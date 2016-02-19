Topics in Millimeter Wave Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121476991, 9780323140874

Topics in Millimeter Wave Technology

1st Edition

Editors: Kenneth Button
eBook ISBN: 9780323140874
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 1988
Page Count: 384
Description

Topics in Millimeter Wave Technology, Volume 1 presents topics related to millimeter wave technology, including fin-lines and passive components realized in fin-lines, suspended striplines, suspended substrate microstrips, and modal power exchange in multimode fibers. A miniaturized monopulse assembly constructed in planar waveguide with multimode scalar horn feeds is also described. This volume is comprised of five chapters; the first of which deals with the analysis and synthesis techniques for fin-lines as well as the various passive components realized in fin-line. Tapers, discontinuities, directional couplers, filters, and non-reciprocal devices are considered, along with attenuators, switches, detectors, phase modulators, mixers, and oscillators. The second chapter focuses on millimeter-wave planar integrated circuit filters, with particular reference to lowpass filter design that forms the basis for the bandpass filter design. The third chapter describes H-plane millimeter-wave planar transmission lines and circuits, along with various passive and active components realized using suspended substrate microstrips. The fourth chapter examines modal power dynamics and transmission characteristics of multimode optical fibers. The relation between a ray theory and a wave theory is also explained, and a theory of mode coupling and the modal power exchange is discussed. The book concludes with a chapter on planar waveguide versions of the classic dual-plane, amplitude-monopulse comparator realized in conjunction with a unique multimode scalar feed horn. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners of electronics and electrical engineering.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Chapter 1 Fin-Line Characteristics and Circuits

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Analysis

III. Synthesis

IV. Discontinuities in Fin-Lines

V. Passive Components Made of Fin-Lines

VI. Active Devices

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Millimeter Wave Planar Integrated Circuit Filters

I. Introduction

II. Planar Integrated Circuit Transmission Lines

III. Lowpass Filters

IV. Bandpass Filters

V. Bandstop Filters

VI. Multiplexer

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 3 H-Plane Millimeter-Wave Planar Transmission Lines and Circuits

I. Introduction

II. Analysis

III. Synthesis

IV. Discontinuities

V. Passive Components

VI. Active Devices

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 Modal Power Dynamics in Multimode Optical Fibers

I. Introduction

II. Propagation Characteristics

III. Mode Mixing Effects: A Simple Model

IV. Mode Power Exchange and Its Mechanism

V. Concluding Remarks

References 33

Chapter 5 A Miniaturized Monopulse Assembly Constructed in Planar Waveguide with Multimode Scalar Horn Feeds

I. Introduction

II. Fundamentals of the Monopulse Principles

III. Miniature Design and Comparator Mechanization

IV. Functions and Properties of the Multimode Scalar Horn Feed

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Index


