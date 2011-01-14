Towards A Semantic Web - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346012, 9781780631745

Towards A Semantic Web

1st Edition

Connecting Knowledge in Academic Research

Authors: Bill Cope Mary Kalantzis Liam Magee
eBook ISBN: 9781780631745
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346012
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 14th January 2011
Page Count: 544
Description

This book addresses the question of how knowledge is currently documented, and may soon be documented in the context of what it calls ‘semantic publishing’. This takes two forms: a more narrowly and technically defined ‘semantic web’; as well as a broader notion of semantic publishing. This book examines the ways in which knowledge is represented in journal articles and books. By contrast, it goes on to explore the potential impacts of semantic publishing on academic research and authorship. It sets this in the context of changing knowledge ecologies: the way research is done; the way knowledge is represented and; the modes of knowledge access used by researchers, students and the general public.

Key Features

  • Provides an introduction to the ‘semantic web’ and semantic publishing for readers outside the field of computer science
  • Discusses the relevance of the ‘semantic web’ and semantic publishing more broadly, and its application to academic research
  • Examines the changing ecologies of knowledge production

Readership

Researchers, students and practitioners in the fields of library science, research methods and computer science

Table of Contents

List of figures and tables Figures

Authors

Chapter 1: Changing knowledge systems in the era of the social web

From print to digital text

Distributed knowledge systems: the changing role of the university

About this book

Chapter 2: Frameworks for knowledge representation

Putting things in order

Introducing the semantic web

Towards a framing of semantics

Chapter 3: The meaning of meaning: alternative disciplinary perspectives

Linguistic semantics

Cognitive semantics

Social semantics

Computational semantics

Chapter 4: What does the digital do to knowledge making?

The work of knowledge representation in the age of its digital reproducibility

The old and the new in the representation of meaning in the era of its digital reproduction

The hyperbole of the virtual

The hype in hypertext

The mechanics of rendering

A new navigational order

Multimodality

The ubiquity of recording and documentation

A shift in the balance of representational agency

A new dynamics of difference

Conclusions

Chapter 5: Books and journal articles: the textual practices of academic knowledge

The role of knowledge representation in knowledge design

The scholarly monograph

The academic journal

Future knowledge systems

Conclusions

Chapter 6: Textual representations and knowledge support-systems in research intensive networks

Introduction

Towards an ontology of knowledge

The theory of hierarchically complex systems

Research knowledge and the dynamics of hierarchically complex systems

Implications for managing research enterprises in a knowledge society

Public knowledge and the notion of a public knowledge space

Public knowledge and contextual information management practices

Public knowledge and the role of knowledge brokering

Conclusions

Appendix: a preliminary ontology for research knowledge support;

Chapter 7: An historical introduction to formal knowledge systems

Pre-modernity: logical lineages

Early modernity: the mechanisation of thought

Crises in modernity: the order of logic and the chaos of history

Chapter 8: Contemporary dilemmas: tables versus webs

Ordering the world by relations

Early threads of the semantic web

Shifting trends or status quo?

Systems of knowledge: modern and postmodern

Knowledge systems in social context

Chapter 9: Upper-level ontologies

A survey of upper-level ontologies

A dialogical account of ontology engineering

Conclusions: assessing commensurability

Appendix: upper-level ontologies— supplementary data

Chapter 10: Describing knowledge domains: a case study of biological ontologies

Biological ontologies

Biological cultures, ontological cultures

Ontological objects

Towards compromise: ontologies in practice

Chapter 11: On commensurability

A world of ‘material intangibles’: social structures, conceptual schemes and cultural perspectives

De-structuring critiques: struggling with systems, structures and schemes

Interlude: constructions of science

Elastic structures: linking the linguistic, the cognitive and the social

Towards a framework…

Chapter 12: A framework for commensurability

What to measure—describing ‘ontological cultures’

Presenting a framework for commensurability

Applying the framework

Chapter 13: Creating an interlanguage of the social web

The discursive practice of markup

Structural markup

Metamarkup: developing markup frameworks

Developing an interlanguage mechanism

Schema alignment for semantic publishing: the example of Common Ground Markup Language

What tagging schemas do

Interlanguage

Chapter 14: Interoperability and the exchange of humanly usable digital content

Introduction

The transformation of digital content

The XML-based interlanguage approach: two examples

The ontology-based interlanguage approach: OntoMerge

Evaluating approaches to interoperability

Addressing the translation problem: emergent possibilities

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Chapter 15: Framing a new agenda for semantic publishing

The academic language game

Disciplinarity, or the reason why strategically unnatural language is sometimes powerfully perceptive

Experiential knowledge processes

Conceptual knowledge processes

Analytical knowledge processes

Applied knowledge processes

Towards a new agenda for semantic publishing

Index

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631745
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346012

About the Author

Bill Cope

Dr Bill Cope is Research Professor in the Department of Educational Policy Studies, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, USA and Director of Common Ground Publishing. He is the co-author or editor of a number of books, including, with Angus Phillips, The Future of the Book in the Digital Age, also published by Chandos, in 2006.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois and Common Ground Publishing, USA

Mary Kalantzis

Dr Mary Kalantzis is Dean of the College of Education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and, with Bill Cope, co-author of The Powers of Literacy, University of Pittsburgh Press, 1993; Multiliteracies: Literacy Learning and the Design of Social Futures, Routledge, 2000; New Learning: Elements of a Science of Education, Cambridge University Press, 2008; and Ubiquitous Learning, University of Illinois Press, 2009.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, USA

Liam Magee

Dr Liam Magee is a research project leader at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, working on the theory and practice of the semantic web.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University, Australia

A good book for its wealth of sometimes profound insights into the evolution of scholarship and scientific communication from a relatively static print culture into what's already emerged as a protean electronic culture., College and Research Libraries

