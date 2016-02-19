Topics in Millimeter Wave Technology
Topics in Millimeter Wave Technology, Volume 1 presents topics related to millimeter wave technology, including fin-lines and passive components realized in fin-lines, suspended striplines, suspended substrate microstrips, and modal power exchange in multimode fibers. A miniaturized monopulse assembly constructed in planar waveguide with multimode scalar horn feeds is also described. This volume is comprised of five chapters; the first of which deals with the analysis and synthesis techniques for fin-lines as well as the various passive components realized in fin-line. Tapers, discontinuities, directional couplers, filters, and non-reciprocal devices are considered, along with attenuators, switches, detectors, phase modulators, mixers, and oscillators. The second chapter focuses on millimeter-wave planar integrated circuit filters, with particular reference to lowpass filter design that forms the basis for the bandpass filter design. The third chapter describes H-plane millimeter-wave planar transmission lines and circuits, along with various passive and active components realized using suspended substrate microstrips. The fourth chapter examines modal power dynamics and transmission characteristics of multimode optical fibers. The relation between a ray theory and a wave theory is also explained, and a theory of mode coupling and the modal power exchange is discussed. The book concludes with a chapter on planar waveguide versions of the classic dual-plane, amplitude-monopulse comparator realized in conjunction with a unique multimode scalar feed horn. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners of electronics and electrical engineering.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Chapter 1 Fin-Line Characteristics and Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Analysis
III. Synthesis
IV. Discontinuities in Fin-Lines
V. Passive Components Made of Fin-Lines
VI. Active Devices
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Millimeter Wave Planar Integrated Circuit Filters
I. Introduction
II. Planar Integrated Circuit Transmission Lines
III. Lowpass Filters
IV. Bandpass Filters
V. Bandstop Filters
VI. Multiplexer
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 H-Plane Millimeter-Wave Planar Transmission Lines and Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Analysis
III. Synthesis
IV. Discontinuities
V. Passive Components
VI. Active Devices
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Modal Power Dynamics in Multimode Optical Fibers
I. Introduction
II. Propagation Characteristics
III. Mode Mixing Effects: A Simple Model
IV. Mode Power Exchange and Its Mechanism
V. Concluding Remarks
References 33
Chapter 5 A Miniaturized Monopulse Assembly Constructed in Planar Waveguide with Multimode Scalar Horn Feeds
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals of the Monopulse Principles
III. Miniature Design and Comparator Mechanization
IV. Functions and Properties of the Multimode Scalar Horn Feed
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
