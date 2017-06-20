Topological UML Modeling

Janis Osis is Professor at Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology at Riga Technical University, Latvia. He graduated Faculty of Mechanics of the Latvian State University with summa cum laude and received diploma of Electrical engineering in electrical systems. After doctoral studies in Sankt Petersburg Electrical University, Russia he obtained his Dr.sc.ing. Degree from Kaunas Technological University, Lithuania. After defense of habilitation thesis titled “Diagnostics of Complex systems” he received his Dr.habil.sc.ing. Degree in system analysis from Latvian Academy of Sciences.

He started his career as assistant professor at Mechanical faculty of the Latvian State University and followed it at Riga Technical University as docent and founding Dean of Faculty of Automatics and Computer Engineering. In addition J. Osis served as chairman of departments and habilitation committees at Riga Technical University.

He was visiting researcher at Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley, USA and Dipartimento di Matematica Pura ed Applicata, Universita’ degli Studi di Padova, Italia.

Since 1965 his research interests are topological modeling of complex systems with applications in technical and medical diagnostics. Recent fields of interest are object-oriented system development, formal methods of software engineering, model driven software development (including the OMG standard of MDA) by means of topological functioning model support. His list of publications contains more than 250 scientific papers and 16 books including: J. Osis, E. Asnina. Model-Driven Domain Analysis and Software Development: Architectures and Functions. IGI Global, Hershey - New York, 2011, 487 p.

J. Osis is a member of the International Editorial Board “Journal Automatic Control and Computer Sciences”, Allerton Press, Inc. Riga - New York and of the International Software Engineering Journal e-Informatika, Poland.

He is Member of the Institute for Systems and Technologies of Information, Control and Communication (INSTICC), Setubal, Portugal, Associated Member of the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC), Member of the European Association of Software Science and Technology (EASST), Member of the Latvian Association of Scientists, Member of the Expert Committee on Informatics by the Latvian Council of Science. He was also the founding president and member of the Board of the Latvian National Organization of Automatics.

Since 1998 he is Honorary Member of Latvian Academy of Sciences. He also has received the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Joint Stock Company "DATI" and Education Foundation of Latvia prize for life-long work in computer sciences and informatics, and Eizhen Arins Award of the Latvian Academy of Sciences.