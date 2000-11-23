Topological Algebras - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444506092, 9780080543086

Topological Algebras, Volume 185

1st Edition

Authors: V.K. Balachandran
eBook ISBN: 9780080543086
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 23rd November 2000
Page Count: 460
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Algebraic Preliminaries

Chapter 2: Topological Preliminaries

Chapter 3: Some Type of Topological Algebras

Chapter 4: Locally Pseudo-Convex Spaces and Algebras

Chapter 5: Some Analysis

Chapter 6: Spectral Analysis in Topological Algebras

Chapter 7: Gelfand Representation Theory

Chapter 8: Commutative Topological Algebras

Chapter 9: Norm Uniqueness Theorems
Appendix. Type Chart. Biliography. Index. List of Special Symbols. List of Special Abbreviations.

Description

This book consists of nine chapters. Chapter 1 is devoted to algebraic preliminaries. Chapter 2 deals with some of the basic definition and results concerning topological groups, topological linear spaces and topological algebras. Chapter 3 considered some generalizations of the norm. Chapter 4 is concerned with a generalization of the notion of convexity called p-convexity. In Chapter 5 some differential and integral analysis involving vector valued functions is developed. Chapter 6 is concerned with spectral analysis and applications. The Gelfand representation theory is the subject-matter of Chapter 7. Chapter 8 deals with commutative topological algebras. Finally in Chapter 9 an exposition of the norm uniqueness theorems of Gelfand and Johnson (extended to p-Banach algebras) is given.

@from:J.E. Galé @qu:.....the book is readable, concise, clear and well-organized. It is self-contained, including detailed, but not jumbly, discussions on basic aspects of the theory such as inversion or relationships between the real and complex case....... @source:Mathematical Reviews

About the Authors

V.K. Balachandran Author

Ramanujan Institute for Advanced Studies in Mathematics, Chennai, India.

