Total Knee Arthroplasty - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323286633, 9780323340724

Total Knee Arthroplasty

2nd Edition

Authors: Richard Scott
eBook ISBN: 9780323340724
eBook ISBN: 9780323340847
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323286633
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2014
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Learn the latest innovations and techniques of one of the most performed procedures in the world with Total Knee Arthroplasty. Dr. Richard Scott, co-designer of the Total Knee System, brings his years of experience to each clinical challenge, walking you through myriad scenarios and highlighting the pearls and pitfalls he experienced himself along the way. This single-author format lends a consistent, authoritative voice to this medical reference book.

Key Features

  • Regularly consult this expansive reference with topics of interest to surgeons of all levels of experience.
  • Quickly find pertinent information with a user-friendly index and hundreds of detailed, full-color illustrations.

Table of Contents

  1. The evolution of TKA in Boston

    2. Posterior cruciate retaining vs substituting TKA

    3. Mobile vs. fixed-bearing TKA

    4. Primary TKA surgical technique

    5. Correcting the varus knee

    6. Correcting the valgus knee

    7. Patello-femoral problems in TKA

    8. Stiffness before and after TKA

    9. Flexion contracture in TKA

    10. TKA post osteotomy

    11. TKA in Rheumatoid Arthritis

    12. Bone stock deficiency in TKA

    13. Bilateral simultaneous TKA

    14. Sepsis in TKA

    15. Staying and getting out of trouble during TKA

    16. Re-operation after TKA

    17. UKA

    18. UKA surgical technique

    19. Frequently asked question concerning TKA

    20. Peri-operative management: rehabilitation, anti-coagulation

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323340724
eBook ISBN:
9780323340847
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323286633

About the Author

Richard Scott

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Emeritus, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.