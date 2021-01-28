Total Body PET Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 16-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Total Body PET Imaging, and is edited by Drs. Lorenzo Nardo, Ramsey Badawi, Joel S. Karp and Austin Pantel. Articles will include: UC Davis update on the uEXPLORER; Zhongshan update on the uEXPLORER; UPenn update on the PennPET Explorer; Total body imaging instrumentation design considerations; 3D/4D reconstruction and quantitative total body imaging; Analysis of 4D data for total body imaging; Total body imaging and cancer; Total body imaging and metabolic disease; Total body imaging and infection; Total body imaging and musculoskeletal disease; Total body imaging and cardiovascular disease; Total body imaging and cardiac applications; Total body imaging and neuroimaging; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323761468
About the Editors
Ramsey Badawi
Joel S. Karp
Lorenzo Nardo
Austin Pantel
Affiliations and Expertise
Austin Pantel, MD Department of Radiology Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania 1st Floor, Dulles Building 3400 Spruce Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
