Topics in Transplantation Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 54-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Topics in Transplantation Imaging. Articles will include: Surgical and imaging workup of the liver pre-transplantation donor and recipient; Surgical techniques and imaging complications of liver transplantation; Surgical and imaging workup of the renal pre-transplantation donor and recipient; Imaging complications of renal transplantation; Surgical and imaging workup of the pancreas pre-transplantation donor and recipient; Interventional and surgical techniques in solid organ transplantation; Complications of immunosuppresive therapy in solid organ transplantation; Pediatric thoracic organ transplantation: current indications, techniques, and imaging findings; Pediatric abdominal organ transplantation: update on current practical imaging assessment; Surgical issues of lung transplantation; Imaging complications of lung transplantation; Current indications, techniques, and imaging findings of stem cell treatment and bone marrow transplant; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 18th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323416641
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323416634
About the Authors
Puneet Bhargava Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mail Box 358280 S-114/Radiology VA Puget Sound Health Care System 1660 S Columbian Way Seattle WA 98108-1597
Matthew Heller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center