Torchbearers of Chemistry is a collection of portraits and brief biographies of scientists who have contributed to the making of modern chemistry. These men of science made knowledge more accurate, more extensive, and enormously deeper and certain than is recorded in any previous civilization of which any verifiable knowledge exists. This book illustrates the essential difference between various periods of civilizations concerning knowledge of chemistry.

The following group of portraits originated from a small private collection which was placed on the walls of the Chemistry Department of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This book will prove useful to chemistry researchers, teachers, and students.