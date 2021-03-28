Topics in Pediatric Transfusion Medicine, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 41-1

Guest edited by Drs Sarah Vossoughi and Brie Stotler, this issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine will cover several key areas of interest related to Pediatric Transfusion Medicine. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Milenko Tanasijevic. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Transfusion in the Pediatric Patient: Review of Evidence Based Guidelines, Transfusion in the Neonatal Patient: Review of Evidence Based Guidelines, Massive Transfusion in the Pediatric Patient, Pediatric Hemovigilance and Adverse Transfusion Reactions, Inventory Management and Product Selection in Pediatric Blood Banking, Evaluation and Management of Coagulopathies and Thrombophilias in the Pediatric Patient, Transfusion and Cellular Therapy in Pediatric Sickle Cell Disease, Cellular Therapy in Pediatric Hematologic Malignancies, Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn: Historical and Current State, Novel Blood Component Therapies in the Pediatric Setting, and more.