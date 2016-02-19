Toughness Requirements for Steels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855731325, 9781782424925

Toughness Requirements for Steels

1st Edition

An International Compendium

Authors: R Phaal C S Wiesner
eBook ISBN: 9781782424925
Paperback ISBN: 9781855731325
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1993
Page Count: 176
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
147.50
125.38
185.00
157.25
245.00
208.25
263.64
224.09
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
245.00
208.25
147.50
125.38
263.64
224.09
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This compendium, compiled by two senior engineers from TWI, draws together information from more than 150 individual specifications, covering national, international and industrial toughness requirements for ferritic materials. It covers applications such as pressure vessels, storage tanks, offshore structures, shipping, bridges and pipelines. The data contained in the compendium are derived from over 100 different sources, many of which are not readily available. The book has been designed as a reference source for structural, mechanical, metallurgical and project engineers concerned with structural integrity of welded plant, and will be of especial value to those working in the nuclear, petrochemical and offshore industries.

Readership

Structural, mechanical, metallurgical, and project engineers concerned with structural integrity of welded plants, those working in the nuclear, petrochemical, and offshore industries.

Table of Contents

General approaches for fracture control; Temperature transition effects; Toughness requirements in industry.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782424925
Paperback ISBN:
9781855731325

About the Author

R Phaal

C S Wiesner

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.