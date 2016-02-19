Toughness Requirements for Steels
1st Edition
An International Compendium
Description
This compendium, compiled by two senior engineers from TWI, draws together information from more than 150 individual specifications, covering national, international and industrial toughness requirements for ferritic materials. It covers applications such as pressure vessels, storage tanks, offshore structures, shipping, bridges and pipelines. The data contained in the compendium are derived from over 100 different sources, many of which are not readily available. The book has been designed as a reference source for structural, mechanical, metallurgical and project engineers concerned with structural integrity of welded plant, and will be of especial value to those working in the nuclear, petrochemical and offshore industries.
Readership
Structural, mechanical, metallurgical, and project engineers concerned with structural integrity of welded plants, those working in the nuclear, petrochemical, and offshore industries.
Table of Contents
General approaches for fracture control; Temperature transition effects; Toughness requirements in industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1993
- Published:
- 1st January 1993
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782424925
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855731325