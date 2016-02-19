Torchbearers of Chemistry
1st Edition
Portraits and Brief Biographies of Scientists Who Have Contributed to the Making of Modern Chemistry
Description
Torchbearers of Chemistry is a collection of portraits and brief biographies of scientists who have contributed to the making of modern chemistry. These men of science made knowledge more accurate, more extensive, and enormously deeper and certain than is recorded in any previous civilization of which any verifiable knowledge exists. This book illustrates the essential difference between various periods of civilizations concerning knowledge of chemistry.
The following group of portraits originated from a small private collection which was placed on the walls of the Chemistry Department of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This book will prove useful to chemistry researchers, teachers, and students.
Table of Contents
Frontispiece
Foreword
The Spirit of Chemistry
Acknowledgments
Richard Abegg
Frederick Abel
Albertus Magnus
André Ampère
Henry Armstrong
Svante Arrhenius
Karl Auwers
Amadeo Avogadro
Francis Bacon
Roger Bacon
Adolf Baeyer
Antoine Balard
Johann Becher
Ernst Beckmann
Henri Becquerel
Friedrich Beilstein
Torbern Bergman
Marcellin Berthelot
Claude Berthollet
Jöns Berselius
Henry Bessemer
Henry Bessemer (Caricature)
Joseph Black
Herman Boerhaave
Paul Boisbaudran
Jean Boussingault
Robert Boyle
William Bragg
Julius Brühl
Heinrich Brunck
Cornells Bruyn
Eduard Buchner
Robert Bunsen
Auguste Cahours
Stanislao Cannizsaro
Heinrich Caro
Henry Cavendish
Jean Chaptal
Michel Chevreul
Giacomo Ciamician
Per Cleve
James Crafts
William Crookes
William Crookes (Caricature)
Marie Curie
Monsieur and Madame Curie (Caricature)
Theodor Curtius
Louis Daguerre
John Dalton
John Dalton (Mural)
Jean Darcet
Jean Pierre Darcet
Humphry Davy
Humphry Davy (Caricature)
Henry Deacon
Henri Debray
John Dee 67
John Dee's Crystal and Seal
John Dee and Rudolph II
Street of the Goldmakers
Divine Metamorphosis
Max Delbrück
Eugène Demarçay
Henri Deville
Henri Deville (Mural)
James Dewar
Johann Doebereiner
Pierre Dulong
Jean Dumas
Paul Ehrlich
Emil Erlenmeyer
Michael Faraday
Michael Faraday (Caricature)
Herman Fehling
Emil Fischer
Rudolf Fittig
Antonine Fourcroy
Edward Frankland
Karl Fresenius
Charles Friedel
Carl Friedheim
Paul Friedländer
Johann Gahn
Ludwig Gattermann
Armand Gautier
Joseph Gay-Lussac
GayLussac and Biot
Geber
Étienne Geoffroy
Charles Gerhardt
Josiah Gibbs
WolcottGibbs
Aimé Girard
Johann Glauber
Leopold Gmelin
Hans Goldschmidt
Moses Gomberg
CarlGraebe
CarlGraebe
Thomas Graham
Johann Griess
Victor Grignard
Louis Grimaux
Phillippe Guye
Fritz Haber
Charles Hall
Albin Haller
Maurice Hanriot
Arthur Harden
Paul Hautefeuille
Walter Hempel
August Hofmann
August Hofmann
Founders of the Dye Industry
Felix Hoppe-Seyler
Eben Horsford
August Horstmann
Pauljacobson
Charles James
Émile Jungfleisch
Georg Kahlbaum
Friedrich Kekulé
Kekulé: A burlesque on his dreams
Edward Kelley
Gustav Kirchhoff
Johan Kjeldahl
Martin Klaproth
Friedrich Knapp
Hermann Kolbe
Hermann Kopp
Johann Kunckel
Albert Ladenburg
Hans Landolt
Auguste Laurent
Antoine Lavoisier
Lavoisier and Berthollet (Mural)
Lavoisier in his Laboratory
Lavoisier — His Arrest
Lavoisier (Statue by Dalou)
Joseph Le Bel
Nicolas LeBlanc
Henri LeChatelier
Nicolas Lemery
Gilbert Lewis
Carl Liebermann
Justus Liebig
Liebig's Laboratory
Liebig's Pupils
Carl Linde
Micháil Lomonósov
Hendrik Lorentz
Thaddeus Lowe
Georg Lunge
Jane Marcet
Andreas Marggraf
Jean Marignac
John Mayow
Dimitri Mendeléeff
Lothar Meyer
Victor Meyer
Victor Meyer's Lecture Table
Albert Michelson
Eilhard Mitscherlich
Karl Mohr
Ferdinand Moissan
Ludwig Mond
Edward Morley
Henry Moseley
Charles Moureu
William Murdock
Walther Nernst
Isaac Newton
Lars Nilson
Alfred Nobel
Heike Onnes
Wilhelm Ostwald
Bernard Palissy
Paracelsus
Medicine in the Sixteenth Century
Antoine Parmentier
Louis Pasteur
Louis Pasteur (Caricature)
Eugène Péligot
Pierre Pelletier
Théophile Pélouse
William Perkin
William Perkin, Jr
JeanPerrin
Max Pettenkofer
Lyon Playfair
William Pope
Fritz Pregl
Joseph Priestley
Joseph Priestley — Library destroyed
Joseph Proust
William Prout
Karl Rammelsberg
William Ramsay
William Ramsay (Caricature)
François Raoult
Lord Rayleigh
Lord Rayleigh (Caricature)
René de Réaumur
Ira Remsen
Theodore Richards
Jeremias Richter
Wilhelm Röntgen
Henry Roscoe
Heinrich Rose
Guillaume Rouelle
Jean de Rozier
Count Rumford
Lord Rutherford
PaulSabatier
Carl Scheele (Statue by Börjeson)
Carl Scheele (Miniature)
Carl Scheele (Statue by Milks)
Christian Schönbein
Carl Schorlemmer
Carl Schotten
Paul Schutoenberger
Richard Seifert
ZdenkoSkraup
Ernest Solvay
Georg Stahl
Jean Stas
Louis Thenard
Julius Thomsen
Joseph Thomson
Edward Thorpe
William Tilden
Bernhard Tollens
Louis Troost
Georges Urbain
Johannes van der Waals
Johann van Helmont
Jacobus van't Hoff
Louis Vauquelin
Jacob Volhard
Alessandro Volta
Otto Wallach
Karl Welsbach
Alfred Werner
Alexander Williamson
Richard Willstätter
Clemens Winkler
Johannes Wislicenus
Otto Witt
Friedrich Wöhler
William Wollaston
Charles Wurti
Richard Zsigmondy
Bibliography of Biographies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2049
- Published:
- 1st January 1949
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223087