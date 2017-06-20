Topological UML Modeling
1st Edition
An Improved Approach for Domain Modeling and Software Development
Table of Contents
1. Unified Modeling Language – a Standard for Designing a Software
2. Software Designing with UML Modeling Driven Approaches
3. Adjusting Unified Modeling Language
4. Topological Unified Modeling Language
5. Topological UML Modeling
6. Problem Domain Functioning Analysis
7. Behavior Analysis and Design
8. Structure Analysis and Design
9. Object State Change and Transition Analysis
10. Logical Layout of Software Design
11. Components and Deployment Design
Description
Topological UML Modeling: An Improved Approach for Domain Modeling and Software Development presents a specification for Topological UML® that combines the formalism of the Topological Functioning Model (TFM) mathematical topology with a specified software analysis and design method. The analysis of problem domain and design of desired solutions within software development processes has a major impact on the achieved result – developed software.
While there are many tools and different techniques to create detailed specifications of the solution, the proper analysis of problem domain functioning is ignored or covered insufficiently.
The design of object-oriented software has been led for many years by the Unified Modeling Language (UML®), an approved industry standard modeling notation for visualizing, specifying, constructing, and documenting the artifacts of a software-intensive system, and this comprehensive book shines new light on the many advances in the field.
Key Features
- Presents an approach to formally define, analyze, and verify functionality of existing processes and desired processes to track incomplete or incorrect functional requirements
- Describes the path from functional and nonfunctional requirements specification to software design with step-by-step creation and transformation of diagrams and models with very early capturing of security requirements for software systems.
- Defines all modeling constructs as extensions to UML®, thus creating a new UML® profile which can be implemented in existing UML® modeling tools and toolsets
Readership
Software developers and researchers, undergraduate and graduate students in software engineering courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093535
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128054765
About the Authors
Janis Osis Author
Janis Osis is Professor at Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology at Riga Technical University, Latvia. He graduated Faculty of Mechanics of the Latvian State University with summa cum laude and received diploma of Electrical engineering in electrical systems. After doctoral studies in Sankt Petersburg Electrical University, Russia he obtained his Dr.sc.ing. Degree from Kaunas Technological University, Lithuania. After defense of habilitation thesis titled “Diagnostics of Complex systems” he received his Dr.habil.sc.ing. Degree in system analysis from Latvian Academy of Sciences.
He started his career as assistant professor at Mechanical faculty of the Latvian State University and followed it at Riga Technical University as docent and founding Dean of Faculty of Automatics and Computer Engineering. In addition J. Osis served as chairman of departments and habilitation committees at Riga Technical University.
He was visiting researcher at Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley, USA and Dipartimento di Matematica Pura ed Applicata, Universita’ degli Studi di Padova, Italia.
Since 1965 his research interests are topological modeling of complex systems with applications in technical and medical diagnostics. Recent fields of interest are object-oriented system development, formal methods of software engineering, model driven software development (including the OMG standard of MDA) by means of topological functioning model support. His list of publications contains more than 250 scientific papers and 16 books including: J. Osis, E. Asnina. Model-Driven Domain Analysis and Software Development: Architectures and Functions. IGI Global, Hershey - New York, 2011, 487 p.
J. Osis is a member of the International Editorial Board “Journal Automatic Control and Computer Sciences”, Allerton Press, Inc. Riga - New York and of the International Software Engineering Journal e-Informatika, Poland.
He is Member of the Institute for Systems and Technologies of Information, Control and Communication (INSTICC), Setubal, Portugal, Associated Member of the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC), Member of the European Association of Software Science and Technology (EASST), Member of the Latvian Association of Scientists, Member of the Expert Committee on Informatics by the Latvian Council of Science. He was also the founding president and member of the Board of the Latvian National Organization of Automatics.
Since 1998 he is Honorary Member of Latvian Academy of Sciences. He also has received the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Joint Stock Company "DATI" and Education Foundation of Latvia prize for life-long work in computer sciences and informatics, and Eizhen Arins Award of the Latvian Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology, Riga Technical University, Latvia
Uldis Donins Author
Uldis Donins is researcher at Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology at Riga Technical University, Latvia, and leading information systems architect at Riga Stradins University, Latvia.
After successfully completing his doctoral studies at Riga Technical University he received his doctoral degree (Dr.sc.ing.) in computer science. He awarded the “Werner Von Siemens Excellence Award 2013” for his doctoral thesis.
Currently he’s providing research on topological functioning modelling, software architecture development, software modelling and design, software requirements and architecture reconciling. The main focus in his researches is on supplementing UML with theoretical foundations in order to create grounds for converting notation into a formal modeling language and to define modeling method which allows to clearly trace cause-and-effect relationships in both problem and solution domains. The results of his research are published in more than 15 scientific papers. The overview of his research on topological functioning modeling was published by Springer-Verlag in series of Lecture Notes in Computer Science: U. Donins, “Software Development with the Emphasis on Topology,” in Lecture Notes in Computer Science, Vol. 5968, Advances in Databases and Information Systems, J. Grundspenkis, M. Kirikova, Y. Manolopoulos, L. Novickis, Berlin: Springer-Verlag, 2010, pp. 220-228. He has presented results of his research in a number of international scientific conferences like International Conference of Evaluation of Novel Approaches to Software Engineering (ENASE) and International Conference on Enterprise Information Systems ICEIS.
He has gained great professional experience in software development industry by taking participation in local and international software development projects as a leading architect and development team lead in the largest IT & telecommunication services provider in Latvia. His project portfolio includes systems for different purposes, e.g., business process management system, intranet, self-service, e-services for government institutions, invoices processing and approval workflow system. At his current position in Riga Stradins University he is responsible for evolving University’s IT ecosystem to fit the demanding and growing needs of students and the academic and administrative personnel.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology, Riga Technical University, Latvia