Topics on Perfect Graphs, Volume 21
1st Edition
Editors: V. Chvátal C. Berge
eBook ISBN: 9780080871998
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 1984
Page Count: 366
Table of Contents
General Results. Special Classes of Perfect Graphs. Polyhedral Point of View. Which Graphs are Imperfect. Which Graphs are Perfect. Optimization in Perfect Graphs.
Description
The purpose of this book is to present selected results on perfect graphs in a single volume. These take the form of reprinted classical papers, survey papers or new results.
Details
About the Editors
V. Chvátal Editor
C. Berge Editor
