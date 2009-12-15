Total Hip Replacement Spectrum - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131222713

Total Hip Replacement Spectrum - ECAB

1st Edition

Editors: SKS Marya
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131222713
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th December 2009
Page Count: 176
Description

Total hip replacement is increasingly gaining acceptance in patients with arthritis, trauma, or malignancy destroyed hip joints. Hip replacement being a highly complex surgery requires expertise and knowledge of different techniques and equipments. There has been an increase in the number of young patients undergoing hip replacement, thus more so increasing the need of long lasting implants and best possible functioning. Moreover, the newer techniques like computerassisted hip arthroplasty and minimally invasive hip replacement have benefited the patients with the advantages of faster recovery, less pain, shorter hospital stay, and reduction in treatment costs.

Table of Contents

Current Status of Hip Resection Arthroplasty

Bipolar Hemiarthroplasty of the Hip: Where do We Stand Today?

The Cemented Total Hip

Surface Replacement Arthroplasty

Birmingham Mid-Head Resection Arthroplasty

Short Metaphyseal Stems—Are They the Future?

Update on Bearing Surfaces in Total Hip Arthroplasty

MIS Techniques for Total Hip Replacement

Computer-Assisted Navigation in Total Hip Arthroplasty

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131222713

About the Editor

SKS Marya

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman & Chief Surgeon Orthopaedics & Institute of Joint Replacement Surgery Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket New Delhi

