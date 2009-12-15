Total Hip Replacement Spectrum - ECAB

Total hip replacement is increasingly gaining acceptance in patients with arthritis, trauma, or malignancy destroyed hip joints. Hip replacement being a highly complex surgery requires expertise and knowledge of different techniques and equipments. There has been an increase in the number of young patients undergoing hip replacement, thus more so increasing the need of long lasting implants and best possible functioning. Moreover, the newer techniques like computerassisted hip arthroplasty and minimally invasive hip replacement have benefited the patients with the advantages of faster recovery, less pain, shorter hospital stay, and reduction in treatment costs.