Total Body PET Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323761468

Total Body PET Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 16-1

1st Edition

Editors: Ramsey Badawi Joel S. Karp Lorenzo Nardo Austin Pantel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323761468
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Total Body PET Imaging, and is edited by Drs. Lorenzo Nardo, Ramsey Badawi, Joel S. Karp and Austin Pantel. Articles will include: UC Davis update on the uEXPLORER; Zhongshan update on the uEXPLORER; UPenn update on the PennPET Explorer; Total body imaging instrumentation design considerations; 3D/4D reconstruction and quantitative total body imaging; Analysis of 4D data for total body imaging; Total body imaging and cancer; Total body imaging and metabolic disease; Total body imaging and infection; Total body imaging and musculoskeletal disease; Total body imaging and cardiovascular disease; Total body imaging and cardiac applications; Total body imaging and neuroimaging; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323761468

About the Editors

Ramsey Badawi

Joel S. Karp

Lorenzo Nardo

Austin Pantel

Affiliations and Expertise

Austin Pantel, MD Department of Radiology Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania 1st Floor, Dulles Building 3400 Spruce Street Philadelphia, PA 19104

