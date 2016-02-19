Topics in Numerical Analysis II
1st Edition
Description
Topics in Numerical Analysis II contains in complete form, the papers given by the invited speakers to the Conference on Numerical Analysis held under the auspices of the National Committee for Mathematics of the Royal Irish Academy at University College, Dublin from 29th July to 2nd August, 1974. In addition, the titles of the contributed papers are listed together with the names and addresses of the authors who presented them at the conference. This book is divided into 20 chapters that present the papers in their entirety. They discuss such topics as applications of approximation theory to numerical analysis; interior regularity and local convergence of Galerkin finite element approximations for elliptic equations; and numerical estimates for the error of Gauss-Jacobi quadrature formulae. Some remarks on the unified treatment of elementary functions by microprogramming; application of finite difference methods to exploration seismology; and variable coefficient multistep methods for ordinary differential equations applied to parabolic partial differential equations are also presented. Other chapters cover realistic estimates for generic constants in multivariate pointwise approximation; matching of essential boundary conditions in the finite element method; and collocation, difference equations, and stitched function representations. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of mathematics and computer science.
Table of Contents
On a Discretization of yn + ?yk = 0
Some Applications of Approximation Theory to Numerical Analysis
Interior Regularity and Local Convergence of Galerkin Finite Element Approximations for Elliptic Equations
Numerical Estimates for the Error of Gauss-Jacobi Quadrature Formula
Some Remarks on the Unified Treatment of Elementary Functions by Microprogramming
Application of Finite Difference Methods to Exploration Seismology
Variable Coefficient Multistep Methods for Ordinary Differential Equations Applied to Parabolic Partial Differential Equations
Realistic Estimates for Generic Constants in Multivariate Pointwise Approximation
Matching of Essential Boundary Conditions in the Finite Element Method
Collocation, Difference Equations, and Stitched Function Representations
A New Approach to Matrix Theory or Many Facets of the Matrix Decomposition Theorem
Hybrid Finite Element Methods for Solving 2nd Order Elliptic Equations
Approximation of Fixed Points of Generalized Contraction Mappings
The Use of Differential Inequalities in the Convergence Analysis of the Numerical Solution of Degenerate Parabolic Equations
Hausdorff Approximation of Functions and Point Sets
Methods of Simultaneous Iteration for Calculating Eigenvectors of Matrices
Biconvergence, Instability and Consistency of One-Step Methods for the Numerical Solution of Initial Value Problems in Ordinary Differential Equations
On the Error Estimation of Chebyshev Series Approximate Solutions to Boundary Value Problems
Numerical Solution of Evolution Problems in Banach Spaces
Unconditionally Stable Finite Element Schemes for Parabolic Equations
Author Index
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141345