Total Body PET Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 16-1

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Total Body PET Imaging, and is edited by Drs. Lorenzo Nardo, Ramsey Badawi, Joel S. Karp and Austin Pantel. Articles will include: UC Davis update on the uEXPLORER; Zhongshan update on the uEXPLORER; UPenn update on the PennPET Explorer; Total body imaging instrumentation design considerations; 3D/4D reconstruction and quantitative total body imaging; Analysis of 4D data for total body imaging; Total body imaging and cancer; Total body imaging and metabolic disease; Total body imaging and infection; Total body imaging and musculoskeletal disease; Total body imaging and cardiovascular disease; Total body imaging and cardiac applications; Total body imaging and neuroimaging; and more!