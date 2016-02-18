Topics in Transplantation Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416634, 9780323416641

Topics in Transplantation Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 54-2

1st Edition

Authors: Puneet Bhargava Matthew Heller
eBook ISBN: 9780323416641
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416634
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th February 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Topics in Transplantation Imaging. Articles will include: Surgical and imaging workup of the liver pre-transplantation donor and recipient; Surgical techniques and imaging complications of liver transplantation; Surgical and imaging workup of the renal pre-transplantation donor and recipient; Imaging complications of renal transplantation; Surgical and imaging workup of the pancreas pre-transplantation donor and recipient; Interventional and surgical techniques in solid organ transplantation; Complications of immunosuppresive therapy in solid organ transplantation; Pediatric thoracic organ transplantation: current indications, techniques, and imaging findings; Pediatric abdominal organ transplantation: update on current practical imaging assessment; Surgical issues of lung transplantation; Imaging complications of lung transplantation; Current indications, techniques, and imaging findings of stem cell treatment and bone marrow transplant; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323416641
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323416634

About the Authors

Puneet Bhargava Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mail Box 358280 S-114/Radiology VA Puget Sound Health Care System 1660 S Columbian Way Seattle WA 98108-1597

Matthew Heller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.