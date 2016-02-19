Torchbearers of Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198057, 9781483223087

Torchbearers of Chemistry

1st Edition

Portraits and Brief Biographies of Scientists Who Have Contributed to the Making of Modern Chemistry

Authors: Henry Monmouth Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483223087
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1949
Page Count: 270
Description

Torchbearers of Chemistry is a collection of portraits and brief biographies of scientists who have contributed to the making of modern chemistry. These men of science made knowledge more accurate, more extensive, and enormously deeper and certain than is recorded in any previous civilization of which any verifiable knowledge exists. This book illustrates the essential difference between various periods of civilizations concerning knowledge of chemistry.
The following group of portraits originated from a small private collection which was placed on the walls of the Chemistry Department of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This book will prove useful to chemistry researchers, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents


Frontispiece

Foreword

The Spirit of Chemistry

Acknowledgments

Richard Abegg

Frederick Abel

Albertus Magnus

André Ampère

Henry Armstrong

Svante Arrhenius

Karl Auwers

Amadeo Avogadro

Francis Bacon

Roger Bacon

Adolf Baeyer

Antoine Balard

Johann Becher

Ernst Beckmann

Henri Becquerel

Friedrich Beilstein

Torbern Bergman

Marcellin Berthelot

Claude Berthollet

Jöns Berselius

Henry Bessemer

Henry Bessemer (Caricature)

Joseph Black

Herman Boerhaave

Paul Boisbaudran

Jean Boussingault

Robert Boyle

William Bragg

Julius Brühl

Heinrich Brunck

Cornells Bruyn

Eduard Buchner

Robert Bunsen

Auguste Cahours

Stanislao Cannizsaro

Heinrich Caro

Henry Cavendish

Jean Chaptal

Michel Chevreul

Giacomo Ciamician

Per Cleve

James Crafts

William Crookes

William Crookes (Caricature)

Marie Curie

Monsieur and Madame Curie (Caricature)

Theodor Curtius

Louis Daguerre

John Dalton

John Dalton (Mural)

Jean Darcet

Jean Pierre Darcet

Humphry Davy

Humphry Davy (Caricature)

Henry Deacon

Henri Debray

John Dee 67

John Dee's Crystal and Seal

John Dee and Rudolph II

Street of the Goldmakers

Divine Metamorphosis

Max Delbrück

Eugène Demarçay

Henri Deville

Henri Deville (Mural)

James Dewar

Johann Doebereiner

Pierre Dulong

Jean Dumas

Paul Ehrlich

Emil Erlenmeyer

Michael Faraday

Michael Faraday (Caricature)

Herman Fehling

Emil Fischer

Rudolf Fittig

Antonine Fourcroy

Edward Frankland

Karl Fresenius

Charles Friedel

Carl Friedheim

Paul Friedländer

Johann Gahn

Ludwig Gattermann

Armand Gautier

Joseph Gay-Lussac

GayLussac and Biot

Geber

Étienne Geoffroy

Charles Gerhardt

Josiah Gibbs

WolcottGibbs

Aimé Girard

Johann Glauber

Leopold Gmelin

Hans Goldschmidt

Moses Gomberg

CarlGraebe

CarlGraebe

Thomas Graham

Johann Griess

Victor Grignard

Louis Grimaux

Phillippe Guye

Fritz Haber

Charles Hall

Albin Haller

Maurice Hanriot

Arthur Harden

Paul Hautefeuille

Walter Hempel

August Hofmann

August Hofmann

Founders of the Dye Industry

Felix Hoppe-Seyler

Eben Horsford

August Horstmann

Pauljacobson

Charles James

Émile Jungfleisch

Georg Kahlbaum

Friedrich Kekulé

Kekulé: A burlesque on his dreams

Edward Kelley

Gustav Kirchhoff

Johan Kjeldahl

Martin Klaproth

Friedrich Knapp

Hermann Kolbe

Hermann Kopp

Johann Kunckel

Albert Ladenburg

Hans Landolt

Auguste Laurent

Antoine Lavoisier

Lavoisier and Berthollet (Mural)

Lavoisier in his Laboratory

Lavoisier — His Arrest

Lavoisier (Statue by Dalou)

Joseph Le Bel

Nicolas LeBlanc

Henri LeChatelier

Nicolas Lemery

Gilbert Lewis

Carl Liebermann

Justus Liebig

Liebig's Laboratory

Liebig's Pupils

Carl Linde

Micháil Lomonósov

Hendrik Lorentz

Thaddeus Lowe

Georg Lunge

Jane Marcet

Andreas Marggraf

Jean Marignac

John Mayow

Dimitri Mendeléeff

Lothar Meyer

Victor Meyer

Victor Meyer's Lecture Table

Albert Michelson

Eilhard Mitscherlich

Karl Mohr

Ferdinand Moissan

Ludwig Mond

Edward Morley

Henry Moseley

Charles Moureu

William Murdock

Walther Nernst

Isaac Newton

Lars Nilson

Alfred Nobel

Heike Onnes

Wilhelm Ostwald

Bernard Palissy

Paracelsus

Medicine in the Sixteenth Century

Antoine Parmentier

Louis Pasteur

Louis Pasteur (Caricature)

Eugène Péligot

Pierre Pelletier

Théophile Pélouse

William Perkin

William Perkin, Jr

JeanPerrin

Max Pettenkofer

Lyon Playfair

William Pope

Fritz Pregl

Joseph Priestley

Joseph Priestley — Library destroyed

Joseph Proust

William Prout

Karl Rammelsberg

William Ramsay

William Ramsay (Caricature)

François Raoult

Lord Rayleigh

Lord Rayleigh (Caricature)

René de Réaumur

Ira Remsen

Theodore Richards

Jeremias Richter

Wilhelm Röntgen

Henry Roscoe

Heinrich Rose

Guillaume Rouelle

Jean de Rozier

Count Rumford

Lord Rutherford

PaulSabatier

Carl Scheele (Statue by Börjeson)

Carl Scheele (Miniature)

Carl Scheele (Statue by Milks)

Christian Schönbein

Carl Schorlemmer

Carl Schotten

Paul Schutoenberger

Richard Seifert

ZdenkoSkraup

Ernest Solvay

Georg Stahl

Jean Stas

Louis Thenard

Julius Thomsen

Joseph Thomson

Edward Thorpe

William Tilden

Bernhard Tollens

Louis Troost

Georges Urbain

Johannes van der Waals

Johann van Helmont

Jacobus van't Hoff

Louis Vauquelin

Jacob Volhard

Alessandro Volta

Otto Wallach

Karl Welsbach

Alfred Werner

Alexander Williamson

Richard Willstätter

Clemens Winkler

Johannes Wislicenus

Otto Witt

Friedrich Wöhler

William Wollaston

Charles Wurti

Richard Zsigmondy

Bibliography of Biographies


About the Author

Henry Monmouth Smith

