Topology Design Methods for Structural Optimization provides engineers with a basic set of design tools for the development of 2D and 3D structures subjected to single and multi-load cases and experiencing linear elastic conditions. Written by an expert team who has collaborated over the past decade to develop the methods presented, the book discusses essential theories with clear guidelines on how to use them.

Case studies and worked industry examples are included throughout to illustrate practical applications of topology design tools to achieve innovative structural solutions. The text is intended for professionals who are interested in using the tools provided, but does not require in-depth theoretical knowledge. It is ideal for researchers who want to expand the methods presented to new applications, and includes a companion website with related tools to assist in further study.