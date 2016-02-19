Toward a Consensus on Military Service
1st Edition
Report of the Atlantic Council's Working Group on Military Service
Description
Toward a Consensus on Military Service: Report of the Atlantic Council's Working Group on Military Service compiles the work of several authors who are all members of Working Group on Military service. Each chapter tackles relevant issues regarding the U.S. peacetime military volunteer force, such as its previous experiences and future prospects. The opening chapter covers the setting, which in turn provides a geopolitical overview of the issues faced by the U.S. military. The next chapter discusses the history of American military recruitment system, from colonial times up to the last draft era. Chapter 3 tackles the present and future of the U.S. security requirements, while the next chapter discusses the concept of an all-volunteer force as well as its implications. The fifth chapter provides an analysis of the experience and prospects of military reserves in the all-volunteer era. Chapter 6 discusses the possible repercussions of an all-volunteer forces as well as the possible remedy of such predicament. Chapter 7 explains several recruitment options for both active and reserve forces, while the Chapter 8 discusses the use of a compulsory military service when an all-volunteer system is proven inadequate. The ninth chapter examines the relationship between how the U.S. military builds up its military manpower and how it affects U.S. society both morally and ethically. The last chapter provides recommendation based on the information inferred from the previous chapter.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Foreword
Preface
Members of the Working Group on Military Service
Additional Participants in the Regional American Assembly
1 The Setting
Challenges to United States Security Interests
How Soviet Policy and Power Affect Us
The Role of Manpower: Keeping the Peace in a Nuclear Age
Differences of Attitudes and Policy Among the Allies
National Security and American Society
2 Military Manpower: The American Experience and The Enduring Debate
Colonial Militia to San Juan Hill
The First Modern Formulations: 1900-1919
Peace, Prosperity, and Depression
The Debates of 1940
War Years
Postwar Debates
Cold War
Vietnam, Draft Reform, and a Campaign Promise
The Volume of Logic
Selected Bibliography
3 U.S. Security Requirements: Missions, Manpower, Readiness, Mobilization, and Projection of Forces
Introduction
Missions
Missions and Manpower
Readiness
Manpower Mobilization
Force Projection
Conclusion
4 The All-Volunteer Force: Status and Prospects of the Active Forces
Introduction
Origins of the All-Volunteer Force
Performance of the All-Volunteer Force
Perceptions and Prospects
Appendix: Methodology for Calculating Revised Category IV Percentages
5 The All-Volunteer Force Today: Mobilization Manpower
Introduction
Selected Reserves: Status and Prospects
The Individual Ready Reserve: Status and Prospects
Selective Service: Status and Prospects
Balance Sheet and Projections
6 Beyond the Marketplace: National Service and the AVF
The All-Volunteer Force: Institution or Occupation
The Consequences of Occupational Military Manpower Policies
The Effect of Occupational Policies on the Career Force
Implications of Occupational Policies for Military Effectiveness
The Context of Long-Term Organizational Adaptation
Provisions of a GI Bill for the AVF
Citizen-Soldier and Professional Soldier: Complementary Roles
A Program for Civilian National Service
7 Peacetime Voluntary Options
Introduction
Long-Term Trends
Three Unresolved Issues
Criteria for the Voluntary Option
Analysis of Criteria
Enlistment Options
Specific Recommendations
In Conclusion
Appendix: The Effects of Shorter Active-Duty Terms of Service
8 Obligatory Service: The Fundamental and Secondary Choices
Introduction
Triggers, Precepts, and Paradoxes
Frailties of Universal Conscription
The Modest Alternatives: A Draft for the Reserves
Conscription for Active Military Service
Terms of an Active-Duty Draft
AGIBill
The Options and the Essential Objective
9 Military Service in American Society
The American "Tradition"
The Contemporary Setting
10 The Policy Paper: Toward a Consensus on Military Service, the Atlantic Council's Working Group on Military Service
Introduction
Defining Today's Security Requirements
The All-Volunteer Experience
The Options
Conclusion: Findings and Recommendations
Appendix I: Comments and Dissents
Appendix II: Tables
Index
About the Co-Chairmen and Rapporteur
