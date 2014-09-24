Total Knee Arthroplasty
2nd Edition
Authors: Richard Scott
Imprint: Saunders
Page Count: 192
Description
Learn the latest innovations and techniques of one of the most performed procedures in the world with Total Knee Arthroplasty. Dr. Richard Scott, co-designer of the Total Knee System, brings his years of experience to each clinical challenge, walking you through myriad scenarios and highlighting the pearls and pitfalls he experienced himself along the way. This single-author format lends a consistent, authoritative voice to this medical reference book.
Key Features
- Regularly consult this expansive reference with topics of interest to surgeons of all levels of experience.
- Quickly find pertinent information with a user-friendly index and hundreds of detailed, full-color illustrations.
Table of Contents
- The evolution of TKA in Boston
2. Posterior cruciate retaining vs substituting TKA
3. Mobile vs. fixed-bearing TKA
4. Primary TKA surgical technique
5. Correcting the varus knee
6. Correcting the valgus knee
7. Patello-femoral problems in TKA
8. Stiffness before and after TKA
9. Flexion contracture in TKA
10. TKA post osteotomy
11. TKA in Rheumatoid Arthritis
12. Bone stock deficiency in TKA
13. Bilateral simultaneous TKA
14. Sepsis in TKA
15. Staying and getting out of trouble during TKA
16. Re-operation after TKA
17. UKA
18. UKA surgical technique
19. Frequently asked question concerning TKA
20. Peri-operative management: rehabilitation, anti-coagulation
Details
About the Author
Richard Scott
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Emeritus, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
