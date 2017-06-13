Topology Design Methods for Structural Optimization
1st Edition
Description
Topology Design Methods for Structural Optimization provides engineers with a basic set of design tools for the development of 2D and 3D structures subjected to single and multi-load cases and experiencing linear elastic conditions. Written by an expert team who has collaborated over the past decade to develop the methods presented, the book discusses essential theories with clear guidelines on how to use them.
Case studies and worked industry examples are included throughout to illustrate practical applications of topology design tools to achieve innovative structural solutions. The text is intended for professionals who are interested in using the tools provided, but does not require in-depth theoretical knowledge. It is ideal for researchers who want to expand the methods presented to new applications, and includes a companion website with related tools to assist in further study.
Key Features
- Provides design tools and methods for innovative structural design, focusing on the essential theory
- Includes case studies and real-life examples to illustrate practical application, challenges, and solutions
- Features accompanying software on a companion website to allow users to get up and running fast with the methods introduced
- Includes input from an expert team who has collaborated over the past decade to develop the methods presented
Readership
Engineers, researchers and graduate students working on structural design within mechanical, civil and aerospace engineering
Table of Contents
- Introduction
1.1 Structural optimization
1.2 Size, shape, geometry and topology optimization
1.3 Topology optimization as a design tool
1.4 Book layout
1.5 References
2. Growth method for size, topology, and geometry optimization of truss structures
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Growth Method
2.3 Size and topology optimization
2.4 Geometry optimization
2.5 Topology growth
2.6 Practical criteria
2.7 References
3. Discrete methods of structural optimization
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Evolutionary Structural Optimization method (ESO)
3.3 Bi-directional ESO
3.4 Sequential Element Rejection and Admission (SERA)
3.5 References
4. Continuous methods of structural optimization
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Isolines Topology Design (ITD)
4.3 Planar designs
4.4 3D structural domain designs
4.5 Multiple load cases
4.6 Multiple materials
4.7 Tension/compression designs
4.8 References
5. Topology optimization as a digital design tool
5.1 Introduction
5.2 From concept to design
5.3 How to specify a concept
5.4 How to model a concept
5.5 How to interpret the design
5.6 The finished product
5.7 References
6. Hands-on application of structural optimization
6.1 Design of structures with multiple materials
6.2 Design of structures with different material behavior in tension and compressive regions
6.3 Design of strut-and-tie structures
6.4 Design of stiffeners for shell structures
6.5 Design of compliant mechanisms
6.6 Design of everyday items
6.7 References
7. User guide for software
7.1 SERA program
7.2 Growth method program
7.3 ITD program
7.4 References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 13th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080999890
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081009161
About the Author
Osvaldo Querin
Osvaldo M. Querin is Associate Professor in the School of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Leeds in the UK. He is Senior Member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society (FRAeS) and secretary of the Association for Structural and Multidisciplinary Optimization in UK (ASMO-UK). He has taught: aerospace flight mechanics, aerospace structures, aircraft design, design optimization, finite element analysis, rotary wing aircraft and structural analysis. His research interests lie in structural topology optimization, having been instrumental in the development of the Bi-directional ESO (BESO), Sequential Element Rejection and Addition (SERA) and Isolines/Isosurfaces Topology Design (ITD) methods of topology optimisation. He has published 8 edited books, 3 book chapters, 52 journal and 87 conference publications. Resent research projects are: A biomimetic, self-tuning, fully adaptable smart lower limb prosthetics with energy recover; Carbon fibre tape spring for self-deploying space structures; Development of an automated structural optimisation process for small aerospace parts; and Advanced Lattice Structures for Composite Airframes (ALaSCA).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Mechanical Engineering, The University of Leeds, UK
Mariano Victoria
Mariano Victoria is Associate Professor of Continuum Mechanics and Theory of Structures in the Departamento de Estructuras y Construcción at the Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena in Spain. He has worked in the aeronautical industry and since 2001 he has taught: analysis of structures, elasticity and strength of materials, and structural optimization methods. His research has focused on the topology optimization of continuum structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Continuum Mechanics and Theory of Structures, Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena, Cartagena, Spain
Cristina Gordoa
Cristina Alonso has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of the Basque Country in Spain, an MSc in Industrial Engineering from the University of Navarre in Spain and an MSc in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Management from Imperial College London in the UK. Her research has focused on the development of topology optimization algorithms. She has worked at: Procter & Gamble (Germany), SENER (Spain), the University of Leeds (UK) and McKinsey & Company (Spain).
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, McKinsey & Company, Madrid, Spain
Rubén Ansola
Rubén Ansola works as Industrial Engineer in the Departamento de Ingeniería Mecánica at the Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingeniería de Bilbao in Spain. He has taught: design of aircraft structures, strength of materials and theory of elasticity. His research has focused on the shape and topology optimization of structures and compliant mechanisms design. Recent projects include: Integration of topology optimization and 3D additive manufacturing technologies; Optimization of fibre reinforced materials applied to railway industry and Thermo-mechanic topology optimization of aeronautical components.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Continuum Mechanics and Theory of Structures, University of The Basque Country, Alda, Spain
Pascual Martí
Pascual Martí is Professor of Continuum Mechanics and Theory of Structures in the Departamento de Estructuras y Construcción at the Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena in Spain. He has taught: computational mechanics, steel structures and theory of structures. His research has focused on robust optimal design; size, shape and topology optimization of structural and mechanical systems, and uncertainty models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Continuum Mechanics and Theory of Structures, Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena, Cartagena, Spain