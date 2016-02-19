Topics in Millimeter Wave Technology, Volume 1 presents topics related to millimeter wave technology, including fin-lines and passive components realized in fin-lines, suspended striplines, suspended substrate microstrips, and modal power exchange in multimode fibers. A miniaturized monopulse assembly constructed in planar waveguide with multimode scalar horn feeds is also described. This volume is comprised of five chapters; the first of which deals with the analysis and synthesis techniques for fin-lines as well as the various passive components realized in fin-line. Tapers, discontinuities, directional couplers, filters, and non-reciprocal devices are considered, along with attenuators, switches, detectors, phase modulators, mixers, and oscillators. The second chapter focuses on millimeter-wave planar integrated circuit filters, with particular reference to lowpass filter design that forms the basis for the bandpass filter design. The third chapter describes H-plane millimeter-wave planar transmission lines and circuits, along with various passive and active components realized using suspended substrate microstrips. The fourth chapter examines modal power dynamics and transmission characteristics of multimode optical fibers. The relation between a ray theory and a wave theory is also explained, and a theory of mode coupling and the modal power exchange is discussed. The book concludes with a chapter on planar waveguide versions of the classic dual-plane, amplitude-monopulse comparator realized in conjunction with a unique multimode scalar feed horn. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners of electronics and electrical engineering.