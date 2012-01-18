Topics in Obstetric and Gynecologic Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739455, 9781455743209

Topics in Obstetric and Gynecologic Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 7-1

1st Edition

Authors: Phyllis Glanc
eBook ISBN: 9781455743209
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739455
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th January 2012
Description

The application of ultrasound technology to obstetric and gynacologic issues figures as one of the staples of this imaging modality. This issue of Ultrasound Clinics features the following articles: Demystifying Ovarian Cysts; Fetal Measurements and Anatomy; Fetal Echocardiography; Management of Threatened Miscarriage; Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases; Sonographic Depiction of Ovarian And Uterine Vasculature; Postmenopausal Endometrial Bleeding; and Pediatric Gynecologic Ultrasound. Acute Right Lower Quadrant Pain, and Early Anatomy Ultrasound. 

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455743209
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739455

About the Authors

Phyllis Glanc Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto

