Torques and Attitude Sensing in Earth Satellites
1st Edition
Description
Applied Mathematics and Mechanics, Volume 7: Torques and Attitude Sensing in Earth Satellites focuses on the possible torques that can affect the angular momentum of an Earth satellite. This book provides an understanding of the environment in which a satellite operates.
Organized into 16 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the application of force-free motion to space programs. This text then discusses the torque effects of a gravitational field, particularly with its gradient. Other chapters consider a particular method of gravity-gradient stabilization that utilizes a passive device to damp librations and thereby attain a vertical orientation. This book discusses as well the effects of the geomagnetic field on the angular motion of a satellite. The reader is also introduced to the method of magnetic attitude control employed in the Tiros satellite. The final chapter deals with the problem of horizon sensing, which is important for satellites requiring Earth stabilization. Astrophysicists will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Rotational Motion of Passive Space Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. Stability Conditions for Almost-Rigid Satellites; the Energy-Sink Approximation
III. Damping of an Initial Wobble in a Stable Satellite
IV. Control of Wobble Buildup in Unstable Satellites
References
2. Passive Gravity-Gradient Stabilization Earth Satellites
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Gravity-Gradient Attitude Stabilization
III. Procedure for Achieving Stabilization
IV. Design of the Damping Spring
V. Effect of Perturbing Torques
VI. Conclusions
References
3. The Application of Gyrostabilizers to Orbiting Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. The Satellite Damping and Stabilization Problem
III. Coordinate Reference Frames
IV. The Satellite as a Gyro Element
V. Attitude Control Systems Using Gyrostabilizers
VI. Limitations on Attainable Settling Time
VII. Optimization Criteria and Techniques for the Vertical-Vee Configuration
VIII. Further Satellite Applications for Gyrostabilizers
IX. Summary and Conclusions
References
4. Generalized Gravity-Gradient Torques
I. Introduction
II. Basic Relationships
III. Some General Properties
IV. Equilibrium States
V. Stability of Equilibrium
VI. Torques
References
5. Aerodynamic and Radiation Disturbance Torques on Satellites Having Complex Geometry
I. Introduction
II. Aerodynamic Analysis
III. Radiation Analysis
IV. Shielding
V. Conclusion
Appendix. Symbols
References
6. Forces and Torques Due to Coulomb Interaction with the Magnetosphere
I. Introduction
II. The Electric Charge of Space Vehicles
III. Calculation of Coulomb Force
IV. Some Vehicle Applications
V. Control Applications
VI. Some Scientific Applications
Appendix. Calculation of the Charged Drag in a Plasma
References
7. Dynamical Considerations Relating to the West Ford Experiment
I. Introduction
II. Outline of Effects Involved
III. Change of Rotation Axis of the Package as a Whole
IV. Analysis of Needle Dispensing
V. Elastic Dissipation
VI. Analysis of Needle Dispersion
References
8. Exploitation of Magnetic Torques on Satellites
I. Introduction; Scientific Terminology
II. Magnetic Torque Studies without Satellites
III. Magnetic Torque Studies on Satellites
IV. Actual and Possible Exploitation on Satellites
References
9. Magnetic Attitude Control of the Tiros Satellites
I. Introduction
II. Perturbing Torques
III. Magnetic Attitude Control Electronics
IV. MAC System Experimental Results
References
10. Satellite Angular Momentum Removal Utilizing the Earth's Magnetic Field
I. Introduction
II. Coordinate Systems and Notation
III. Basic Magnetic Control Concepts
IV. General Control System, Description and Implementation
V. Magnetic Momentum Removal for an Earth-Tracking Satellite
Appendix. Mathematical Model for the Earth's Magnetic Field
References
11. Torques and Attitude Sensing in Spin-Stabilized Synchronous Satellites
I. Introduction
II. Attitude Sensing
III. Nutation
IV. Effects of Jet Pulsing
V. Disturbing Torques
VI. Conclusions
References
12. On the Motion of Explorer XI around Its Center of Mass
I. Observed Motion and Its Possible Explanation
II. Evaluation of Torques and Analysis of Motion
References
13. An Investigation of the Observed Torques Acting on Explorer XI
I. Introduction
II. Method of Orientation Determination
III. Results of the Orientation Determination
IV. Conclusions
References
14. Horizon Sensing in the Infrared: Theoretical Considerations of Spectral Radiance
I. Introduction
II. Path Length in the Curved, Refractive Atmosphere
III. Transmittance
IV. Calculation of Spectral Radiance
V. Results
References
15. Horizon Sensing for Attitude Determination
I. Introduction
II. Physical Phenomena Which May Be Used to Define the Horizon
III. Scanning Schemes
IV. Programs Which Use Horizon Scanning
V. Horizon Scanning Accuracy
VI. Conclusion
References
16. Earth Scan Analog Signal Relationships in the Tiros Radiation Experiment and their Application to the Problem of Horizon Sensing
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation and Calibration
III. Selected Examples
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
