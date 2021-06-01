Torsades de Pointes
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Over the past 25-30 years, deaths due to Torsades de Pointes (TdP) have resulted in numerous drugs being withdrawn from the market. However, nearly 200 drugs that may prolong the QT interval and cause TdP remain available. A number of drugs with the potential to cause TdP are among the top 200 most prescribed drugs in the US, whilst new information regarding TdP is emerging rapidly. The purpose of this book is to provide a comprehensive source of information on the topic of torsades de pointes (TdP), which is a life-threatening polymorphic ventricular tachyarrhythmia associated with QT interval prolongation on the electrocardiogram (ECG).
Torsades de Pointes provides a detailed, up-to-date and emerging information related to the epidemiology, drug culprits, mechanisms, risk factors, and methods of prevention and management of the life-threatening polymorphic ventricular tachycardia, also known as torsades de pointes. The book contains current knowledge, incorporating recent and cutting-edge advances in understanding of topics including inherited channelopathies and congenital LQTS; drugs that cause QT interval prolongation and TdP; non-drug causes of acquired QT interval prolongation and TdP; epidemiology of inherited and acquired TdP; morbidity and mortality associated with TdP, particularly in association with specific antimicrobials, antidepressants and antipsychotics, and methadone; cellular and molecular mechanisms of TdP, traditional and emerging risk factors for TdP; methods of prevention and risk reduction for TdP; and clinical management of patients with TdP.
This book is an essential reference for both clinicians and researchers – providing guidance for clinicians who care for patients receiving QT interval-prolonging drugs, as well as cutting edge information for scientists and investigators conducting research in the area.
Key Features
- Up-to-date information on TdP associated with inherited channelopathies and the multiple forms of congenital LQTS
- Includes a wealth of new information emerging regarding TdP, including newly-described risk factors and cellular and molecular mechanisms, contributions of genetic polymorphisms to drug-induced TdP, methods of quantification of risk, and methods of risk reduction, including clinical decision support
- Contains information on nearly 200 commonly used drugs that have the potential to cause torsades de pointes, including antimicrobials, antipsychotics, antidepressants, antiarrhythmic agents, methadone, and many others
- An essential reference for clinicians and researchers – provides guidance for clinicians who care for patients receiving QT interval-prolonging drugs, as well as cutting edge information for scientists and investigators conducting research in the area
Readership
Health care professionals (cardiologists, cardiac electrophysiologists, other physicians, pharmacists, nurses and others) who care for patients with inherited channelopathies, and who care for patients receiving drug therapy of any type that may cause QT interval prolongation and TdP. Can serve as a textbook for students in colleges of medicine and pharmacy, and potentially for students in colleges devoted to other health professions and sciences as well. Could be useful to pharmacologists too
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Torsades de Pointes
2. Electrocardiographic Biomarkers for Risk of Torsades de Pointes
3. Torsades de Pointes Associated with Inherited Channelopathies
4. Drug-Induced Torsades de Pointes
5. Mechanisms of Torsades de Pointes
6. Traditional Risk Factors for QT Interval Prolongation and Torsades de Pointes
7. Emerging Risk Factors for QT Interval Prolongation and Torsades de Pointes
8. Predictive Analytics for Reducing the Risk of QT Interval Prolongation and Torsades de Pointes
9. Antiarrhythmic Agents and Torsades de Pointes
10. Psychotropic Agents and Torsades de Pointes
11. Antimicrobial Agents and Torsades de Pointes
12. Methadone, Other Opioid Agents, and Torsades de Pointes
13. Anticancer Agents and Torsades de Pointes
14. Strategies for Prevention and Management of QT Interval Prolongation and Torsades de Pointes
15. Important Unanswered Research Questions Related to Torsades de Pointes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128214466
About the Editor
James Tisdale
Prof. Tisdale is a Professor of Pharmacy at Purdue University and an Adjunct Professor under the School of Medicine at Indiana University. His main research focus is studying drugs that cause torsades de pointes (TdP) and methods of prevention and reducing the risk of drug-induced TdP. He has published more than 100 journal articles and book chapters, with an emphasis on the topic of drug-induced QT interval prolongation and TdP. He is also a fellow of the American Heart Association, the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the American Pharmacists Association, and the National Academies of Practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Pharmacy, Purdue University; Adjunct Professor, School of Medicine, Indiana University, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.