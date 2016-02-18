Topics in Transplantation Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 54-2

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Topics in Transplantation Imaging. Articles will include: Surgical and imaging workup of the liver pre-transplantation donor and recipient; Surgical techniques and imaging complications of liver transplantation; Surgical and imaging workup of the renal pre-transplantation donor and recipient; Imaging complications of renal transplantation; Surgical and imaging workup of the pancreas pre-transplantation donor and recipient; Interventional and surgical techniques in solid organ transplantation; Complications of immunosuppresive therapy in solid organ transplantation; Pediatric thoracic organ transplantation: current indications, techniques, and imaging findings; Pediatric abdominal organ transplantation: update on current practical imaging assessment; Surgical issues of lung transplantation; Imaging complications of lung transplantation; Current indications, techniques, and imaging findings of stem cell treatment and bone marrow transplant; and more!