Total Hip Replacement Spectrum - ECAB
1st Edition
Description
Total hip replacement is increasingly gaining acceptance in patients with arthritis, trauma, or malignancy destroyed hip joints. Hip replacement being a highly complex surgery requires expertise and knowledge of different techniques and equipments. There has been an increase in the number of young patients undergoing hip replacement, thus more so increasing the need of long lasting implants and best possible functioning. Moreover, the newer techniques like computerassisted hip arthroplasty and minimally invasive hip replacement have benefited the patients with the advantages of faster recovery, less pain, shorter hospital stay, and reduction in treatment costs.
Table of Contents
Current Status of Hip Resection Arthroplasty
Bipolar Hemiarthroplasty of the Hip: Where do We Stand Today?
The Cemented Total Hip
Surface Replacement Arthroplasty
Birmingham Mid-Head Resection Arthroplasty
Short Metaphyseal Stems—Are They the Future?
Update on Bearing Surfaces in Total Hip Arthroplasty
MIS Techniques for Total Hip Replacement
Computer-Assisted Navigation in Total Hip Arthroplasty
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 15th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131222713
About the Editor
SKS Marya
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman & Chief Surgeon Orthopaedics & Institute of Joint Replacement Surgery Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket New Delhi