Towards A Semantic Web

List of figures and tables Figures

Authors

Chapter 1: Changing knowledge systems in the era of the social web

From print to digital text

Distributed knowledge systems: the changing role of the university

About this book

Chapter 2: Frameworks for knowledge representation

Putting things in order

Introducing the semantic web

Towards a framing of semantics

Chapter 3: The meaning of meaning: alternative disciplinary perspectives

Linguistic semantics

Cognitive semantics

Social semantics

Computational semantics

Chapter 4: What does the digital do to knowledge making?

The work of knowledge representation in the age of its digital reproducibility

The old and the new in the representation of meaning in the era of its digital reproduction

The hyperbole of the virtual

The hype in hypertext

The mechanics of rendering

A new navigational order

Multimodality

The ubiquity of recording and documentation

A shift in the balance of representational agency

A new dynamics of difference

Conclusions

Chapter 5: Books and journal articles: the textual practices of academic knowledge

The role of knowledge representation in knowledge design

The scholarly monograph

The academic journal

Future knowledge systems

Conclusions

Chapter 6: Textual representations and knowledge support-systems in research intensive networks

Introduction

Towards an ontology of knowledge

The theory of hierarchically complex systems

Research knowledge and the dynamics of hierarchically complex systems

Implications for managing research enterprises in a knowledge society

Public knowledge and the notion of a public knowledge space

Public knowledge and contextual information management practices

Public knowledge and the role of knowledge brokering

Conclusions

Appendix: a preliminary ontology for research knowledge support;

Chapter 7: An historical introduction to formal knowledge systems

Pre-modernity: logical lineages

Early modernity: the mechanisation of thought

Crises in modernity: the order of logic and the chaos of history

Chapter 8: Contemporary dilemmas: tables versus webs

Ordering the world by relations

Early threads of the semantic web

Shifting trends or status quo?

Systems of knowledge: modern and postmodern

Knowledge systems in social context

Chapter 9: Upper-level ontologies

A survey of upper-level ontologies

A dialogical account of ontology engineering

Conclusions: assessing commensurability

Appendix: upper-level ontologies— supplementary data

Chapter 10: Describing knowledge domains: a case study of biological ontologies

Biological ontologies

Biological cultures, ontological cultures

Ontological objects

Towards compromise: ontologies in practice

Chapter 11: On commensurability

A world of ‘material intangibles’: social structures, conceptual schemes and cultural perspectives

De-structuring critiques: struggling with systems, structures and schemes

Interlude: constructions of science

Elastic structures: linking the linguistic, the cognitive and the social

Towards a framework…

Chapter 12: A framework for commensurability

What to measure—describing ‘ontological cultures’

Presenting a framework for commensurability

Applying the framework

Chapter 13: Creating an interlanguage of the social web

The discursive practice of markup

Structural markup

Metamarkup: developing markup frameworks

Developing an interlanguage mechanism

Schema alignment for semantic publishing: the example of Common Ground Markup Language

What tagging schemas do

Interlanguage

Chapter 14: Interoperability and the exchange of humanly usable digital content

Introduction

The transformation of digital content

The XML-based interlanguage approach: two examples

The ontology-based interlanguage approach: OntoMerge

Evaluating approaches to interoperability

Addressing the translation problem: emergent possibilities

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Chapter 15: Framing a new agenda for semantic publishing

The academic language game

Disciplinarity, or the reason why strategically unnatural language is sometimes powerfully perceptive

Experiential knowledge processes

Conceptual knowledge processes

Analytical knowledge processes

Applied knowledge processes

Towards a new agenda for semantic publishing

Index