Topics on Perfect Graphs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444865878, 9780080871998

Topics on Perfect Graphs, Volume 21

1st Edition

Editors: V. Chvátal C. Berge
eBook ISBN: 9780080871998
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 1984
Page Count: 366
Table of Contents

General Results. Special Classes of Perfect Graphs. Polyhedral Point of View. Which Graphs are Imperfect. Which Graphs are Perfect. Optimization in Perfect Graphs.

Description

The purpose of this book is to present selected results on perfect graphs in a single volume. These take the form of reprinted classical papers, survey papers or new results.

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1984
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871998

About the Editors

V. Chvátal Editor

C. Berge Editor

