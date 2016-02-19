Toward a New Strategy for Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080239132, 9781483188942

Toward a New Strategy for Development

1st Edition

A Rothko Chapel Colloquium

Authors: Albert O. Hirschman Dudley Seers Paul Streeten
eBook ISBN: 9781483188942
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 384
Description

Toward a New Strategy for Development: A Rothko Chapel Colloquium is a collection of papers commissioned by the Rothko Chapel and presented at a colloquium held in Houston, Texas on February 3-5, 1977. The colloquium provided a forum for discussing the need for a new strategy for development, with emphasis on needs and programs from the perspectives of the developed countries at the center of the world's economic system and of the developing countries at its periphery, and from the standpoint of different disciplines.

Comprised of 10 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to Marxism and its congruence with other neoclassical doctrines such as the Chicago School, followed by a discussion on development economics as well as the conditions that gave rise to the rapidly growing interest in development. The next chapter traces the origins and history of one major body of Latin American ideas on development since the early 1950s: the United Nation's Economic Commission for Latin America. Subsequent chapters explore internal issues of development within countries, with emphasis on urban and rural bias as well as factors that influence regional development policy; the postwar economic experience of the Third World; and the reactions of developed countries to calls for a new international economic order.

This monograph will be of interest to economists and sociologists.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Preface

Foreword

Introduction: The Congruence of Marxism and Other Neoclassical Doctrines

Part I The Literature of Development

Chapter 1 Development Ideas in Historical Perspective

2 The Originality of the Copy: The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Idea of Development

Part II Debating Development

3 The Current Development Debate

4 Urban Bias, Rural Bias, and the Regional Dimension: To the House of Tweedledee

Part III The "Facts" of Development

5 Development in Retrospect

6 The Postwar Economic Experience of the Third World

Part IV The Revolt of the Periphery

7 Revolt of the Periphery

8 Third World Revolt and Self-Reliant Auto-Centered Strategy of Development

Part V The Developed World's Response to the Demands of the Developing Nations

9 Developed Country Reactions to Calls for a New International Economic Order

10 Toward a Transformation of the International Economic Order? Industrial World Responses

Notes

Index

About the Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188942

Albert O. Hirschman

Dudley Seers

Paul Streeten

