Topology Optimization in Engineering Structure Design
1st Edition
Description
Topology Optimization in Engineering Structure Design explores the recent advances and applications of topology optimization in engineering structures design, with a particular focus on aircraft and aerospace structural systems.
To meet the increasingly complex engineering challenges provided by rapid developments in these industries, structural optimization techniques have developed in conjunction with them over the past two decades. The latest methods and theories to improve mechanical performances and save structural weight under static, dynamic and thermal loads are summarized and explained in detail here, in addition to potential applications of topology optimization techniques such as shape preserving design, smart structure design and additive manufacturing.
These new design strategies are illustrated by a host of worked examples, which are inspired by real engineering situations, some of which have been applied to practical structure design with significant effects. Written from a forward-looking applied engineering perspective, the authors not only summarize the latest developments in this field of structure design but also provide both theoretical knowledge and a practical guideline. This book should appeal to graduate students, researchers and engineers, in detailing how to use topology optimization methods to improve product design.
Key Features
- Combines practical applications and topology optimization methodologies
- Provides problems inspired by real engineering difficulties
- Designed to help researchers in universities acquire more engineering requirements
Readership
Senior undergraduates, graduate students, university faculty in aircraft and aerospace structure design and mechanical engineering
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- I.1 Overview and motivation
- I.2 Basic engineering optimization methodologies
- I.3 Layout of the book
- 1: Standard Material Layout Design
- Abstract
- 1.1 Basic formulations of topology optimization
- 1.2 Typical applications of standard topology optimization
- 1.3 Topology optimization of cellular materials and structures
- 1.4 Conclusions
- 2: Low-Density Areas in Topology Optimization
- Abstract
- 2.1 Localized mode in low-density areas
- 2.2 Localized deformation
- 2.3 Polynomial interpolation model
- 2.4 Breakdown issue in ESO
- 2.5 Conclusions
- 3: Dynamic Problems
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Analysis methods for harmonic force excitations
- 3.3 Topology optimization under harmonic force excitations
- 3.4 Analysis methods for stationary random force excitations
- 3.5 Topology optimization under stationary random force excitation
- 3.6 Conclusions
- 4: Thermo-Elastic Problems
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Thermo-elastic analysis
- 4.3 Thermo-elastic topology optimization with single material
- 4.4 Thermo-elastic topology optimization with multiple materials
- 4.5 Distinction between mean compliance and elastic strain energy
- 4.6 Conclusions
- 5: Integrated Layout and Topology Optimization
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction to integrated optimization
- 5.2 Finite-circle method
- 5.3 Density points and embedded meshing
- 5.4 MPC-based component-structure connections
- 5.5 Integrated optimization based on implicit model
- 5.6 Conclusions
- 6: Optimization with Constraints on Multifastener Joint Loads
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Joint load calculation and sensitivity analysis
- 6.3 Numerical examples and discussions
- 6.4 Conclusions
- 7: Potential Applications of Topology Optimization
- Abstract
- 7.1 Shape-preserving design
- 7.2 Smart structure design
- 7.3 Structural features design
- 7.4 Topology optimization and additive manufacturing
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th October 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021194
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482243
About the Editor
Weihong Zhang
Prof. Weihong Zhang obtained his PhD in University of Liège, Belgium. He is currently Vice-President of Northwestern Polytechnical University, Cheung Kong Chair Professor and Distinguished Young Scholar of National Natural Science Foundation of China. His research interests cover Computational Mechanics of Solids and Structures, Optimal Designs of Advanced Materials, Structures and Advanced Manufacturing Process.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-President of Northwestern Polytechnical University, Cheung Kong and Chair Professor and Distinguished Young Scholar, National Natural Science Foundation, China
About the Author
Jihong Zhu
Jihong Zhu is Professor at the School of Mechanical Engineering, Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern Polytechnical University, China
Tong Gao
Tong Gao is an Associate Professor at the School of Mechanical Engineering, Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, China. His research covers a diverse array of problems in fluid mechanics and biophysics, with particular focus on active/soft matter, fluid-structure interactions, and multiphase flows. He is also interested in developing and integrating numerical methods to resolve multiscale physics in complex fluids.
Affiliations and Expertise
Michigan State University, USA