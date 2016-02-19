Topics in Current Aerosol Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080166742, 9781483146171

Topics in Current Aerosol Research

1st Edition

International Reviews in Aerosol Physics and Chemistry

Editors: G. M. Hidy J. R. Brock
eBook ISBN: 9781483146171
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 166
Description

Topics in Current Aerosol Research deals with the fundamental aspects of aerosol science, with emphasis on experiment and theory describing highly dispersed aerosols (HDAs) as well as the dynamics of charged suspensions. Topics covered range from the basic properties of HDAs to their formation and methods of generation; sources of electric charges; interactions between fluid and aerosol particles; and one-dimensional motion of charged cloud of particles. This volume is comprised of 13 chapters and begins with an introduction to the basic properties of HDAs, followed by a discussion on the formation of condensation HDAs. Some of the methods of generation of HDAs are considered, including atomization, physical condensation of vapor, and chemical reactions in the gas phase are considered. A ""transport"" model for electrically charged aerosols is described. Subsequent chapters explore methods of investigation of HDAs in suspended state and based on particle precipitation; transfer processes in HDAs, including mass transfer, charge transfer, momentum transfer, and heat transfer; and charging of particulate matter by collection. This book will be a useful resource for practicing scientists and graduate students in such widely diverse fields as physics, physical chemistry, meteorology, geophysics, astronomy, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, environmental sciences, and medicine.

Table of Contents


High-Dispersed Aerosols

Dynamics of Charged Suspensions

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146171

