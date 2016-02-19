Towards a System of Lifelong Education: Some Practical Considerations focuses on the need to create a sound system of lifelong education, taking into consideration the processes, conditions, and factors involved. The book starts by defining lifelong education; how learning is done throughout an individual’s lifetime; and the relationship of lifelong education with educational practices and services. These topics are followed by the discussion of ideologies of lifelong education; the implementation of educational policies; and the methodologies involved in education practices. The book discusses as well the legislation related to lifelong education. The role of government, institutions, and international cooperation in promoting lifelong education is then highlighted. The book ends by stressing the role of educational administration in the advancement of lifelong education. This topic covers the relationship of bureaucracy and education; the complexity of the process of administration; and the problems that arise. The alternative financing arrangement for lifelong education is also emphasized. This selection is valuable to those who are interested in conducting studies on lifelong education, particularly how it is planned, implemented, and assessed.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1: Lifelong Learning and Systems of Education: An Overview

I. Lifelong Learning

II. Lifelong Education

III.Learning Throughout the Entire Lifetime

IV. Learning in Many Different Settings

V. The Personal Prerequisites for Lifelong and Life-Wide Learning

VI. Lifelong Education and Educational Practice

VII. Lifelong Education and Educational Services

VIII. The Present Project

Chapter 2: Politics and Lifelong Education Policies and Practices

I. Introduction

II. The Ideologies of Lifelong Education

III. Power, Creativity, Constraints, Repression and Education

I. The Implementation of Lifelong Education Policies

V. Contents and Methodologies of Lifelong Education Practices

VI. Methodology of Evaluation of Lifelong Education Policies and Practices

Chapter 3: Implementing Lifelong Education and the Law

Introduction

I: Lifelong Education and the Law

1. Lifelong Education

2. Constitution and the Law

3. Law and Education

4. Lifelong Education and the Law

II: Implementing Lifelong Education. State Responsibilities and Human Rights

1. Promotion of Lifelong Education by the State

2. Lifelong Education and Autonomous Institutions

3. Private Institutions and Lifelong Education

4. Protecting the Individual in a Lifelong Education System

III: Implementing Lifelong Education. Separation of Powers and Cooperation

1. Implementing Lifelong Education and International Cooperation

2. Implementing the Principle of Lifelong Education as the Joint Responsibility of Parliament and Executive

3. Implementing Lifelong Education and Cooperation

4. Implementing Lifelong Education and Participation

Chapter 4: Planning Implications of Lifelong Education

I. Dimensions of Lifelong Education

II. The Crucial Issue is Information

III. Traditional Approaches to Planning - Statement of Objectives

1. Demand for Places

2. Demand for Educated Manpower

IV. Traditional Approaches to Planning - Appraisal of Resources

1. Supply of Educational Opportunities

2. Supply of Educated People

V. Strategies for Closing the Gap

VI. New Kinds of Information and New Clients

1. Lifelong Education will Expand the Set of Users of Information

2. Lifelong Education Requires the Development of New Information

3. Identifying the Long Term Demands for Information

VII. Criteria for Setting up Priorities

Chapter 5: Organization and Lifelong Education

I. Introduction: The Organization of Lifelong Education: A Historical, Political and Strategic Stake

1. The Time of Organization

2. The questions

3. Historical Stake

4. An Emergent Field of Multiple and Complex Practices

5. An Even More Strongly Emergent Field of Studies

6. Outline the Problems and Identification of Trends

II . Organization of Lifelong Education or Lifelong Education of Organization

1. Organization as a Tool for Modifying Social Relationships

2. Lifelong Education as a Counter-organizational Movement: The Three-fold Confrontation

3. Conclusion

III. Reorganization within Existing Organizations

1. Scholastic Organizations

2. Labor Organizations

IV. Inter-organizational Reorganizations

1. Reorganization of Relationships between Scholastic Organizations and Labor Organizations

2. Reorganization of Relationships between Private Organizations and Public Organizations

3. Reorganization of Relationships between Central Organizations and Local Organizations

V. Conclusion

Chapter 6: Leadership for Lifelong Education: The Role of Educational Administration

I. The Concept of Organization

II. Bureaucracy and Education

III. The Complexity of Administration

IV. Leadership and Role Theory

V. Systems Theory

VI. Education as a Process

VII. A Step in the Right Direction

VIII. Conflict in Organization

IX. Strategies for Change

1. Sensitizing the Gatekeepers

2. Education and Training

3. "Meshing in" with Formal Education

4. Exchange of Personnel

5. Involvement of Professional and other Associations

6. Participation in Administration and Governance

7. Establishment of Data Banks

X. Governance in a Lifelong Education System

XI. Conclusion

Chapter 7: Alternative Financing Arrangements for Lifelong Education

I. Introductory Remarks

II. Factors to Consider in Any Financing Arrangement

1. Mixing Public and Private Resources

2. Who Participates

3. Who Provides

4. What Kinds of Education

III. Financing Arrangements

1. Full Funding of Institutional Services (Free Public Education)

2. Partial Funding of Institutional Services

3. Funding to Individuals

IV. Post-compulsory Lifelong "Education Entitlements - One Financing Method"

1. Two-tiers

2. The Life-wide Dimension

3. Is it Feasible

V. Conclusion

Chapter 8: Issues, Problems and Prospects in a Lifelong Education System

I. Method of Analysis

II. Broadening the Meaning of Education

III. Lifelong Education and Society

IV. Systematizing Lifelong Education - Dangers and Problems

V. Educational Services

VI. Coordination of Educational Services

VII. Participation

VIII. Self-directed Learning

IX. "Public" and "Private" Education

X. Equality of Education

XI. Assessment and Quality Control

XII. Necessary Further Work

