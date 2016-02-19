Topics in General Topology, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Extensions of Mappings I (K. Morita).
Extensions of Mappings II (T. Hoshina).
Normality of Product Spaces I (M. Atsuji).
Normality of Product Spaces II (T. Hoshina).
Generalized Paracompactness (Y. Yasui).
The Tychonoff Functor and Related Topics (T. Ishii).
Metrization I (J.-I. Nagata).
Metrization II (Y. Tanaka).
Generalized Metric Spaces I (J.-I. Nagata).
Generalized Metric Spaces II (K.-I. Tamano).
Function Spaces (A. Okuyama, T. Terada).
N-Compactness and Its Applications
(K. Eda, T. Kiyosawa, H. Ohta). Topological Games and Applications (Y. Yajima). Categorical Topology (R. Nakagawa). Topological Dynamics (N. Aoki).
Description
Being an advanced account of certain aspects of general topology, the primary purpose of this volume is to provide the reader with an overview of recent developments.
The papers cover basic fields such as metrization and extension of maps, as well as newly-developed fields like categorical topology and topological dynamics. Each chapter may be read independently of the others, with a few exceptions. It is assumed that the reader has some knowledge of set theory, algebra, analysis and basic general topology.
