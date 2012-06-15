Total Burn Care
4th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Total Burn Care guides you in providing optimal burn care and maximizing recovery, from resuscitation through reconstruction to rehabilitation! Using an integrated, "team" approach, leading authority David N. Herndon, MD, FACS helps you meet the clinical, physical, psychological, and social needs of every patient. With Total Burn Care, you'll offer effective burn management every step of the way!
Key Features
- Effectively manage burn patients from their initial presentation through long-term rehabilitation.
- Devise successful integrated treatment programs for different groups of patients, such as elderly and pediatric patients.
- Browse the complete contents of Total Burn Care online and download images, tables, figures, PowerPoint presentations, procedural videos, and more at www.expertconsult.com!
Table of Contents
1. A Brief History of Acute Burn Care Management
2. Teamwork for Total Burn Care: Burn Centers and Multidisciplinary Burn Teams
3. Epidemiological, Demographic, and Outcome Characteristics of Burn Injury
4. Prevention of Burn Injuries
5. Burn Management in Disasters and Humanitarian Crises
6. Care of Outpatient Burns
7. Pre-Hospital Management, Transportation and Emergency Care
8. Pathophysiology of Burn Shock and Burn Edema
9. Fluid Resuscitation and Early Management
10. Evaluation of the Burn Wound: Management Decisions
11. Enzymatic Debridement of Burn Wounds
12. Treatment of Infection in Burns
13. Operative Wound Management
14. Anesthesia for Burned Patients
15. The Skin Bank
16. Alternative Wound Coverings
17. The Role of Alternative Wound Substitutes in Major Burn Wounds and Burn Scar Resurfacing
18. The Pathophysiology of Inhalation Injury
19. Diagnosis and Treatment of Inhalation Injury
20. Respiratory Care
21. The Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome
22. The Immunological Response and Strategies for Intervention
23. Hematologic and Hematopoietic Response to Burn Injury
24. Significance of the Adrenal and Sympathetic Response to Burn Injury
25. The Hepatic Response to Thermal Injury
26. Effects of Burn Injury on Bone and Mineral Metabolism
27. Vitamin and Trace Element Homeostasis Following Severe Burn Injury
28. Hypophosphatemia
29. Nutritional Support of the Burned Patient
30. Modulation of the Hypermetabolic Response after Burn Injury
31. Etiology and Prevention of Multisystem Organ Failure
32. Renal Failure in Association with Thermal Injuries
33. Critical Care in the Severely Burned: Organ Support and
Management of Complications
34. Burn Nursing
35. Special Considerations of Age: The Pediatric Burned Patient
36. Care of Geriatric Patients
37. Surgical Management of Complications of Burn Injury
38. Electrical Injuries
39. Electrical Injury: Reconstructive Problems
40. Cold-Induced Injury: Frostbite
41. Chemical Burns
42. Radiation Injuries and Vesicant Burns
43. Exfoliative Diseases of the Integument and Soft Tissue Necrotizing Infections
44. The Burn Problem: A Pathologist’s Perspective
45. Molecular and Cellular Basis of Hypertrophic Scarring
46. Pathophysiology of the Burn Scar
47. Comprehensive Rehabilitation of the Burn Patient
48. Musculoskeletal Changes Secondary to Thermal Burns
49. Mitigation of Burn-Induced Hypermetabolic and Catabolic Response during Convalescence
50. Reconstruction of Burn Deformities: An Overview
51. The Use of Skin Grafts, Skin Flaps and Tissue Expansion in Burn Deformity Reconstruction
52. Microvascular Technique of Composite Tissue Transfer
53. Reconstruction of the Head and Neck
54. Correction of Burn Alopecia
55. Reconstruction of the Burned Breast
56. Management of Contractural Deformities Involving the Shoulder (Axilla), Elbow, Hip and Knee Joints in Burned Patients
57. Care of a Burned Hand and Reconstruction of the Deformities
58. Management of Burn Injuries of the Perineum
59. Reconstruction of Burn Deformities of the Lower Extremity
60. The Ethical Dimension of Burn Care
61. Intentional Burn Injuries
62. Functional Sequelae and Disability Assessment
63. Cost-Containment and Outcome Measures
64. Management of Pain and Other Discomforts in Burned Patients
65. Psychiatric Disorders Associated with Burn Injury
66. Psychosocial Recovery and Reintegration of Patients with Burn Injuries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 808
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 15th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437727869
About the Author
David Herndon
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Burn Services; Professor of Surgery & Pediatrics, Jesse H. Jones Distinguished Chair in Surgery, The University of Texas Medical Branch; Chief of Staff & Director of Research, Shriners Burns Hospital for Children, Galveston, TX
David Herndon
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Burn Services; Professor of Surgery & Pediatrics, Jesse H. Jones Distinguished Chair in Surgery, The University of Texas Medical Branch; Chief of Staff & Director of Research, Shriners Burns Hospital for Children, Galveston, TX