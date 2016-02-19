Towards a Re-Definition of Development
1st Edition
Essays and Discussion on the Nature of Development in an International Perspective
Description
Towards a Re-Definition of Development: Essays and Discussion on the Nature of Development in an International Perspective reconsiders the generally accepted definition of development based on the assumption that there is no universal method for comprehending development and no one major principle for elucidating its evolution. The emphasis is on the so-called white, Western, and wealthy developed countries.
Divided into two parts, this book begins with a critical analysis of the nature of development and the conditions necessary for a developed world. The irreversibility of technical and industrial evolution is considered, along with the role of science and technology in development; the control of evolution and the meaning of progress; the role of the major political and economic units in world development; and conditions for the economic and political independence of developing countries. The second part explores various facets of development strategy and theory, paying particular attention to conceptions and misconceptions of development as well as the notion of peace.
This monograph should be of interest to economists, social and political scientists, and social and economic policymakers.
Table of Contents
Preface to the English Edition
Introduction
Part One: Is Development a Misnomer?
Introduction
Contributors' Perspectives
Section One: Critical Analysis of the Nature of Development
1. The Irreversibility of Technical and Industrial Evolution
2. The Essential Driving Force Behind Development: Science and Technology
3. Society as a Systems Theory
4. Vulnerability of the Developed Countries
5. The Control of Evolution and the Meaning of Progress
6. The Imperialism of Western Rationality
Conclusion: Diagnosis of Advance d Industrial Societies
Section Two: The Conditions for Another Kind of World Development
7. The Role of the Major Political and Economic Units in World Development
8. Conditions for the Economic and Political Independence of the Developing Countries
9. How can the Developing Countries Find Their Way?
10. The Realization of the Necessary Development of the Planet Earth
11. The Bases of Understanding Between Peoples
12. Proposals for the Future
Final Words
Conclusions to Part One: A Few Conditions for World Development
Part Two: Development in a Global Perspective
Introduction
'The Conditions for the Economic and Politica l Independence of the The Third World'
'Conceptions and Misconceptions of Development'
'Development Principles and Practices: Right and Wrong Meaning of Development'
'Right and Wrong Meaning of Development: Testimony from The Third World'
'The Mid-1970s: Global Crisis and Emerging Historical Discontinuities'
'The Language of the Question'
'On the Concept of Peace'
'What Development? And Why?'
'On the Nature of Development'
Making the Earth a Fit Place to Live in: A Conclusion
Postscript: The Challenge of the Megamachine: Fatality or Freedom?
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187860