Towards Sustainable Human-Nature Relations
1st Edition
Coastal Management Revisited
Description
Towards Sustainable Human–Nature Relations: Coastal Management Revisited reviews changing societal needs and scientific outlooks in human/nature relations, including conflict resolution, governance issues and disaster management, and most recently, the link between social and ecological factors through typologies of coastal and marine social-ecological systems. Theoretical aspects are embedded and grounded in empirical case studies taken from economically developed countries (such as Sweden and Germany) and from economically developing countries in tropical zones (including Brazil and Indonesia). Beginning with a concise introductory chapter, the text explores both theoretical perspectives and methods, including empirical analysis throughout.
Finally, the concluding chapter identifies emerging issues, synergies and outcomes for theory, practice and research. This broad and multidisciplinary approach makes the book a must read for graduate and postgraduate students as well as researchers in the fields of geography, anthropology, human ecology, social ecology, anthroecology, coastal and ocean management, disaster management and planning, environmental and development studies.
Key Features
- Presents theoretical insights and mental constructs to illuminate the relations between human societies and physical nature
- Introduces a selection of tools to better comprehend the dynamics of human–nature relations
- Explores real world project-level approaches towards constructing sustainable coastal management
- Proposes pathways towards establishing a social-ecological typology
Readership
Graduate and postgraduate students as well as researchers in the fields of geography, anthropology, human ecology, social ecology, anthroecology, coastal and ocean management, disaster management and planning, environmental and development studies
Table of Contents
PART ONE: Conceptual framings for the Human-Nature Relation
1. The social dimension in ecosystem management: Strengths and weaknesses of human-nature mind maps
2. The social dimension of social-ecological management
3. The changing human-nature relationships in the context of Global Environmental Change
4. Towards global sustainability analysis in the Anthropocene
PART TWO: Methods to approach human-nature dynamics
5. Social-ecological systems analysis in coastal and marine areas: A path toward integration of interdisciplinary knowledge
6. Nested participation in hierarchical societies? Lessons for social-ecological research and management
7. Measuring and understanding sustainability-enhancing processes in tropical coastal and marine social-ecological systems
8. Transdisciplinary multi-agent modelling for social-ecological systems analysis: Achievements and Potentials
PART THREE: Navigating scales – Temperate and tropical cases
9. Integrated Coastal Zone Management in Sweden: Assessing Conflicts to Attain Sustainability
10. Coastal Management and Sustainability in Baltic East Germany: Learning from Scandinavia?
11. Linking Partners in Joint Coastal Management Research: Strategies toward Sustainability
12. The Social Science Responses to New Challenges for the Coast
13. Ecosystem, local economy and social sustainability: A case study of Caeté estuary, North Brazil
14. Local vulnerability as an advantage: Mangrove forest management in Pará state, North Brazil under conditions of illegality
15. Global change and coastal threats: The Indonesian case
16. Of exploited reefs and fishers - a holistic view on participatory coastal and marine management in an Indonesian Archipelago
PART FOUR: Ethics and governance
17. Beyond natural hazard maps: Ethical and political perspectives
18. National strategies
19. The future of coastal areas. Challenges for planning practice and research
20. Decentralization and participation in integrated coastal management: Policy lessons from Brazil and Indonesia
PART FIVE: Outlook – Linking research to governance
21 Cross scale and multi-level analysis of coastal and marine social-ecological systems dynamics
22 From global sustainability research matrix to typology: A tool to analyze coastal and marine social-ecological systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181942
About the Author
Bernhard Glaeser
Bernhard Glaeser, PhD, is Professor of Sociology at the Department of Political and Social Sciences, Free University of Berlin (Germany), with emphasis on environment and development and research projects in Europe, East Africa and Asia. He is the Honorary President of the German Society for Human Ecology (DGH), and retired as Professor of Human Ecology at the University of Göteborg (Sweden) and as Senior Researcher at the Social Science Research Center Berlin (WZB). Ever since 1996, his research focused on Integrated and Sustainable Coastal Management, with projects in Sweden, Germany, Poland, and Indonesia. He is LOICZ Corresponding Member (previously Scientific Steering Committee) and Corresponding Member of the IMBER (Integrated Marine Biogeochemistry and Ecosystem Research) Human Dimensions Working Group. He has served on multiple international advisory boards and is founder and editor of the book series “Routledge Studies in Environment, Culture, and Society” (RSECS, UK).
Affiliations and Expertise
German Society for Human Ecology (DGH), Berlin, Germany
Marion Glaser
Marion Glaser has a PhD in rural sociology at Bath University and professorial qualifications (Habilitation) from the Humboldt University, Berlin and the University of Bremen. She leads the Social-Ecological Systems Analysis Group at the Leibniz Center for Tropical Marine Ecology (ZMT), Bremen, Germany. After a number of engagements in development cooperation, policy advice and research on self-help housing, agriculture and irrigation management, forestry, flood control and coastal management in Colombia, Bangladesh and Belize, she coordinated the social sciences of Brazilian Mangrove Dynamics and Management (MADAM) programme (1996-2005) and led the “Governance and Management of Coastal Social-Ecological Systems” Project in the Science for the Protection of Indonesian Coastal Ecosystems (SPICE) programme (2007-2010). She is corresponding member of the global Future Earth-Coast project andwas a member of the Executive Board and Interim Director/CEO for it precedecessor LOICZ until 2015. She is Vice President of the German Society for Human Ecology (DGH).
Affiliations and Expertise
Social-Ecological Systems Analysis Group, Leibniz Center for Tropical Marine Ecology (ZMT), Bremen, Germany