Total Plant Performance Management: - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884158776, 9780080519357

Total Plant Performance Management:

1st Edition

A Profit-Building Plan to Promote, Implement, and Maintain Optimum Performance Throughout Your Plant

Authors: R. Keith Mobley
eBook ISBN: 9780080519357
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 12th January 1999
Page Count: 286
Total Plant Performance Management (TPPM) is an unparalleled continuous-improvement program that integrates all plant functions into a single focused effort. The fundamental premise is that all corporate functions, from the boardroom to the shipping department, must share a common vision and effectively work together. This book details TPPM's proven method of implementing continuous improvement throughout your total corporation, not just in certain departments. It shows you how to promote, implement, and maintain continuous improvement; effectively involve all employees; train people the right way; measure equipment reliability and improve maintenance; design and select machines; organize employees within the TPPM plant; avoid plan failure; and analyze the operating dynamics of critical process systems.

Can America compete in the world market? Back to basics. It's good business. Equipment reliability. Effective organization. Employee involvement. Operating dynamics analysis. Train, train, and retrain. Selling continuous improvement. Implementation. Maintenance improvement. Appendix: Typical program plan. Index.

286
English
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1999
Gulf Professional Publishing
9780080519357

R. Keith Mobley

Mr. Mobley is president and CEO of Integrated Systems Inc. of Knoxville, Tenn. He has written numerous publications on such topics as plant performance, maintenance engineering, maintenance management, and predictive maintenance. He is also a contributing editor for Plant Services magazine.

Integrated Systems Inc., Knoxville, TN, USA

The book provides step-by-step logic for developing, implementing and maintaining a TPPM program and explains how to justify one. (Plant Services)

