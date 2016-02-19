Topics in Numerical Analysis II contains in complete form, the papers given by the invited speakers to the Conference on Numerical Analysis held under the auspices of the National Committee for Mathematics of the Royal Irish Academy at University College, Dublin from 29th July to 2nd August, 1974. In addition, the titles of the contributed papers are listed together with the names and addresses of the authors who presented them at the conference. This book is divided into 20 chapters that present the papers in their entirety. They discuss such topics as applications of approximation theory to numerical analysis; interior regularity and local convergence of Galerkin finite element approximations for elliptic equations; and numerical estimates for the error of Gauss-Jacobi quadrature formulae. Some remarks on the unified treatment of elementary functions by microprogramming; application of finite difference methods to exploration seismology; and variable coefficient multistep methods for ordinary differential equations applied to parabolic partial differential equations are also presented. Other chapters cover realistic estimates for generic constants in multivariate pointwise approximation; matching of essential boundary conditions in the finite element method; and collocation, difference equations, and stitched function representations. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of mathematics and computer science.