving Racial Equality: An Analysis of Resistance to Social Reform
11 Federal Legal Remedies for Racial Discrimination
