Topics in Functional Analysis over Valued Division Rings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444865359, 9780080871882

Topics in Functional Analysis over Valued Division Rings, Volume 77

1st Edition

Authors: J.B. Prolla
eBook ISBN: 9780080871882
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 301
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
255.00
216.75
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
301
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1982
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871882

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J.B. Prolla Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.