Toward a General Theory of Social Control
1st Edition
Fundamentals
Description
Studies on Law and Social Control: Toward a General Theory of Social Control, Volume 1: Fundamentals focuses on the dynamics, practices, and mechanisms involved in social control.
The selection first underscores social control as a dependent variable and division of labor in social control. Discussions focus on the explanation of division of social control labor; concept of division of social control labor; conceptions of the relationship between law and social control; quantity of normative behavior; and concept of social control. The text then takes a look at the stage of disputing to complaining, liability and social structure, and social organization of vengeance. Topics include revenge among inmates, contingency of vengeance, design of vengeance, liability and conflict management, idiom of liability in stateless societies, and complaining and the direction of law.
The publication ponders on the variability of punishment, compensation in cross-cultural perspective, therapy and social solidarity, logic of mediation, and gossips and scandals. Concerns include role of gossip in small-scale societies, therapeutic social control in individualistic groups and tribal societies, social organization of compensation, and existing theories of punishment.
The selection is a vital source of data for sociologists and researchers interested in the fundamentals of social control.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 2
1 Social Control as a Dependent Variable
Beyond Law
The Concept of Social Control
Varieties of Normative Behavior
The Quantity of Normative Variation
Models of Social Control
The Good, the True, and the Beautiful
References
2 The Division of Labor in Social Control
Conceptions of the Relationship Between Law and Social Control
The New Conception and the Old Sociologies of Law and Social Control
The Concept of Division of Social Control Labor
Explaining the Division of Social Control Labor
References
3 From Disputing to Complaining
Organizing Ethnographic Diversity
The Berkeley Village Law Project
Complaining and the Direction of Law
A Choice of Two Models
Concluding Remarks
References
4 Liability and Social Structure
Liability and Conflict Management
The Idiom of Liability in Stateless Societies
Implications for a General Theory of Liability
References
5 The Social Organization of Vengeance
The Justice of Vengeance
The Civilization of Vengeance
The Functions of Vengeance
Games of Vengeance
The Design of Vengeance
Conduits of Vengeance
The Contingency of Vengeance
Revenge Among Intimates
Conclusion
References
6 The Variability of Punishment
The Concept of Punishment
Existing Theories of Punishment
The Theories Extended
Conclusion
References
7 Compensation in Cross-Cultural Perspective
The Context of Compensation
The Social Organization of Compensation
Modes of Compensation
A Note on International Compensation
References
8 Therapy and Social Solidarity
Toward a Theory of Therapeutic Social Control
Therapeutic Social Control in Tribal Societies
Therapeutic Social Control in Other Communal Groups
Therapeutic Social Control in Individualistic Groups
Psychotherapy After Psychoanalysis
The Users of Individualistic Therapies
Conclusion
References
9 The Logic of Mediation
The Propositions
Conclusion
References
10 Rethinking Gossip and Scandal
Anthropological Perspectives on Gossip
Definitions and Characteristics
The Role of Gossip in Small-Scale Societies
Gossip and Scandal in Complex Societies
Conclusions
References
11 Social Control from Below
Rebellion
Covert Retaliation
Noncooperation
Appeals for Support
Flight
Distress
General Observations
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267029
About the Editor
Donald Black
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Criminal Justice, Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.