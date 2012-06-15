1. A Brief History of Acute Burn Care Management

2. Teamwork for Total Burn Care: Burn Centers and Multidisciplinary Burn Teams

3. Epidemiological, Demographic, and Outcome Characteristics of Burn Injury

4. Prevention of Burn Injuries

5. Burn Management in Disasters and Humanitarian Crises

6. Care of Outpatient Burns

7. Pre-Hospital Management, Transportation and Emergency Care

8. Pathophysiology of Burn Shock and Burn Edema

9. Fluid Resuscitation and Early Management

10. Evaluation of the Burn Wound: Management Decisions

11. Enzymatic Debridement of Burn Wounds

12. Treatment of Infection in Burns

13. Operative Wound Management

14. Anesthesia for Burned Patients

15. The Skin Bank

16. Alternative Wound Coverings

17. The Role of Alternative Wound Substitutes in Major Burn Wounds and Burn Scar Resurfacing

18. The Pathophysiology of Inhalation Injury

19. Diagnosis and Treatment of Inhalation Injury

20. Respiratory Care

21. The Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome

22. The Immunological Response and Strategies for Intervention

23. Hematologic and Hematopoietic Response to Burn Injury

24. Significance of the Adrenal and Sympathetic Response to Burn Injury

25. The Hepatic Response to Thermal Injury

26. Effects of Burn Injury on Bone and Mineral Metabolism

27. Vitamin and Trace Element Homeostasis Following Severe Burn Injury

28. Hypophosphatemia

29. Nutritional Support of the Burned Patient

30. Modulation of the Hypermetabolic Response after Burn Injury

31. Etiology and Prevention of Multisystem Organ Failure

32. Renal Failure in Association with Thermal Injuries

33. Critical Care in the Severely Burned: Organ Support and

Management of Complications

34. Burn Nursing

35. Special Considerations of Age: The Pediatric Burned Patient

36. Care of Geriatric Patients

37. Surgical Management of Complications of Burn Injury

38. Electrical Injuries

39. Electrical Injury: Reconstructive Problems

40. Cold-Induced Injury: Frostbite

41. Chemical Burns

42. Radiation Injuries and Vesicant Burns

43. Exfoliative Diseases of the Integument and Soft Tissue Necrotizing Infections

44. The Burn Problem: A Pathologist’s Perspective

45. Molecular and Cellular Basis of Hypertrophic Scarring

46. Pathophysiology of the Burn Scar

47. Comprehensive Rehabilitation of the Burn Patient

48. Musculoskeletal Changes Secondary to Thermal Burns

49. Mitigation of Burn-Induced Hypermetabolic and Catabolic Response during Convalescence

50. Reconstruction of Burn Deformities: An Overview

51. The Use of Skin Grafts, Skin Flaps and Tissue Expansion in Burn Deformity Reconstruction

52. Microvascular Technique of Composite Tissue Transfer

53. Reconstruction of the Head and Neck

54. Correction of Burn Alopecia

55. Reconstruction of the Burned Breast

56. Management of Contractural Deformities Involving the Shoulder (Axilla), Elbow, Hip and Knee Joints in Burned Patients

57. Care of a Burned Hand and Reconstruction of the Deformities

58. Management of Burn Injuries of the Perineum

59. Reconstruction of Burn Deformities of the Lower Extremity

60. The Ethical Dimension of Burn Care

61. Intentional Burn Injuries

62. Functional Sequelae and Disability Assessment

63. Cost-Containment and Outcome Measures

64. Management of Pain and Other Discomforts in Burned Patients

65. Psychiatric Disorders Associated with Burn Injury

66. Psychosocial Recovery and Reintegration of Patients with Burn Injuries