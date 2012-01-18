Topics in Obstetric and Gynecologic Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 7-1
1st Edition
Authors: Phyllis Glanc
eBook ISBN: 9781455743209
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739455
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th January 2012
Description
The application of ultrasound technology to obstetric and gynacologic issues figures as one of the staples of this imaging modality. This issue of Ultrasound Clinics features the following articles: Demystifying Ovarian Cysts; Fetal Measurements and Anatomy; Fetal Echocardiography; Management of Threatened Miscarriage; Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases; Sonographic Depiction of Ovarian And Uterine Vasculature; Postmenopausal Endometrial Bleeding; and Pediatric Gynecologic Ultrasound. Acute Right Lower Quadrant Pain, and Early Anatomy Ultrasound.
About the Authors
Phyllis Glanc Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto
